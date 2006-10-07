1 season available

Kenichi

TVPG • Comedy, Drama, Animation, Adventure, International, Anime • TV Series • 2006

Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take...more

1 season available (100 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
(Dub) Ryozanpaku: Where the Powerful Gather!
Episode 1

(Dub) Ryozanpaku: Where the Powerful Gather!

Kenichi's been called out by a thug in the karate club. He has one week to toughen up, or he's dead meat. Not every weakling gets a chance to change his fortunes, but Kenichi just might.
(Sub) Ryozanpaku: Where the Powerful Gather!
Episode 1

(Sub) Ryozanpaku: Where the Powerful Gather!

Kenichi's been called out by a thug in the karate club. He has one week to toughen up, or he's dead meat. Not every weakling gets a chance to change his fortunes, but Kenichi just might.
(Sub) The Beginning of the Fight!
Episode 2

(Sub) The Beginning of the Fight!

Kenichi's got less than a week until his fight, and his new masters seem determined to teach him everything in the world besides how to use a fist!
(Dub) The Beginning of the Fight!
Episode 2

(Dub) The Beginning of the Fight!

Kenichi's got less than a week until his fight, and his new masters seem determined to teach him everything in the world besides how to use a fist!
(Sub) Strength and Courage! for the Sake of Justice!
Episode 3

(Sub) Strength and Courage! for the Sake of Justice!

Kenichi's grueling training regimen is making it tough to stand, but the training is about to get even more intense - the masters are ready to show him some new techniques.
(Dub) Strength and Courage! For the Sake of Justice!
Episode 3

(Dub) Strength and Courage! For the Sake of Justice!

Kenichi's grueling training regimen is making it tough to stand, but the training is about to get even more intense - the masters are ready to show him some new techniques.
(Dub) Fight to Survive! It's Whether You Do It or You Don't!
Episode 4

(Dub) Fight to Survive! It's Whether You Do It or You Don't!

Kenichi's ambition impresses even the most skeptical of his masters and he's learning to bring his lessons to life. But across town, a notorious gang of thugs is looking to teach him another kind of lesson!
(Sub) Fight to Survive! It's Whether You Do It or You Don't!
Episode 4

(Sub) Fight to Survive! It's Whether You Do It or You Don't!

Kenichi's ambition impresses even the most skeptical of his masters and he's learning to bring his lessons to life. But across town, a notorious gang of thugs is looking to teach him another kind of lesson!
(Sub) A Date?! You'd Better Score!
Episode 5

(Sub) A Date?! You'd Better Score!

Kenichi's spirits are pretty low after so many fights. Luckily, the masters have a plan: in order to boost his spirits, the Ryozanpaku back-breakers are going to play match-maker!
(Dub) A Date?! You'd Better Score!
Episode 5

(Dub) A Date?! You'd Better Score!

Kenichi's spirits are pretty low after so many fights. Luckily, the masters have a plan: in order to boost his spirits, the Ryozanpaku back-breakers are going to play match-maker!
(Dub) A Day at Ryozanpaku! The Rooftop Dream!
Episode 6

(Dub) A Day at Ryozanpaku! The Rooftop Dream!

Kenichi's life is good at the dojo, especially when Miu cooks dinner. After a grueling day of training, he gets a chance to hear her dreams - and during a rare moment of peace, he helps one come true.
(Sub) A Day at Ryozanpaku! The Rooftop Dream!
Episode 6

(Sub) A Day at Ryozanpaku! The Rooftop Dream!

Kenichi's life is good at the dojo, especially when Miu cooks dinner. After a grueling day of training, he gets a chance to hear her dreams - and during a rare moment of peace, he helps one come true.
(Dub) Hot Battle at the Gardening Club! a Return Match!
Episode 7

(Dub) Hot Battle at the Gardening Club! a Return Match!

