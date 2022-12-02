George Stephanopoulos sits down with founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to discuss the timeline of events that led to his and the company’s undoing, whether the FTX bankruptcy filing could have been avoided, his role and culpability in it all, as well as the path forward.more
George Stephanopoulos sits down with founder and former CEO Sam B...More
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George Stephanopoulos sits down with founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to discuss the timeline of events that led to his and the company’s undoing, whether the FTX bankruptcy filing could have been avoided, his role and culpability in it all, as well as the path forward.
About this Show
Billions Missing: Inside the FTX Crash
George Stephanopoulos sits down with founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to discuss the timeline of events that led to his and the company’s undoing, whether the FTX bankruptcy filing could have been avoided, his role and culpability in it all, as well as the path forward.