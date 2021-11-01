As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats to the United States, George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive look at the incredible true story of how an ordinary man from Kansas risked his and his family’s lives to stop a terror attack.more
As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats ...More
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As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats to the United States, George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive look at the incredible true story of how an ordinary man from Kansas risked his and his family’s lives to stop a terror attack.
About this Show
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland
As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats to the United States, George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive look at the incredible true story of how an ordinary man from Kansas risked his and his family’s lives to stop a terror attack.