1 season available (1 episode)

Disney 100: A Century of Dreams -- A Special Edition of 20/20Disney 100: A Century of Dreams -- A Special Edition of 20/20

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the entertainment company with interviews, rare footage and photos, and never-before-heard stories from those who built the Disney legend; a look inside Disney's newest attraction.more

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the entertainment company ...More

DocumentariesNews MagazineTV Series2023
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Disney 100: A Century of Dreams -- A Special Edition of 20/20

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the entertainment company with interviews, rare footage and photos, and never-before-heard stories from those who built the Disney legend; a look inside Disney's newest attraction.

DocumentariesNews MagazineTV Series2023
  • hd

You May Also Like

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!TVPG • Holiday, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2022)
Dark Side Of The 2000sTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against CancerMedical, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship -- A Special Edition of 20/20Entertainment News • TV Series (2025)
Disney Princess: Create Your WorldLocal News • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce - The Pop Star & The NFL PlayerNews Magazine • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: It’s BritneyNews Magazine • TV Series (2023)
Last Days of Gene Hackman: ABC News SpecialEntertainment News • TV Series (2025)
Destination: Walt Disney WorldTravel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Toy Story 30 Years and Beyond -- A Special Edition of 20/20Talk & Interview, Entertainment News • TV Series (2026)
The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20Documentaries, Arts and Culture • TV Series (2024)
Child StarTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Secrets of Prince AndrewTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards -- A Special Edition of 20/20Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.