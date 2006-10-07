Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take...more
Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take...more
Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take Kenichi as their disciple and give him a chance to change his fortunes.
1 season available (100 episodes)
1 season available
(100 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month