Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

TVMA • Animation, Science Fiction, International, Anime • TV Series • 1995

The Revolution Has Begun! Mankind has moved into space. Thousands of people live on giant orbiting space colonies called "Sides." However, the Earth G...more

The Revolution Has Begun! Mankind has moved into space. Thousands of people live on giant orbiting space colonies called "Sides." However, the Earth G...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) The Shooting Star She Saw

Five pilots and their Gundams are dispatched to Earth to begin Operation Meteor. Four of them land without incident, but one, Heero Yuy is intercepted.
Episode 1

(Dub) The Shooting Star She Saw

Five pilots and their Gundams are dispatched to Earth to begin Operation Meteor. Four of them land without incident, but one, Heero Yuy is intercepted.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Gundam Deathscythe

Relena refuses to believe that Heero is as bad as he seems. Duo Maxwell and his Gundam appear.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Gundam Deathscythe

Relena refuses to believe that Heero is as bad as he seems. Duo Maxwell and his Gundam appear.
Episode 3

(Sub) 5 Gundams Confirmed

Zechs Merchise and the Oz Forces have now confirmed that five Gundams have landed and begun terrorist attacks on military installations.
Episode 3

(Dub) 5 Gundams Confirmed

Zechs Merchise and the Oz Forces have now confirmed that five Gundams have landed and begun terrorist attacks on military installations.
Episode 4

(Sub) The Victoria Nightmare

Zechs arrives at the Oz base at Victoria to inspect the troops. The base soon comes under attack by one of the Gundams.
Episode 4

(Dub) The Victoria Nightmare

Zechs arrives at the Oz base at Victoria to inspect the troops. The base soon comes under attack by one of the Gundams.
Episode 5

(Dub) Relena’s Secret

Relena and her father journey to the colonies to try and prevent a war. But when her father is assassinated, she learns her true identity.
Episode 5

(Sub) Relena’s Secret

Relena and her father journey to the colonies to try and prevent a war. But when her father is assassinated, she learns her true identity.
Episode 6

(Sub) Party Night

Relena’s birthday party is crashed by the Oz special forces who want her dead. She gets help from an unexpected source.
Episode 6

(Dub) Party Night

Relena’s birthday party is crashed by the Oz special forces who want her dead. She gets help from an unexpected source.
Episode 7

(Sub) Scenario for Bloodshed

The Gundam pilots stage an attack on the New Edwards Base, where the top Oz forces are gathering. But they’ve walked into a trap.
Episode 7

(Dub) Scenario for Bloodshed

The Gundam pilots stage an attack on the New Edwards Base, where the top Oz forces are gathering. But they’ve walked into a trap.
Episode 8

(Dub) The Treize Assassination

Lady Une makes the Gundams her next target and activates the self-destruct sequence on the New Edwards Base. The Gundam pilots try to prevent the explosion of the New Edwards Base and find the person who set them up.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Treize Assassination

Lady Une makes the Gundams her next target and activates the self-destruct sequence on the New Edwards Base. . The Gundam pilots try to prevent the explosion of the New Edwards Base and find the person who set them up.
Episode 9

(Dub) Portrait of a Ruined Country

The United Earth Sphere Alliance collapses, sending the entire planet into a panic. Heero and Duo continue to battle against Oz, and Zechs searches for the ruins of the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 9

(Sub) Portrait of a Ruined Country

The United Earth Sphere Alliance collapses, sending the entire planet into a panic. Heero and Duo continue to battle against Oz, and Zechs searches for the ruins of the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 10

(Sub) Heero, Distracted by Defeat

Lady Une briefs her troops on another strategy to try and wipe out the Gundams. The Wing Gundam and the Tallgeese meet on the battlefield.
Episode 10

(Dub) Heero, Distracted by Defeat

Lady Une briefs her troops on another strategy to try and wipe out the Gundams. The Wing Gundam and the Tallgeese meet on the battlefield.
Episode 11

(Sub) The Whereabouts of Happiness

Guided by Quatre, Duo takes refuge at the Maganac Corps base. Inspired by Heero's actions, the boys begin discussing what to do next. Meanwhile Relena comes to Moscow, pursuing the one who killed her father.
Episode 11

(Dub) The Whereabouts of Happiness

Guided by Quatre, Duo takes refuge at the Maganac Corps base. Inspired by Heero's actions, the boys begin discussing what to do next. Meanwhile Relena comes to Moscow, pursuing the one who killed her father.
Episode 12

(Sub) Bewildered Warriors

Wu Fei and Sally Po meet again on the battlefield; he is confused by the emotions he feels.
Episode 12

