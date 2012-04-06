1 season available (48 episodes)

Accel WorldAccel World

The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.more

The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself...More

Starring: Aki ToyosakiSachika MisawaShintaro Asanuma

Creators: Akihiro KawamuraKazutomo SuzukiHisanori Kunizaki

TV14FantasyAdventureScience FictionAnimeVideogamesAnimationTV Series2012
  • hd

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About this Show

Accel World

The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.

Starring: Aki ToyosakiSachika MisawaShintaro AsanumaYuuki Kaji

Creators: Akihiro KawamuraKazutomo SuzukiHisanori KunizakiYoshitaka KawaguchiTaro Maki

TV14FantasyAdventureScience FictionAnimeVideogamesAnimationTV Series2012
  • hd

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