Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take Kenichi as their disciple and give him a chance to change his fortunes.more
Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets but...More
Starring: Carrie SavageJosh GrelleKent Williams
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Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take Kenichi as their disciple and give him a chance to change his fortunes.
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Kenichi
Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take Kenichi as their disciple and give him a chance to change his fortunes.