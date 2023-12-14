Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the entertainment company with interviews, rare footage and photos, and never-before-heard stories from those who built the Disney legend; a look inside Disney's newest attraction.more
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the entertainment company ...More
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Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the entertainment company with interviews, rare footage and photos, and never-before-heard stories from those who built the Disney legend; a look inside Disney's newest attraction.
About this Show
Disney 100: A Century of Dreams -- A Special Edition of 20/20
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the entertainment company with interviews, rare footage and photos, and never-before-heard stories from those who built the Disney legend; a look inside Disney's newest attraction.