(Dub) Bewildered Warriors

Wu Fei and Sally Po meet again on the battlefield; he is confused by the emotions he feels.
Episode 13

(Sub) Catherine’s Tears

Oz advances into outer space. To try and stop them, Trowa engages in what may be his final battle.
Episode 13

(Dub) Catherine’s Tears

Oz advances into outer space. To try and stop them, Trowa engages in what may be his final battle.
Episode 14

(Dub) The Order to Destroy 01

Heero tries to put things right after making a mistake. Meanwhile, Zechs receives new orders from the Romfeller Foundation.
Episode 14

(Sub) The Order to Destroy 01

Heero tries to put things right after making a mistake. Meanwhile, Zechs receives new orders from the Romfeller Foundation.
Episode 15

(Dub) To the Battleground, Antarctica

Noin invites Heero to Antarctica, where Zechs awaits. And another party is about to enter the battle.
Episode 15

(Sub) To the Battleground, Antarctica

Noin invites Heero to Antarctica, where Zechs awaits. And another party is about to enter the battle.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Sorrowful Battle

Zechs waits for Heero at the South Pole with the completed Wing Gundam. A battle begins, but then Relena arrives.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Sorrowful Battle

Zechs waits for Heero at the South Pole with the completed Wing Gundam. A battle begins, but then Relena arrives.
Episode 17

(Sub) Betrayed by Home, Far Away

Oz moves to destroy the Alliance military once and for all. Quatre and Duo head to outer space to warn the colonies, only to discover they’ve been delcared the enemy.
Episode 17

(Dub) Betrayed by Home, Far Away

Oz moves to destroy the Alliance military once and for all. Quatre and Duo head to outer space to warn the colonies, only to discover they’ve been delcared the enemy.
Episode 18

(Dub) Tallgeese Destroyed

The battle between the Tallgeese and Gundam concludes. Quatre is wounded, and Zechs refuses to fight for the Romfeller Foundation anymore.
Episode 18

(Sub) Tallgeese Destroyed

The battle between the Tallgeese and Gundam concludes. Quatre is wounded, and Zechs refuses to fight for the Romfeller Foundation anymore.
Episode 19

(Dub) Assault On Barge

Gundam Deathscythe battles Ozâs Mobile Suits in space, and Duo ends up getting captured. Heero searches for Duo.
Episode 19

(Sub) Assault On Barge

Gundam Deathscythe battles Oz’s Mobile Suits in space, and Duo ends up getting captured. Heero searches for Duo.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Lunar Base Infiltration

Oz is developing new Mobile Suits. Heero sneaks in to sabotage the operation, and is surprised by who he meets.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Lunar Base Infiltration

Oz is developing new Mobile Suits. Heero sneaks in to sabotage the operation, and is surprised by who he meets.
Episode 21

(Dub) Grief Stricken Quatre

A white mobile suit approaches a colony, and Lady Une orders it shot down. Meanwhile, Quatre returns home.
Episode 21

(Sub) Grief Stricken Quatre

A white mobile suit approaches a colony, and Lady Une orders it shot down. Meanwhile, Quatre returns home.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Fight for Independence

The colonies begin arming themselves in preparations for war. Lady Une goes against the orders of the Romfeller Foundation.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Fight for Independence

The colonies begin arming themselves in preparations for war. Lady Une goes against the orders of the Romfeller Foundation.
Episode 23

(Dub) Duo, God of Death Once Again

In an attempt to stop the mass production of Oz’s new machines, Duo heads to the moon to destroy the Lunar Base.
Episode 23

(Sub) Duo, God of Death Once Again

In an attempt to stop the mass production of Oz’s new machines, Duo heads to the moon to destroy the Lunar Base.
Episode 24

(Dub) The Gundam They Called Zero

A mobile suit resembling a Gundam is attacking colonies. Trowa and Heero go out to stop it.
Episode 24

(Sub) The Gundam They Called Zero

A mobile suit resembling a Gundam is attacking colonies. Trowa and Heero go out to stop it.
Episode 25

(Dub) Quatre vs. Heero

The fighting continues as Quatre and Heero square off. During the battle, Trowa is thrown from his suit and drifts in space.
Episode 25

(Sub) Quatre vs. Heero

The fighting continues as Quatre and Heero square off. During the battle, Trowa is thrown from his suit and drifts in space.
Episode 26

(Dub) The Eternal Flame of the Shooting Stars

Treize’s loyal soldiers begin a battle with the Romfeller Foundation to free him. The Gundam Pilots continue to fight against the Wing Zero. Meanwhile, the foundation orders the Gundam pilots destroyed.
Episode 26