Kenichi finds the serenity of his beloved greenhouse shattered by Ragnarok thugs! The chumps threaten to take Kenichi back to the gang's clubhouse by force, and it gets worse when the punks start eyeing Miu.
(Sub) Hot Battle at the Gardening Club! A Return Match!
Episode 7

(Sub) Hot Battle at the Gardening Club! A Return Match!

Kenichi finds the serenity of his beloved greenhouse shattered by Ragnarok thugs! The chumps threaten to take Kenichi back to the gang's clubhouse by force, and it gets worse when the punks start eyeing Miu.
(Dub) Amazing Bodies! The Mysterious Masters!
Episode 8

(Dub) Amazing Bodies! The Mysterious Masters!

Ragnarok's actions are getting way more intense - some of the jerks are even willing to pull knives. Luckily, Kenichi knows real strength is more subtle than a blade, and sometimes one finger is all you need.
(Sub) Amazing Bodies! The Mysterious Masters!
Episode 8

(Sub) Amazing Bodies! The Mysterious Masters!

Ragnarok's actions are getting way more intense - some of the jerks are even willing to pull knives. Luckily, Kenichi knows real strength is more subtle than a blade, and sometimes one finger is all you need.
(Sub) Apapapa! Apachai's Training!
Episode 9

(Sub) Apapapa! Apachai's Training!

Apachai finally gets a chance to train Kenichi, and just in time - agents of Ragnarok are prowling the halls of his school, roughing up anyone unlucky enough to catch their eye.
(Dub) Apapapa! Apachai's Training!
Episode 9

(Dub) Apapapa! Apachai's Training!

Apachai finally gets a chance to train Kenichi, and just in time - agents of Ragnarok are prowling the halls of his school, roughing up anyone unlucky enough to catch their eye.
(Dub) Go, Kenichi! A Boxer's Weakness!
Episode 10

(Dub) Go, Kenichi! A Boxer's Weakness!

The bell is about to ring on Kenichi's biggest fight yet. In this corner: Takeda, a former pro boxer with a mysterious past. It's going to be a slaughter unless Kenichi can pinpoint the pugilist's weakness.
(Sub) Go, Kenichi! A Boxer's Weakness!
Episode 10

(Sub) Go, Kenichi! A Boxer's Weakness!

The bell is about to ring on Kenichi's biggest fight yet. In this corner: Takeda, a former pro boxer with a mysterious past. It's going to be a slaughter unless Kenichi can pinpoint the pugilist's weakness.
(Dub) The Fists of Betrayal! Takeda's Sorrowful Past!
Episode 11

(Dub) The Fists of Betrayal! Takeda's Sorrowful Past!

What makes a pro athlete trade his dreams for a life as a Ragnarok goon? Takeda has no problem sharing the tragic tale - just like he's got no problem pummeling Kenichi in a rooftop brawl.
(Sub) The Fists of Betrayal! Takeda's Sorrowful Past!
Episode 11

(Sub) The Fists of Betrayal! Takeda's Sorrowful Past!

What makes a pro athlete trade his dreams for a life as a Ragnarok goon? Takeda has no problem sharing the tragic tale - just like he's got no problem pummeling Kenichi in a rooftop brawl.
(Sub) A New Enemy! Shinnosuke Tsuji!
Episode 12

(Sub) A New Enemy! Shinnosuke Tsuji!

Following Takeda's failure, Ragnarok goes to Plan B: Kill Kenichi. A brawler named Tsuji is dispatched to deal with the kid once and for all. Little do his commanders know, Tsuji has a Plan C of his own creation.
(Dub) A New Enemy! Shinnosuke Tsuji!
Episode 12

(Dub) A New Enemy! Shinnosuke Tsuji!

Following Takeda's failure, Ragnarok goes to Plan B: Kill Kenichi. A brawler named Tsuji is dispatched to deal with the kid once and for all. Little do his commanders know, Tsuji has a Plan C of his own creation.
(Dub) The Way of the Fight! The Rules of the Real Fight!
Episode 13

(Dub) The Way of the Fight! The Rules of the Real Fight!

