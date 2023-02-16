Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

Still Missing MorganStill Missing Morgan

On a humid evening in 1995, Colleen Nick’s life would be forever changed when her daughter, Morgan Nick, was kidnapped while playing with friends nearby. Her friend, Patty Wetterling, is one of few people who can relate to life with a child missing for 27 years. Patty’s son, Jacob, was kidnapped six years before Morgan. When the Morgan Nick case is reexamined in 2020, a documentary crew was there with the new investigators - leading to the first dramatic shift in the investigation in 25 years.more

On a humid evening in 1995, Colleen Nick’s life would be forever ...More

TV14DocumentariesNewsTV Series2023
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Trailer: 'Still Missing Morgan'

About this Show

Still Missing Morgan

On a humid evening in 1995, Colleen Nick’s life would be forever changed when her daughter, Morgan Nick, was kidnapped while playing with friends nearby. Her friend, Patty Wetterling, is one of few people who can relate to life with a child missing for 27 years. Patty’s son, Jacob, was kidnapped six years before Morgan. When the Morgan Nick case is reexamined in 2020, a documentary crew was there with the new investigators - leading to the first dramatic shift in the investigation in 25 years.

TV14DocumentariesNewsTV Series2023
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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