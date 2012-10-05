ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Anime TV

Anime Classics
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Goku's a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating - until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain. Together, they set out to find the seven magic Dragon Balls and make the wish that will change their lives forever.
Fruits Basket
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
When a member of the Sohma family is embraced by a person of the opposite gender, they transform into an animal of the Chinese Zodiac! A young girl stumbles upon their hidden secret and life at the Sohma house changes forever! Young Tohru Honda must promise the secret will remain her own... or face the consequences!
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
(Sub) Akira
R • Action, Animation • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Clandestine army activities threaten the war torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious child with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation.
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally intended to be kept a secret, the Pinocchio-like character becomes a publicly renowned superhero -- complete with devices like laser-firing fingers, uncanny hearing, and jet-powered boots -- all eventually used to repulse an alien invasion of Earth.
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
TVMA • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (1995)
The Revolution Has Begun! Mankind has moved into space. Thousands of people live on giant orbiting space colonies called "Sides." However, the Earth Government, which rules the colonies, is unjust and cruel. A group of revolutionaires builds five robotic weapons called Gundams and plans to send them to Earth to begin their fight for independence. Piloted by five young men, these of freedom of the colonists with them as they descend to Earth to begin Operation Meteor!
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth – the Legendary One Piece!
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.
Ranma 1/2
TV14 • Sports, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
After falling into a cursed Chinese spring, Ranma Saotome changes gender when hit with cold water.
After School Dice Club
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Bakuman
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Chio's School Road
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
Clannad
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2009)
Dagashi Kashi
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Fruits Basket
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Haganai
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2011)
Haikyu!!
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
K-On!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2009)
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Maid-sama
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Mushi-shi
TV14 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Ouran High School Host Club
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2006)
School Rumble
TVPG • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Soul Eater Not!
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Your Lie in April
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Brothers Conflict
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Diabolik Lovers
TVMA • Romance, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Fruits Basket
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Fruits Basket (2019)
TV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2019)
ItaKiss
TVG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2008)
Kaleido Star
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Kamisama Kiss
TVPG • Fantasy, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2009)
Maid-sama
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2010)
My Love Story!!
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Ouran High School Host Club
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
Sailor Moon Crystal
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Say "I Love You"
TV14 • Romance, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Snow White With the Red Hair
TV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Special A
TV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Uta no Prince Sama
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Vampire Knight
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The Wallflower
TVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2006)
Yona of the Dawn
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
High School DxD
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
The Future Diary
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2011)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
Death Parade
TVMA • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Angels of Death
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)

Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Promised Neverland
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
Dragon Ball Super
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2021)
HoriMiya
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2021)
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Fire Force
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1992)
Fruits Basket (2019)
TV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Overlord
TVMA • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
High School DxD
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (1992)
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Haikyu!!
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Danganronpa: The Animation
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Attack on Titan: Junior High
TV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Death Note
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Pokémon the Series: XY
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Samurai Champloo
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2004)
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Initial D
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1998)
The Future Diary
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2011)
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Wise Man's Grandchild
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Noragami
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
DARLING in the FRANXX
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
Angels of Death
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
Kamisama Kiss
TVPG • Fantasy, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
TV14 • Animation, International • TV Series (2019)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Food Wars!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
TVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Plunderer
Adventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
Digimon Adventure:
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Dragon Ball GT
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Snow White With the Red Hair
TV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Devils' Line
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Prison School
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2010)
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Charlotte
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Soul Eater
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Sword Art Online -Alicization-
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
.hack//Roots
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
.hack//SIGN
TVY7 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2002)
A3!
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Absolute Duo
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Accel World
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Afro Samurai
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2009)
After School Dice Club
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Afterlost
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Air Gear
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Akudama Drive
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Angels of Death
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
APPARE-RANMAN!
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Aquarion
TVPG • Romance, Science Fiction • TV Series (2005)
Aquarion EVOL
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2012)
Aria: The Scarlet Ammo
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Arte
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
ASTRA LOST IN SPACE
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Astro Boy en Español
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2005)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Attack on Titan: Junior High
TV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
AZUR LANE
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts
TV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Bakuman
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Basilisk
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
BEM
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Big Windup
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Black Blood Brothers
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
Black Butler
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2008)
Black Butler: Book of Circus
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Black Cat
TVPG • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Black Lagoon
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Blade Dance of the Elementalers
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Blast of Tempest
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Blood Blockade Battlefront
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Blood Lad
TV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Blood-C
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Blue Dragon Uncut
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2007)
Blue Exorcist
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
Brothers Conflict
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Buddy Complex
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2014)
Buso Renkin
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
By the Grace of the Gods
Action, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Case file n°221 : Kabukicho
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
TV14 • Animation, International • TV Series (2019)
A Certain Magical Index
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
A Certain Scientific Railgun
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Chaos Dragon
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Charlotte
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Chio's School Road
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
TVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Chrome Shelled Regios
TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2009)
Clannad
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2009)
Claymore
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Code Geass
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2007)
Code: Breaker
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Cop Craft
TVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Coppelion
TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Corpse Princess
TVMA • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2008)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)