When Kenichi wakes after the fight with Tsuji, he's badly wounded both in body and pride. The masters know it's time to begin a new training regimen: Martial Arts or Death.
(Sub) The Way of the Fight! The Rules of the Real Fight!
Episode 13

(Sub) The Way of the Fight! The Rules of the Real Fight!

When Kenichi wakes after the fight with Tsuji, he's badly wounded both in body and pride. The masters know it's time to begin a new training regimen: Martial Arts or Death.
(Sub) Dedicated Training! And a Nearby Hot Spring Bath!
Episode 14

(Sub) Dedicated Training! And a Nearby Hot Spring Bath!

The masters want Kenichi to live at the dojo, soaking in the day to day struggle of the fighting life. The idea doesn't strike Kenichi as a good one until Kensei points out a hidden benefit: Sharing a roof with Miu!
(Dub) Dedicated Training! And a Nearby Hot Spring Bath!
Episode 14

(Dub) Dedicated Training! And a Nearby Hot Spring Bath!

The masters want Kenichi to live at the dojo, soaking in the day to day struggle of the fighting life. The idea doesn't strike Kenichi as a good one until Kensei points out a hidden benefit: Sharing a roof with Miu!
(Dub) Honoka Infiltrates Ryozanpaku!
Episode 15

(Dub) Honoka Infiltrates Ryozanpaku!

When Honoka infiltrates Ryozanpaku to figure out why Kenichi moved away from home, she can't help but cringe as he gets beat down over and over - but she knows her big brother never stays down for long.
(Sub) Honoka Infiltrates Ryozanpaku!
Episode 15

(Sub) Honoka Infiltrates Ryozanpaku!

When Honoka infiltrates Ryozanpaku to figure out why Kenichi moved away from home, she can't help but cringe as he gets beat down over and over - but she knows her big brother never stays down for long.
(Sub) Ryozanpaku Faces the Greatest Crisis?!
Episode 16

(Sub) Ryozanpaku Faces the Greatest Crisis?!

The authorities from Miu's school are coming to investigate the rumors they've heard about Ryozanpaku. If she can't prove her living situation to be normal, her entire education is at risk.
(Dub) Ryozanpaku Faces the Greatest Crisis?!
Episode 16

(Dub) Ryozanpaku Faces the Greatest Crisis?!

The authorities from Miu's school are coming to investigate the rumors they've heard about Ryozanpaku. If she can't prove her living situation to be normal, her entire education is at risk.
(Sub) Protect the Name! Attack of the Dojo Challengers!
Episode 17

(Sub) Protect the Name! Attack of the Dojo Challengers!

The masters are away, so Kenichi and Miu must defend Ryozanpaku when a rival dojo attacks! Miu stays cool, but Kenichi has that look in his eyes. The number one disciple will defend his turf.
(Dub) Protect the Name! Attack of the Dojo Challengers!
Episode 17

(Dub) Protect the Name! Attack of the Dojo Challengers!

The masters are away, so Kenichi and Miu must defend Ryozanpaku when a rival dojo attacks! Miu stays cool, but Kenichi has that look in his eyes. The number one disciple will defend his turf.
(Dub) Paradise? To the Mysterious Furinji Island!
Episode 18

(Dub) Paradise? To the Mysterious Furinji Island!

The gang sets off to a private island for some sand and surf action, but Kenichi has one more test to pass before he can get around to rubbing sunscreen on Miu's back.
(Sub) Paradise? to the Mysterious Furinji Island!
Episode 18

(Sub) Paradise? to the Mysterious Furinji Island!

The gang sets off to a private island for some sand and surf action, but Kenichi has one more test to pass before he can get around to rubbing sunscreen on Miu's back.
(Sub) The Strongest of the Ragnarok! Here Come the Eight Greatest Fists!
Episode 19

(Sub) The Strongest of the Ragnarok! Here Come the Eight Greatest Fists!

Ragnarok is preparing for war. The gang of delinquents is stronger than ever, their ranks bolstered by the promotion of a tough girl named Kisara - and she's got Kenichi and Takeda in her sights.
(Dub) The Strongest of the Ragnarok! Here Come the Eight Greatest Fists!
Episode 19

(Dub) The Strongest of the Ragnarok! Here Come the Eight Greatest Fists!

Ragnarok is preparing for war. The gang of delinquents is stronger than ever, their ranks bolstered by the promotion of a tough girl named Kisara - and she's got Kenichi and Takeda in her sights.
(Sub) Takeda in Danger! the Rules of Revenge!
Episode 20

(Sub) Takeda in Danger! the Rules of Revenge!

What makes a fighter stand above his foes? Some are blessed with natural skill. Others must depend on perseverance. As Takeda ponders these thoughts, he will face a demon from the past.
(Dub) Takeda in Danger! The Rules of Revenge!
Episode 20

(Dub) Takeda in Danger! The Rules of Revenge!

What makes a fighter stand above his foes? Some are blessed with natural skill. Others must depend on perseverance. As Takeda ponders these thoughts, he will face a demon from the past.
(Sub) Unforgivable! Kenichi's Fists of Fury!
Episode 21

(Sub) Unforgivable! Kenichi's Fists of Fury!

Kenichi is rushing to Takeda's aid as the boxer faces off with the Ragnarok squad. He may thrash his way through the foot soldiers, but Kisara waits for her chance to punish Takeda's betrayal.
(Dub) Unforgivable! Kenichi's Fists of Fury!
Episode 21

(Dub) Unforgivable! Kenichi's Fists of Fury!

Kenichi is rushing to Takeda's aid as the boxer faces off with the Ragnarok squad. He may thrash his way through the foot soldiers, but Kisara waits for her chance to punish Takeda's betrayal.
(Dub) Gather, Young Men! The New Shinpaku Alliance!
Episode 22

(Dub) Gather, Young Men! The New Shinpaku Alliance!

Niijima has created an army - The Shinpaku Alliance. With Kenichi's brawn and his own brain, Niijima figures their path to legend is certain. Kenichi knows better - and Ragnarok's troubled by the clique, too.
(Sub) Gather, Young Men! the New Shinpaku Alliance!
Episode 22

(Sub) Gather, Young Men! the New Shinpaku Alliance!

Niijima has created an army - The Shinpaku Alliance. With Kenichi's brawn and his own brain, Niijima figures their path to legend is certain. Kenichi knows better - and Ragnarok's troubled by the clique, too.
(Sub) Assault! The Next Door Ryozanpaku!
Episode 23

(Sub) Assault! The Next Door Ryozanpaku!

When Niijima and Izumi visit Ryozanpaku, you could cut the tension with a sword. Miu and Izumi trade a few uneasy smiles, but Kenichi might have to intervene before they start trading blows!
(Dub) Assault! The Next Door Ryozanpaku!
Episode 23

(Dub) Assault! The Next Door Ryozanpaku!

When Niijima and Izumi visit Ryozanpaku, you could cut the tension with a sword. Miu and Izumi trade a few uneasy smiles, but Kenichi might have to intervene before they start trading blows!
(Sub) The Captured Heart! Miu's Juliet!
Episode 24

(Sub) The Captured Heart! Miu's Juliet!

Bullies are targeting the Drama Club, trashing sets and picking on actors. Kenichi is willing to protect the thespians, even if it means buddying up with Tanimoto, a handsome Romeo who wants Miu to be his Juliet.
(Dub) The Captured Heart! Miu's Juliet!
Episode 24

(Dub) The Captured Heart! Miu's Juliet!

Bullies are targeting the Drama Club, trashing sets and picking on actors. Kenichi is willing to protect the thespians, even if it means buddying up with Tanimoto, a handsome Romeo who wants Miu to be his Juliet.
(Sub) Stand Strong, Kenichi! Miu's Kiss!
Episode 25

(Sub) Stand Strong, Kenichi! Miu's Kiss!

