When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated as an infant, Rudy will use newfound courage, friends, and magical abilities to embark on an epic adventure!more
When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his stor...More
Starring: Yumi UchiyamaKonomi KoharaAi Kakuma
Creators: Fuminori YamazakiKeiji ÔtaMasayuki Aoyagi
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated as an infant, Rudy will use newfound courage, friends, and magical abilities to embark on an epic adventure!
About this Show
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated as an infant, Rudy will use newfound courage, friends, and magical abilities to embark on an epic adventure!