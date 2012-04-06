The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.more
The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself...More
Starring: Aki ToyosakiSachika MisawaShintaro Asanuma
Creators: Akihiro KawamuraKazutomo SuzukiHisanori Kunizaki
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The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.
Starring: Aki ToyosakiSachika MisawaShintaro AsanumaYuuki Kaji
Creators: Akihiro KawamuraKazutomo SuzukiHisanori KunizakiYoshitaka KawaguchiTaro Maki
About this Show
Accel World
The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.
Starring: Aki ToyosakiSachika MisawaShintaro AsanumaYuuki Kaji
Creators: Akihiro KawamuraKazutomo SuzukiHisanori KunizakiYoshitaka KawaguchiTaro Maki