Kisara's crew is on the move, and they're out to humiliate Miu on the day of her thespian debut. Kenichi must prevent the situation from turning into a tragedy - even if it means taking his final bow.
(Dub) Stand Strong, Kenichi! Miu's Kiss!
Episode 25

(Dub) Stand Strong, Kenichi! Miu's Kiss!

Kisara's crew is on the move, and they're out to humiliate Miu on the day of her thespian debut. Kenichi must prevent the situation from turning into a tragedy - even if it means taking his final bow.
(Sub) The Stripped Mask! Hermit's True Identity!
Episode 26

(Sub) The Stripped Mask! Hermit's True Identity!

Kenichi's most dangerous foe strikes! Hermit will settle for nothing less than the death of Ryozanpaku's disciple. Before the fight ends, Hermit will test every skill Kenichi learned in his training.
(Dub) The Stripped Mask! Hermit's True Identity!
Episode 26

(Dub) The Stripped Mask! Hermit's True Identity!

Kenichi's most dangerous foe strikes! Hermit will settle for nothing less than the death of Ryozanpaku's disciple. Before the fight ends, Hermit will test every skill Kenichi learned in his training.
(Dub) Hard Vs. Soft! Once-in-a-Lifetime Quarrel Between Brothers!
Episode 27

(Dub) Hard Vs. Soft! Once-in-a-Lifetime Quarrel Between Brothers!

Kenichi follows Kensei out into the city as the master tracks down his estranged brother. Renka, Kensei's tough daughter, and Kenichi can only watch as the siblings prepare to battle to the death.
(Sub) Hard Vs. Soft! Once-in-a-Lifetime Quarrel Between Brothers!
Episode 27

(Sub) Hard Vs. Soft! Once-in-a-Lifetime Quarrel Between Brothers!

Kenichi follows Kensei out into the city as the master tracks down his estranged brother. Renka, Kensei's tough daughter, and Kenichi can only watch as the siblings prepare to battle to the death.
(Dub) Here Comes the Shock Troop Commander! Battle Royal at the Restaurant!
Episode 28

(Dub) Here Comes the Shock Troop Commander! Battle Royal at the Restaurant!

On his way to meet a secret admirer, Kenichi must step in and protect his friends after some Ragnarok goons ambush Niijima and the Shinpaku Alliance.
(Sub) Here Comes the Shock Troop Commander! Battle Royal at the Restaurant!
Episode 28

(Sub) Here Comes the Shock Troop Commander! Battle Royal at the Restaurant!

On his way to meet a secret admirer, Kenichi must step in and protect his friends after some Ragnarok goons ambush Niijima and the Shinpaku Alliance.
(Dub) The Fearsome Siegfried! Prelude to Destruction!
Episode 29

(Dub) The Fearsome Siegfried! Prelude to Destruction!

Ragnarok captures Niijima and the gang's preparing to ship him far, far away. Miu and Kenichi rush to the rescue - but Siegfried's got plans to make Ryozanpaku's disciple face the music.
(Sub) The Fearsome Siegfried! Prelude to Destruction!
Episode 29

(Sub) The Fearsome Siegfried! Prelude to Destruction!

Ragnarok captures Niijima and the gang's preparing to ship him far, far away. Miu and Kenichi rush to the rescue - but Siegfried's got plans to make Ryozanpaku's disciple face the music.
(Dub) The Results of Training! Align Forward Half!
Episode 30

(Dub) The Results of Training! Align Forward Half!

Niijima's still in trouble - and so is Kenichi. Siegfried's reputation as an unbeatable opponent appears to be valid, and unless Kenichi can put his training to use like never before, his friend is doomed.
(Sub) The Results of Training! Align Forward Half!
Episode 30

(Sub) The Results of Training! Align Forward Half!

