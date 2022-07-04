When Yuji Sano gets unwillingly pulled into a fantasy realm, he develops a second character class by making the most of his Monster Tamer abilities; he trades the office life for adventuring and is roped into major events due to his unmatched powers.more
When Yuji Sano gets unwillingly pulled into a fantasy realm, he d...More
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When Yuji Sano gets unwillingly pulled into a fantasy realm, he develops a second character class by making the most of his Monster Tamer abilities; he trades the office life for adventuring and is roped into major events due to his unmatched powers.
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My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World!
When Yuji Sano gets unwillingly pulled into a fantasy realm, he develops a second character class by making the most of his Monster Tamer abilities; he trades the office life for adventuring and is roped into major events due to his unmatched powers.