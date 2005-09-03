Although they come from completely different backgrounds, Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki meet and become best friends in a whirlwind world of love, music, fashion, gossip, and all-night parties!more
Although they come from completely different backgrounds, Nana Ko...More
Starring: Romi ParkKaoriHidenobu Kiuchi
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Although they come from completely different backgrounds, Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki meet and become best friends in a whirlwind world of love, music, fashion, gossip, and all-night parties!
About this Show
Nana
Although they come from completely different backgrounds, Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki meet and become best friends in a whirlwind world of love, music, fashion, gossip, and all-night parties!