Niijima's still in trouble - and so is Kenichi. Siegfried's reputation as an unbeatable opponent appears to be valid, and unless Kenichi can put his training to use like never before, his friend is doomed.
(Sub) Honoka Will Help You!
Episode 31

(Sub) Honoka Will Help You!

Hermit returns from his self-imposed seclusion, eager to beat Kenichi once and for all. His time away was spent training, but nothing could prepare him for who he must deal with next - Honoka!
(Dub) Honoka Will Help You!
Episode 31

(Dub) Honoka Will Help You!

Hermit returns from his self-imposed seclusion, eager to beat Kenichi once and for all. His time away was spent training, but nothing could prepare him for who he must deal with next - Honoka!
(Sub) Honoka's in Danger! Loki's Plot!
Episode 32

(Sub) Honoka's in Danger! Loki's Plot!

Tired of the torturous training, Kenichi runs away from Ryozanpaku - straight into the biggest fight of his life. Honoka's in trouble, and if he wants to save her, Kenichi will have to get through Hermit first!
(Dub) Honoka's in Danger! Loki's Plot!
Episode 32

(Dub) Honoka's in Danger! Loki's Plot!

Tired of the torturous training, Kenichi runs away from Ryozanpaku - straight into the biggest fight of his life. Honoka's in trouble, and if he wants to save her, Kenichi will have to get through Hermit first!
(Dub) Strike, Kenichi! Fists Do the Talking!
Episode 33

(Dub) Strike, Kenichi! Fists Do the Talking!

Kenichi is taking a serious beating when Hermit shares the tragic tale of his childhood. With Honoka in real danger, Kenichi knows the time for words is over - he'll let his fists do the talking.
(Sub) Strike, Kenichi! Fists Do the Talking!
Episode 33

(Sub) Strike, Kenichi! Fists Do the Talking!

Kenichi is taking a serious beating when Hermit shares the tragic tale of his childhood. With Honoka in real danger, Kenichi knows the time for words is over - he'll let his fists do the talking.
(Dub) Don't Give In! the Words Left by a Loved One!
Episode 34

(Dub) Don't Give In! the Words Left by a Loved One!

Loki attacks and Kenichi knows fighting back could get Honoka killed. With a knife at her throat, she's a helpless pawn in Ragnarok's deadly game, and the dirty strategy doesn't sit well with Hermit.
(Sub) Don't Give In! The Words Left by a Loved One!
Episode 34

(Sub) Don't Give In! The Words Left by a Loved One!

Loki attacks and Kenichi knows fighting back could get Honoka killed. With a knife at her throat, she's a helpless pawn in Ragnarok's deadly game, and the dirty strategy doesn't sit well with Hermit.
(Dub) There's No One in Our Way! Now Is the Time to Settle the Fight!
Episode 35

(Dub) There's No One in Our Way! Now Is the Time to Settle the Fight!

Hermit quit Ragnarok and saved Honoka, but he still burns to settle the score with Kenichi. As the fight gets underway, one fact is clear: no matter who wins, each will soon have to face Odin.
Episode 35

(Sub) There's No One in Our Way! Now is the Time to Settle the Fight!

Hermit quit Ragnarok and saved Honoka, but he still burns to settle the score with Kenichi. As the fight gets underway, one fact is clear: no matter who wins, each will soon have to face Odin.
(Dub) Miu Vs. Renka! the Love Triangle Creates a Storm!
Episode 36

(Dub) Miu Vs. Renka! the Love Triangle Creates a Storm!

Kenichi's caught between two butt-kicking babes when Renka's visit to Ryozanpaku rubs Miu the wrong way. The friction between them could start a fire. Luckily, the gang's going to the water park!
Episode 36

(Sub) Miu vs. Renka! The Love Triangle Creates a Storm!

Kenichi's caught between two butt-kicking babes when Renka's visit to Ryozanpaku rubs Miu the wrong way. The friction between them could start a fire. Luckily, the gang's going to the water park!
(Dub) Dangerous Trap! Let's Have Sumo Chanko Stew Together!
Episode 37

(Dub) Dangerous Trap! Let's Have Sumo Chanko Stew Together!

