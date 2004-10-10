Taking place several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX is set in a "Duel Monsters" boarding school where pencils and books are replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! It is here that game designers-in-training and future dueling champions train to master the now legendary card game known as Duel Monsters.more
Taking place several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, G...More
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Taking place several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX is set in a "Duel Monsters" boarding school where pencils and books are replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! It is here that game designers-in-training and future dueling champions train to master the now legendary card game known as Duel Monsters.
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Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
Taking place several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX is set in a "Duel Monsters" boarding school where pencils and books are replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! It is here that game designers-in-training and future dueling champions train to master the now legendary card game known as Duel Monsters.