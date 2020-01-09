Investigating one of Kamome Academy's rumors led to young Nene accidentally being linked to the ghost of Hanako-kun. Now the pair are trying to keep things civil between student and supernatural, but mischief always seems to find them!more
Investigating one of Kamome Academy's rumors led to young Nene ac...More
Starring: Tia BallardJustin BrinerTyson Rinehart
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Investigating one of Kamome Academy's rumors led to young Nene accidentally being linked to the ghost of Hanako-kun. Now the pair are trying to keep things civil between student and supernatural, but mischief always seems to find them!
Starring: Tia BallardJustin BrinerTyson Rinehart
About this Show
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Investigating one of Kamome Academy's rumors led to young Nene accidentally being linked to the ghost of Hanako-kun. Now the pair are trying to keep things civil between student and supernatural, but mischief always seems to find them!
Starring: Tia BallardJustin BrinerTyson Rinehart