Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats to the United States, George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive look at the incredible true story of how an ordinary man from Kansas risked his and his family’s lives to stop a terror attack.more

As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats ...More

DocumentariesAward Shows & EventsTV Series2021

Episodes

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland Trailer

About this Show

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats to the United States, George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive look at the incredible true story of how an ordinary man from Kansas risked his and his family’s lives to stop a terror attack.

DocumentariesAward Shows & EventsTV Series2021

