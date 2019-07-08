After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss.more
After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summon...More
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After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss.
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Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss.