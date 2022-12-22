House of Grucci

Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

“America’s First Family of Fireworks” has been lighting up the night skies and adding sparkle to our celebrations for over six generations. Now, the Grucci family is opening its doors, inviting cameras inside to document behind the scenes as they prepare for major performances around the world, culminating in a larger-than-life show in Saudi Arabia. The lasting family business, Fireworks by Grucci, is one of the premiere pyrotechnic firms in the world and is the company behind several U.S. presidential inauguration performances and the Olympic Games display in Beijing, China. Follow Phil Grucci, the fifth-generation company leader, his wife Debra and several family members as they share stories of personal challenges and professional triumphs to learn about the high-stakes business where there are no second chances to get it right.more

DocumentariesTV Series2023