Kenichi goes on the offensive! His first target is Thor, Ragnarok's Seventh Fist. His massive bulk is dwarfed only by his skills as a Sumo wrestler - and Ryozanpaku's disciple is taking the fight to him.
Episode 37

(Sub) Dangerous Trap! Let's Have Sumo Chanko Stew Together!

Kenichi goes on the offensive! His first target is Thor, Ragnarok's Seventh Fist. His massive bulk is dwarfed only by his skills as a Sumo wrestler - and Ryozanpaku's disciples are taking the fight to him.
(Dub) Cute Kitten! Hand-to-Hand Battle Among Women!
Episode 38

(Dub) Cute Kitten! Hand-to-Hand Battle Among Women!

The other Fists of Ragnarok are questioning Kisara's loyalty. When she's discovered spending time with Miu, thanks to their shared devotion to a stray kitten, Kisara's former foes could be her only allies.
Episode 38

(Sub) Cute Kitten! Hand-to-Hand Battle Among Women!

The other Fists of Ragnarok are questioning Kisara's loyalty. When she's discovered spending time with Miu, thanks to their shared devotion to a stray kitten, Kisara's former foes become her only allies.
(Dub) Shigure's Personal... Lesson!
Episode 39

(Dub) Shigure's Personal... Lesson!

Kenichi's fight with the Walkyries won't be an easy victory. He's outnumbered, they're carrying weapons, and he's not into hitting girls. Luckily, none of that matters to Shigure.
Episode 39

(Sub) Shigure's Personal... Lesson!

Kenichi's fight with the Walkyries won't be an easy victory. He's outnumbered, they're carrying weapons, and he's not into hitting girls. Luckily, none of that matters to Shigure.
Episode 40

(Sub) The Place The Promise Was Made! Everything Started Here!

Odin reveals his role in Kenichi's past, and fond memories are shared - but the First Fist promises the future won't be as pleasant.
(Dub) The Place the Promise Was Made! Everything Started Here!
Episode 40

(Dub) The Place the Promise Was Made! Everything Started Here!

Odin reveals his role in Kenichi's past, and fond memories are shared - but the First Fist promises the future won't be as pleasant.
Terror of the Sphere of Control! a Dragon Descends!
Episode 41

Terror of the Sphere of Control! a Dragon Descends!

Kenichi gives it his all against Odin, impressing the First Fist with his training - momentarily. Meanwhile, Niijima puts a plan in motion to lure Hermit into joining the Shinpaku Alliance!
Episode 41

(Sub) Terror Of The Sphere Of Control! a Dragon Descends!

Kenichi gives it his all against Odin, impressing the First Fist with his training - momentarily. Meanwhile, Niijima puts a plan in motion to lure Hermit into joining the Shinpaku Alliance!
(Dub) Elder's Super Express! Do-or-Die Secluded Tour in the Mountains!
Episode 42

(Dub) Elder's Super Express! Do-or-Die Secluded Tour in the Mountains!

After the Masters start to worry that Kenichi is pushing himself too hard, Elder shocks everyone by offering to train Ryozanpaku's disciple himself!
Episode 42

(Sub) Elder's Super Express! Do-or-Die Secluded Tour In The Mountains!

After the Masters start to worry that Kenichi is pushing himself too hard, Elder shocks everyone by offering to train Ryozanpaku's disciple himself!
(Dub) Limiter! Invitation to the World of Bloodshed!
Episode 43

(Dub) Limiter! Invitation to the World of Bloodshed!

Kenichi meets a mysterious master living within the forest, and the point of Elder's training comes into focus: Kenichi is at a crossroads and the path he chooses will change his life.
Episode 43

(Sub) Limiter! Invitation To The World Of Bloodshed!

