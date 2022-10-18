Original • 1 season available (12 episodes)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)

The year is 2062. Earth has been left in ruin after the failure of a labor automation project when the AI called Artemis waged war against humanity. A girl, Empress, awakens in a research lab. As one of the three surviving guardians, she must destroy the Orbital Elevator before Artemis can complete its construction. Failure will result in a machine army overrunning Earth. However, Artemis' Unmanned Forces and a cult may have motives of their own.more

The year is 2062. Earth has been left in ruin after the failure o...More

Starring: Yui IshikawaSaori HayamiMegumi Han

Creators: Kenji HamadaYuka SakuraiYoshiki Usa

Science FictionAnimeAnimationTV Series2022
  • hd

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EpisodesWatch in JapaneseDetails
Black Rock Shooter Dawn FallTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)

About this Show

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)

The year is 2062. Earth has been left in ruin after the failure of a labor automation project when the AI called Artemis waged war against humanity. A girl, Empress, awakens in a research lab. As one of the three surviving guardians, she must destroy the Orbital Elevator before Artemis can complete its construction. Failure will result in a machine army overrunning Earth. However, Artemis' Unmanned Forces and a cult may have motives of their own.

Starring: Yui IshikawaSaori HayamiMegumi HanTakuya KirimotoAyaka Asai

Creators: Kenji HamadaYuka SakuraiYoshiki UsaShingo Kunieda

Science FictionAnimeAnimationTV Series2022
  • hd

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