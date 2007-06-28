Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

The Revolution Has Begun! Mankind has moved into space. Thousands of people live on giant orbiting space colonies called "Sides." However, the Earth G...more
The Revolution Has Begun! Mankind has moved into space. Thousands of people live on giant orbiting space colonies called "Sides." However, the Earth Government, which rules the colonies, is unjust and cruel. A group of revolutionaires builds five robotic weapons called Gundams and plans to send them to Earth to begin their fight for independence. Piloted by five young men, these of freedom of the colonists with them as they descend to Earth to begin Operation Meteor!
1 season available (98 episodes)
1 season available
(98 episodes)
