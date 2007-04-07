1 season available

Blue Dragon Uncut

TV14 • Anime, Animation, International • TV Series • 2007

The Blue Dragon Anime is a classic adventure story of magical Shadow powers, flying air fortresses, and unbounded heroism! Brought together by fate, S...more

The Blue Dragon Anime is a classic adventure story of magical Shadow powers, flying air fortresses, and unbounded heroism! Brought together by fate, S...more

Start watching Blue Dragon Uncut

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (51 episodes)

1 season available

(51 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) The Shadow Comes Forth

Young, impulsive and adventurous Shu lives a peaceful life in Talta Village, sharing his love of all things mechanical with his friends. But the peace is about to be shattered as two mysterious warriors, Zola and Jiro, arrive.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Blue Power

The Blue Dragon has been awakened–but can Shu control it? He'll need the help of Zola, a shadow wielder who takes it upon herself to educate the boy about shadow powers to tell Shu about Shadow powers, as well as the Book of the Beginning.
Episode 3

(Sub) Shu and Jiro

Training under Zola, Shu is eager to prove that he's worthy of being a Shadow wielder, but summoning and controlling the Blue Dragon at will isn't going to be easy.
Episode 4

(Sub) Underwear Is The Trump Card

Shu and his comrades wander into a town that has been decimated. A pint-sized Shadow wielder named Marumaro attacks them, convinced that they are enemies.
Episode 5

(Sub) General Logi

Shu and the others take the fight to the enemy when they invade a Grankingdom base where some villagers are being held. But General Logi, the base commander, has a past history with Zola and some shadow powers of his own.
Episode 6

(Sub) Fluffy Fluffy Squeezy!

Our heroes are determined to visit Jibral Castle, where they seek the king's help. On the way they stop in a village, where they rescue a waitress named Bouquet, only to find themselves in the middle of a disastrous misunderstanding.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Noblewoman's Trap

Shu and his friends arrive at Jibral Castle, where rumors about ghosts are spreading like wildfire. When a member of Zola's party becomes a prime suspect, the group takes it upon itself to solve the mystery.
Episode 8

(Sub) Knight Master

At their meeting with the king of Jibral, Zola requests permission to view the all-important “Book of the Beginning.” Shu is eager to meet Conrad, the king's right-hand man and a reputed Knight Master.
Episode 9

(Sub) Operation Marriage Proposal

During the battle with the Grankingdom, seven pages from the “Book of the Beginning” were stolen—pages with key information about Shadow powers.
Episode 10

(Sub) Logi Strikes

Zola's group arrives at the Republic of Metia, the nation next to the Grankingdom. From there they hope to cross through a canyon into the Grankingdom, but General Logi is ready and waiting with an ambush.
Episode 11

(Sub) Escape Through The Enemy Front

Shu and Blue Dragon once again challenge General Logi, but Shu's power is still far below that of Logi's. Plagued by doubts about his inexperience, Shu can't draw out all of Blue Dragon's power.
Episode 12

(Sub) Dragnov's Last Stand

With a crisis averted by the withdrawal of General Logi's unit, Shu heads off to meet the others at the predetermined meeting spot. On the way he meets Dragnov, an enemy commander of the Black Shadow Unit, in an abandoned village.
Episode 13

(Sub) Infiltrate!

As Shu continues toward the meeting point, he sees Zola's group being attacked by Dragnov's unit before arriving at the castle where Nene lives. Jiro's emotions are stirred up, and Kluke grows concerned about him.
Episode 14

(Sub) Kluke's Feelings

In a face-to-face confrontation with Nene, Shu and the others find that his power is more overwhelming than Zola imagined, and they do not stand a chance. Desperate to help her friends, Kluke recklessly steps up to face Nene.
Episode 15

(Sub) A Path Towards Hope

Thanks to Kluke's activating Phoenix, the group has escaped death, but their defeat weighs heavy on them. Shu blames himself for not being able to protect Kluke. While Kluke remains unconscious, Jiro and Shu take out their frustrations on each other.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Book Of The Beginning