Kenichi meets a mysterious master living within the forest, and the point of Elder's training comes into focus: Kenichi is at a crossroads and the path he chooses will change his life.
Episode 44

(Sub) Collapse Of The Shinpaku Federation! The Crazy Fist Stealthily approaches!

With Kenichi still training deep in the mountains, his friends are on their own when Berserker leads a Ragnarok assault against the Shinpaku Alliance!
(Dub) Collapse of the Shinpaku Federation! the Crazy Fist Stealthily Approaches!
Episode 44

(Dub) Collapse of the Shinpaku Federation! the Crazy Fist Stealthily Approaches!

With Kenichi still training deep in the mountains, his friends are on their own when Berserker leads a Ragnarok assault against the Shinpaku Alliance!
Episode 45

(Sub) The Decisive Attack! Kisara Dances!

Thanks to Siegfried's help, Niijima manages to escape Berserker - for now. Meanwhile, Kisara and Miu take on Freya and her Walkyrie minions.
(Dub) The Decisive Attack! Kisara Dances!
Episode 45

(Dub) The Decisive Attack! Kisara Dances!

Thanks to Siegfried's help, Niijima manages to escape Berserker - for now. Meanwhile, Kisara and Miu take on Freya and her Walkyrie minions.
(Dub) Farewell! a Determined Niijima Joins the Fray!
Episode 46

(Dub) Farewell! a Determined Niijima Joins the Fray!

Kenichi's friends have never needed him more. Even with betrayal dividing Odin's Ragnarok forces, the Shinpaku Alliance is way outmatched and facing their final stand!
Episode 46

(Sub) Farewell! a Determined Niijima Joins the Fray!

Kenichi's friends have never needed him more. Even with betrayal dividing Odin's Ragnarok forces, the Shinpaku Alliance is way outmatched and facing their final stand!
(Dub) The Weakness of the Genius! Effort Surpasses Talent!
Episode 47

(Dub) The Weakness of the Genius! Effort Surpasses Talent!

Kenichi is back on the scene and ready to face Odin, but the next fight of the day is between Hermit and Berserker.
Episode 47

(Sub) The Weakness of the Genius! Effort Surpasses Talent!

Kenichi is back on the scene and ready to face Odin, but the next fight of the day is between Hermit and Berserker.
(Dub) Showdown Between the Leaders! the Man With the Legendary Spear!
Episode 48

(Dub) Showdown Between the Leaders! the Man With the Legendary Spear!

As his friends rally behind him, Kenichi squares off with Odin. The fists fly at impossible speeds - but just as Ryozanpaku's disciple gains the edge, Ragnarok's deadliest Fist reveals his true power.
Episode 48

(Sub) Showdown Between the Leaders! The Man With the Legendary Spear!

As his friends rally behind him, Kenichi squares off with Odin. The fists fly at impossible speeds - but just as Ryozanpaku's disciple gains the edge, Ragnarok's deadliest Fist reveals his true power.
Episode 49

(Sub) The Mightiest Transformation! the Ryozanpaku Rhythm!

With Odin able to predict his every move, Ryozanpaku's disciple makes a brilliant decision: he quits attacking in the style of Kenichi and starts fighting in the exact styles of his Masters!
(Dub) The Mightiest Transformation! the Ryozanpaku Rhythm!
Episode 49

(Dub) The Mightiest Transformation! the Ryozanpaku Rhythm!

With Odin able to predict his every move, Ryozanpaku's disciple makes a brilliant decision: he quits attacking in the style of Kenichi and starts fighting in the exact styles of his Masters!
Episode 50

(Sub) The Mightiest Disciple, Kenichi!

Odin unleashes a power within himself that threatens to crack his mind and body. Kenichi is no longer just trying to survive - he must call upon all he has learned in order to save his friend.
(Dub) The Mightiest Disciple, Kenichi!
Episode 50

(Dub) The Mightiest Disciple, Kenichi!

Odin unleashes a power within himself that threatens to crack his mind and body. Kenichi is no longer just trying to survive - he must call upon all he has learned in order to save his friend.