(Sub) The Eternal Flame of the Shooting Stars

Treize’s loyal soldiers begin a battle with the Romfeller Foundation to free him. The Gundam Pilots continue to fight against the Wing Zero. Meanwhile, the foundation orders the Gundam pilots destroyed.
Episode 27

(Dub) The Locus of Victory and Defeat

Relena, thinking back on past events, becomes determined to put an end to the Romfeller Foundation’s tyrrany.
Episode 27

(Sub) The Locus of Victory and Defeat

Relena, thinking back on past events, becomes determined to put an end to the Romfeller Foundation’s tyrrany.
Episode 28

(Dub) Passing Destinies

Treize, while not in the middle of the battlefield, continues to scheme.
Episode 28

(Sub) Passing Destinies

Treize, while not in the middle of the battlefield, continues to scheme.
Episode 29

(Dub) The Heroine of the Battlefield

Heero and Quatre return to earth and become targets of the Romfeller Foundation. Heero hears of Relena’s Home country, the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 29

(Sub) The Heroine of the Battlefield

Heero and Quatre return to earth and become targets of the Romfeller Foundation. Heero hears of Relena’s Home country, the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 30

(Sub) The Reunion With Relena

Heero is fighting with Treize’s troops, and Relena continues her plans for the Sanc Kingdom. Quatre convinces Heero to protect the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 30

(Dub) The Reunion With Relena

Heero is fighting with Treize’s troops, and Relena continues her plans for the Sanc Kingdom. Quatre convinces Heero to protect the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 31

(Dub) The Glass Kingdom

Heero and Quatre decide to stay in the Sanc Kingdom and help Relena promote pacifism. But the Romfeller Foundation attacks. Heero, Quatre, and Noin go into battle.
Episode 31

(Sub) The Glass Kingdom

Heero and Quatre decide to stay in the Sanc Kingdom and help Relena promote pacifism. But the Romfeller Foundation attacks. Heero, Quatre, and Noin go into battle.
Episode 32

(Sub) The God of Death Meets Zero

Still in space, Duo has been retaliating against Oz. But Oz closes in, and Duo and his incomplete Deathscythe must fight the Wing Zero.
Episode 32

(Dub) The God of Death Meets Zero

Still in space, Duo has been retaliating against Oz. But Oz closes in, and Duo and his incomplete Deathscythe must fight the Wing Zero.
Episode 33

(Dub) The Lonely Battlefield

Zechs steps onto the battlefield once again and attacks Romfeller’s forces. Heero heads off to help the Treize Faction in their fighting.
Episode 33

(Sub) The Lonely Battlefield

Zechs steps onto the battlefield once again and attacks Romfeller’s forces. Heero heads off to help the Treize Faction in their fighting.
Episode 34

(Dub) And It’s Name Is Epyon

Zechs gets the Wing Gundam Zero and demolishes the Oz forces. But Heero is given a new Gundam by Treize.
Episode 34

(Sub) And It’s Name Is Epyon

Zechs gets the Wing Gundam Zero and demolishes the Oz forces. But Heero is given a new Gundam by Treize.
Episode 35

(Dub) The Return of Wu Fei

Zechs, wanting to join the Gundam pilots, goes to meet WuFei. But Wu Fei, pilot of the new Altron Gundam, believes him to be an enemy and attacks.
Episode 35

(Sub) The Return of Wu Fei

Zechs, wanting to join the Gundam pilots, goes to meet WuFei. But Wu Fei, pilot of the new Altron Gundam, believes him to be an enemy and attacks.
Episode 36

(Sub) Sanc Kingdom’s Collapse

Duo and Trowa reuunite, and the Romfeller Foundation moves against the Sanc Kingdom. Relena surrenders to prevent a battle.
Episode 36

(Dub) Sanc Kingdom’s Collapse

Duo and Trowa reunite, and the Romfeller Foundation moves against the Sanc Kingdom. Relena surrenders to prevent a battle.
Episode 37

(Sub) Zero vs. Epyon

Relena, having surrendered to the Romfeller Foundation, they present her with a difficult choice. Heero and Zechs battle at the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 37

(Dub) Zero vs. Epyon

Relena, having surrendered to the Romfeller Foundation, they present her with a difficult choice. Heero and Zechs battle at the Sanc Kingdom.
Episode 38

(Dub) The Birth of Queen Relena

The armed colony citizens, calling themselves White Fang, start taking over Oz bases. Quatre and Noin search for the other Gundam pilots. And the Romfeller Foundation supports Relena as their representative.
Episode 38

(Sub) The Birth of Queen Relena

The armed colony citizens, calling themselves White Fang, start taking over Oz bases. Quatre and Noin search for the other Gundam pilots. And the Romfeller Foundation supports Relena as their representative.
Episode 39

(Dub) Trowa’s Return to the Battlefield

The rebel leader contacts Zechs and asks him to bring his Gundam to outer space. And Trowa, still suffering from amnesia, heads out in a Taurus suit.
Episode 39

(Sub) Trowa’s Return to the Battlefield

The rebel leader contacts Zechs and asks him to bring his Gundam to outer space. And Trowa, still suffering from amnesia, heads out in a Taurus suit.
Episode 40

(Sub) A New Leader

Heero plans to eliminate the Romfeller Foundation’s leader, while Relena takes her first step towards true peace. Milliardo Peacecraft, the new leader of the White Fang, is intent on destruction.
Episode 40

(Dub) A New Leader

Heero plans to eliminate the Romfeller Foundation’s leader, while Relena takes her first step towards true peace. Milliardo Peacecraft, the new leader of the White Fang, is intent on destruction.
Episode 41

(Dub) Crossfire at Barge

Treize removes Queen Relena from her position. Meanwhile, a battle for Space Fortress Barge begins, with the Gundam pilots in the middle.
Episode 41

(Sub) Crossfire at Barge

Treize removes Queen Relena from her position. Meanwhile, a battle for Space Fortress Barge begins, with the Gundam pilots in the middle.
Episode 42

(Sub) Battleship Libra

Wu Fei fights on alone. On Earth, Treize’s forces gather once again. Zechs orders the now-completed battleship Libra directed at earth.
Episode 42

(Dub) Battleship Libra

Wu Fei fights on alone. On Earth, Treize’s forces gather once again. Zechs orders the now-completed battleship Libra directed at earth.
Episode 43

(Sub) Target: Earth

Duo attacks the Libra, threatening to destroy them if they don’t surrender. Relena arrives in a shuttle to talk to Milliardo.
Episode 43

(Dub) Target: Earth

Duo attacks the Libra, threatening to destroy them if they don’t surrender. Relena arrives in a shuttle to talk to Milliardo.
Episode 44

(Dub) Go Forth, Gundam Team

A battle program based on the Epyon’s operation system is loaded into the Oz forces. The Gundam pilots must engage them in battle. Heero encourages Quatre to take command while he has another battle.
Episode 44

(Sub) Go Forth, Gundam Team

A battle program based on the Epyon’s operation system is loaded into the Oz forces. The Gundam pilots must engage them in battle. Heero encourages Quatre to take command while he has another battle.
Episode 45

(Dub) Signs of the Final Battle

Hilde sneaks onto the Libre and steals valuable data, but she is discovered and pursued. Meanwhile, the White Fang prepares to battle Earth and destroy the Gundam pilots.
Episode 45

(Sub) Signs of the Final Battle

Hilde sneaks onto the Libre and steals valuable data, but she is discovered and pursued. Meanwhile, the White Fang prepares to battle Earth and destroy the Gundam pilots.
Episode 46

(Sub) Milliardo’s Decision

Heero sneaks onto the Libra and goes with Relena to see Zechs. Treize, forces ready to attack, challenges Zechs to one duel to settle the war. But Zechs refuses.
Episode 46

(Dub) Milliardo’s Decision

Heero sneaks onto the Libra and goes with Relena to see Zechs. Treize, forces ready to attack, challenges Zechs to one duel to settle the war. But Zechs refuses.
Episode 47

(Sub) Collision in Space

The Libra refuses to change its course away from Earth, so Quattre and the others set the Peacemillion to intercept. The two ships are on a collision course.
Episode 47

(Dub) Collision in Space

The Libra refuses to change its course away from Earth, so Quattre and the others set the Peacemillion to intercept. The two ships are on a collision course.
Episode 48

(Sub) Takeoff Into Confusion

Wu Fei takes off on a duel, Quatre responds to sorrow. Trowa defies his destiny. Duo helps repay old debts, and Heero heads out for the decisive battle with Zechs.
Episode 48

(Dub) Takeoff Into Confusion

Wu Fei takes off on a duel, Quatre responds to sorrow. Trowa defies his destiny. Duo helps repay old debts, and Heero heads out for the decisive battle with Zechs.
Episode 49

(Dub) The Final Victor

Relena and the others fight to prevent the Libra and Peacemillion from crashing into the Earth. Heero and Zechs have one last, final battle.
Episode 49

(Sub) The Final Victor

Relena and the others fight to prevent the Libra and Peacemillion from crashing into the Earth. Heero and Zechs have one last, final battle.

