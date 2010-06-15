1 season available (52 episodes)

Maid-samaMaid-sama

Misaki is class president of a formerly all-male school. A beacon of hope to the female students as well as teachers, she rules over the boys with an iron fist and a heart of ice. A popular male student stumbles on to her secret double life- working part-time as an upbeat and cheery waitress at a maid cafe! Misaki is forced to make a deal: spend some time with him, or have her hard earned reputation destroyed by revealing her embarrassing secret.more

Misaki is class president of a formerly all-male school. A beacon...More

Starring: Ayumi FujimuraNobuhiko OkamotoKazuyoshi Shiibashi

Creators: Akihiro KawamuraMasayuki Murakami

TV14InternationalAdventureDramaRomanceAnimeAnimationComedyTV Series2010
  • hd

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About this Show

Maid-sama

Misaki is class president of a formerly all-male school. A beacon of hope to the female students as well as teachers, she rules over the boys with an iron fist and a heart of ice. A popular male student stumbles on to her secret double life- working part-time as an upbeat and cheery waitress at a maid cafe! Misaki is forced to make a deal: spend some time with him, or have her hard earned reputation destroyed by revealing her embarrassing secret.

Starring: Ayumi FujimuraNobuhiko OkamotoKazuyoshi ShiibashiKana HanazawaYu Kobayashi

Creators: Akihiro KawamuraMasayuki Murakami

TV14InternationalAdventureDramaRomanceAnimeAnimationComedyTV Series2010
  • hd

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