Shu and the others visit the city of Logic where books from all over the world are collected. They view a copy of the "Book of the Beginning" stored in the city library.
Episode 17

(Sub) Homeron Has Died

Shu and the others arrive at a shop owned by Homeron, a man rumored to be a great informer, whom they wish to hire in their search for the woman who stole the Extra Seven document.
Episode 18

(Sub) Dear Shadow

Separated from Shu and the others, Marumaro spends the night at the inn. When Marumaro sees a beautiful woman he thinks is the wife of the innkeeper.
Episode 19

(Sub) The Mystery of the Ruins

Shu and the others arrive at the Phoenix ruins. They split up in search of any kind of secret. Kluke is suddenly knocked into the deepest part of the ruins. When Phoenix reappears within her mind, Kluke asks how to summon her.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Captive Knight

Homeron takes action in an attempt to expose the organization backing the woman who stole the Extra Seven. He attempts to infiltrate a military installation in order to learn more about the Grankingdom.
Episode 21

(Sub) The Informant's Pursuit

The remarkable efforts of Shu and the others allow Homeron to successfully infiltrate the military installation. He breaks through several layers of tight security and reaches the computer control center.
Episode 22

(Sub) Vanish Vanish Don't!

Heading for the next set of ruins, Shu and the others breeze through a security checkpoint with the help of Bouquet's many charms. Cynthia, burning with jealously at the sight of the soldiers calling out to Bouquet, attacks Shu's group.
Episode 23

(Sub) Towards the Great Blue Sky

Shu and the others meet up with Homeron in Sabal, a former allied nation of the Grankingdom. Homeron has learned that the woman had boarded the battle cruiser Norg after stealing the Extra Seven.
Episode 24

(Sub) Pursuit of the Devil

After escaping from the plummeting battleship Norg on lifeboats, Homeron and the crew head toward Sabaru, where they are attacked by a horrific monster named Ulback. Only Homeron and the captain manage to escape the monster's clutches.
(Sub) Versus the Independent Flying Squadron
Episode 25

(Sub) Versus the Independent Flying Squadron

Shu and his friends learn that Logi has the Extra Seven and head toward his battleship to find it.Logi, however is way ahead of them and sends his minion Gilliam, along with cohorts Todd and Bishop to stop them.
Episode 26

(Sub) Cynthia's Madness

Thanks to Logi's "Spirit Enhancer", Shu and friends find themselves in hot water. Zola deflects attack after attack while Shu and Jiro work together to beat Cynthia. Spurred on by Shu's tenacity, Jiro redoubles his efforts.
Episode 27

(Sub) Into Logi's Ship

Shu and his friends make their way toward Logi's battleship but are stopped by Lemaire, Schneider and Andropovâ members of Logi's Flying Squadron. Zola begins to fight to give Shu, Kluke and Bouquet.
Episode 28

(Sub) Sneaky Sneaky Shock!

After Marumaro retreats from the fight, Jiro continues to battle Andropov, and soon Zola arrives to lend him a hand. Meanwhile, with Kluke's help, Shu is able to gain headway in his battle against Logi.
Episode 29

(Sub) The Extra Seven

Bouquet's transformation power gives our heroes a valuable chance to learn about the Extra Seven. Zola begins to decipher the pages, but the document is written in an ancient dialect and requires a special code.
Episode 30

(Sub) The Dark Dragon

Shu and Kluke make their way back to Talta Village, where Shu is happy to see his fellow villagers repairing their town. Shu vows to become stronger and defeat Nene so that the villagers will never suffer the same fate again.
Episode 31

(Sub) The Powerful One

On their way to the next set of ruins, the group stops at a town where Jiro decides to go off on his own. Following Nene's orders, Szabo appears with the Szabo's Mighty Quartet in tow. Jiro is determined to defeat Szabo on his own.
Episode 32

(Sub) The Shadow Wielder's Apprentice

When the heroes' boat breaks down, Shu heads off to a nearby village in search of replacement parts. On the road he saves a boy named Tonto who is being chased by robbers.
Episode 33

(Sub) Panty Heaven

When the third chapter of the Extra Seven directs the group towards Marumaro's homeland, he's sure that it must be for him. Maurmaro hurries home where his parents are overjoyed to see him.
Episode 34

(Sub) Gilliam Returns

Kluke and Bouquet argue over which ruins to go to first, and Kluke derides Bouquet for being useless.Needing to refuel, the group enters enemy territory.
Episode 35

(Sub) The Shining Hippo

The heroes enter Bouquet's stolen ruins, where Nene is waiting for them. While the others are engaged in battle, Bouquet is transported deep within the ruins by the power of the ruins.
Episode 36

(Sub) Whisper Whisper Boom!

