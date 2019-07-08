3 seasons available (82 episodes)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestArifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss.more

After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summon...More

TVMAAnimeAnimationTV Series2019
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
(Dub) OMNIBUS: Great Orcus Labyrinth
(Sub) OMNIBUS: Great Orcus Labyrinth

About this Show

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

TVMAAnimeAnimationTV Series2019
  • hd

You May Also Like

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Summer Time Rendering (Eng Dub)Animation, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the KingdomInternational, Anime • TV Series (2021)
High School of the DeadTVMA • Horror, Action • TV Series (2010)
The Irregular at Magic High SchoolTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2014)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
KenichiTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New WorldAnime, Animation • TV Series (2020)
The World Ends with You The AnimationThriller, Action • TV Series (2021)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.