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Anime TV

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Honey Lemon SodaHoney Lemon Soda
After middle school, with its bullying and nicknames, Uka Ishimori is excited about a fresh start at Hachimitsu High School; Kai Miura, a cool and uninhibited boy, sits next to her in class.
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
A Sign of AffectionA Sign of Affection
Yuki Itose is a typical student dealing with the pressures of college; she is struggling on the train when Itsuomi Nagi helps her out.
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
Anime Classics
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Mobile Suit Gundam WingTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (1995)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Ranma 1/2TV14 • Fantasy, Martial Arts • TV Series (1989)
Slice of Life
Honey Lemon SodaTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
A Sign of AffectionTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Medalist (Eng Dub)Animation, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Murai in Love (Eng Dub)TV14 • Animation, Romance • TV Series (2024)
BakumanTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Your Lie in AprilTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Shojo
Murai In LoveAnime • TV Series (2024)
Kamisama KissTVPG • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2012)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Sailor Moon CrystalTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Vampire KnightTV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Supernatural
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessAnime, History • TV Series
Dorohedoro (Eng Dub)Anime • TV Series (2020)
DorohedoroFantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
SNOWBALL EARTHNot Rated • Action, Anime • TV Series (2026)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Management of Novice AlchemistFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
Ishura (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
PERSONA5 the AnimationTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Anime Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth JediTVPG • Action and Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
Dorohedoro (Eng Dub)Anime • TV Series (2020)
DorohedoroFantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroTV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
SNOWBALL EARTHNot Rated • Action, Anime • TV Series (2026)
Management of Novice AlchemistFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Rooster FighterDrama, Action • TV Series (2026)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Bullet BulletTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
The FableTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III. Spring SongR • International, Anime • Movie (2020)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel II. Lost ButterflyR • International, Anime • Movie (2019)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
SAND LAND: THE SERIESTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Anime for the Family
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Pretty CureTVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D'sTVY • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2008)
Kamisama Kiss (English Dub)TVPG • Anime • TV Series (2012)
Star Wars: VisionsTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2021)
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-VTVY7 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2016)
Digimon TamersTVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENSTVY7 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
Kamisama KissTVPG • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2012)
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXALTVG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Sherlock HoundTVY • Adventure, Mystery • TV Series (1984)
YAIBA: Samurai LegendTVPG • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
TorikoTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2011)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Digimon FrontierTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2003)
Macross DeltaTVPG • Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Digimon Adventure 02TVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth JediTVPG • Action and Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
KenichiTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
Sonic XTVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GXTVY • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2004)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish)TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Popular
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
MAOTV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2026)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Though I Am an Inept VillainessAnime, History • TV Series
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Honey Lemon SodaTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
A Sign of AffectionTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth JediTVPG • Action and Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The Misfit of Demon King AcademyAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Mission: Yozakura Family (Dub)TV14 • Anime • TV Series (2024)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Undead Unluck (Eng)Action and Adventure, Anime • TV Series (2023)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Ninja KamuiTV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the KingdomInternational, Anime • TV Series (2021)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-TVMA • Anime - Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Vinland SagaTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Lovely ComplexDrama, Anime • TV Series (2007)
Scavengers ReignTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Ishura (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Rooster FighterDrama, Action • TV Series (2026)
Sonic XTVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
Tsukimichi: Moonlit FantasyFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
UzumakiTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2024)
The Irregular at Magic High SchoolTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2014)
A-Z
(New) Rurouni KenshinTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
A3!Music, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
BakumanTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
BananyaTVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade Burst QuadStrikeTVY7 • Action, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Black ButlerTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn FallTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
BLEACH (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2004)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (en Español)Fantasy, Spanish • TV Series (2022)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blue Dragon UncutTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2007)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Bullet BulletTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Bullet Bullet (Eng Dub)TV14 • Animation, Action • TV Series (2025)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
Cat's EyeTV14 • Crime, Action • TV Series (2025)
Cat's Eye (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series (2025)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
CoppelionTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Death NoteTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Swordsmith Village ArcAdventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon Adventure 02TVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Digimon FrontierTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2003)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Digimon TamersTVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The AnimationFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2025)
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Eng Dub)Animation, Anime • TV Series
DorohedoroFantasy, Action • TV Series (2020)
Dorohedoro (Eng Dub)Anime • TV Series (2020)
Dr. STONEAnime • TV Series (2019)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Durarara!!TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2010)
ErasedTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The FableTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Fable (Eng Dub)TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]TV14 • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
FLCLTVMA • Comedy, Action • TV Series (2000)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Gargantia on the Verdurous PlanetTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)

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