After Bouquet unlocks her power, Zola reveals that she has also unlocked her own power. They head toward the Air Fortress Galleon to finish things once and for all.
Episode 37

(Sub) Aerial Fortress Showdown

Shu and his friends are stronger than ever before as they join together to fight Nene, their biggest foe. At first it looks as if they have Nene cornered, but Nene proves that he is not easily defeated.
Episode 38

(Sub) The Final Battle

The team is astonished as they watch Nene draw his seven Chimera together to form one monstrous Shadow. Following Kluke's lead, Shu and the others launch an attack on the gargantuan Chimera.
Episode 39

(Sub) The Triumphant Return

After defeating Nene and freeing the children captured by Grankingdom, Shu and his friends return to the City of Logic. Conrad, Legalas and refugees from various kingdoms and nations celebrate their return.
Episode 40

(Sub) Rosekstan

After seceding from Grankingdom, Logi established a new nation of Shadow Extremists that he called "Rosekstan". Many nations and kingdoms that were once under the rule of Grankingdom begins to fall under Logi's influence.
Episode 41

(Sub) Bird in a Cage

Kluke is taken to Logi's castle to be interrogated and have her Shadow sealed. Logi, who is suspicious of Zola's motives, questions Kluke to find out more about what Zola's plotting.
Episode 42

(Sub) Awakening

As the team arrives at the Sealed Grounds, Jiro begins to question Zola's plan, but she won't divulge any information.
Episode 43

(Sub) The Seven Soldiers of Light

Shu and the others rejoice at the return of Kluke. But the celebration is short-lived as all seven descendants of the Soldiers of Light assemble at the Sealed Grounds and land begins to close in on the Shadow Wielders.
Episode 44

(Sub) The Truth

Shadows grow from the Darkness and Darkness engulfs lands and people into it. Shu and his friends are paralyzed with shock by Zola's disappearance into the sphere of Darkness.
Episode 45

(Sub) Quiver Quiver Boing!

Shu and his friends continue to provide assistance for those who have been affected by the rapture of the Darkness. The team grows more anxious and impatient as they fail to find an effective line of attack against the Darkness.
Episode 46

(Sub) Dissension

Shu forms a hypothesis that the descendants of the Seven Soldiers of Light might be able to seal the Darkness once again, so he goes to Logi's base to ask for his help.
Episode 47

(Sub) Into the Darkness

The descendants of the Seven Soldiers of Light unite as one again, but each has their own purpose. As soon as their battleship enters the Darkness, they are attacked by the Shadows of Darkness.
Episode 48

(Sub) The Two Pledges

Logi, Schneider, and Andropov stay behind and distract the Gatekeepers of Darkness, allowing Shu and his friends to flee as they make their way to meet Zola again.
Episode 49

(Sub) Zola

Shu and the others finally reunite with Zola at the Sealed Grounds. In an attempt to uncover the truth, they ask her if there was a specific reason why she released the seal on the Darkness.
Episode 50

(Sub) Bonds

With his medallion destroyed, Shu is swallowed by the Darkness. Instantly, Zola sends Jiro and the others into the Darkness, as well, and, it seems, that all hope is lost.
Episode 51

(Sub) Shu

With Zola infused with Killer Bat, she has become even more powerful. While Jiro and the others are fighting off the Shadows of Darkness, Shu runs head-on into Zola.

You May Also Like

Devil May Cry
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Darker Than Black
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Inuyasha - The Final Act
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
The Prince of Tennis
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
D.Gray-man
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2012)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (51 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial