Maid-sama

TV14 • Drama, Romance, Anime, Comedy, Animation, International • TV Series • 2010

Misaki is class president of a formerly all-male school. A beacon of hope to the female students as well as teachers, she rules over the boys with an ...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Misa Is a Maid-Sama!

Misaki, the iron-fisted student council president, hides a secret: she works in a maid café! She's discovered by the most popular guy in school; what's his price for silence?
Episode 1

(Sub) Misa Is a Maid-Sama!

Misaki Ayuzawa is the first female student council president who secretly works in a maid café! Misaki has managed to keep her extracurricular activities quiet until she's discovered by Takumi Usui, the most popular guy in school.
Episode 2

(Dub) Maid-Sama at the School Festival

Misaki's secret is spreading; now the Three Idiots are onto her too! Worse, the school festival's coming, and Class 2-2's about to rebel! One single mistake could expose her!
Episode 2

(Sub) Maid-Sama at the School Festival

"Misaki's secret becomes harder to keep when it's found out by the ""Three Idiots"" trio: Kurosaki, Shirokawa and Sarashina. What's more, the school festival is right around the corner, and Class 2-2 is showing signs of rebellion."
Episode 3

(Sub) What Color Is Misaki? Natural Color?

Maid Latte decides to host a Little Sister’s Day. Misaki has trouble acting the part, but after Honoka scolds Misaki for not taking it seriously, she turns her act around. She plays the part well-- until Takumi arrives to hassle her.
Episode 3

(Dub) What Color is Misaki? Natural Color?

Maid Latte decides to host a Little Sister's Day but Misaki has trouble acting the part.
Episode 4

(Dub) Net Idol Aoi

The café gets a celebrity guest: Aoi, a net idol. She's eager to work in the café, much to Satsuki's chagrin. When Takumi helps out in the kitchen, Aoi sets her sights on him!
Episode 4

(Sub) Net Idol Aoi

Maid Latte is visited by Aoi, a famous net idol who is also Satsuki’s niece. Aoi is excited to try the café’s uniform, much to Satsuki’s chagrin. Meanwhile, Takumi helps out in the café's kitchen. Aoi finds Takumi attractive but he ignores her.
Episode 5

(Dub) First Time Minding the Shop

Satsuki warns Misaki about a group of stalkers targeting cosplay cafés, but she isn't worried. On this night, however, the boss is late and Misaki has to close shop alone.
Episode 5

(Sub) First Time Minding the Shop

Satsuki warns Misaki about a group of stalkers targeting cosplay cafés, but Misaki isn’t worried. On a night when Misaki is closing the café alone, she is caught by the stalkers. It falls to Takumi to rescue her.
Episode 6

(Dub) Men and the Ayuzawa Cram School

Misaki has new fans at school- the Inuyama brothers.  They want to know all about her, but this will reveal her secret. Should she tell them the truth and risk her reputation?
Episode 6

(Sub) Men and the Ayuzawa Cram School

Misaki aquires a group of fans at school-- the Inuyama quintuplets. They want to know everything about her, but this could reveal her secret part-time job. She is torn between telling the truth and risking the good reputation she has with them.
Episode 7

(Dub) Enter the Student Council President of Miyabigaoka

Misaki breaks up a fight between students from Seika High and Miyabigaoka Academy. When she brings the Seika students to Miyabigaoka to apologize, Takumi tags along.
Episode 7

(Sub) Enter the Student Council President of Miyabigaoka

A phone call from Sakura and Shizuko prompts Misaki to stop a fight between two Seika High students and three students from the prestigious Miyabigaoka Academy.
Episode 8

(Sub) Misaki Goes to Miyabigaoka

Given three days to decide, Misaki is torn about accepting the Miyabigaoka scholarship. When she finally goes to Miyabigaoka to give her answer, Sakura and Shizuko are worried since Seika High wouldn’t be what it is today without Misaki.
Episode 8

(Dub) Misaki Goes to Miyabigaoka

Misaki's torn over Miyabigaoka's surprise offer. When she finally goes to give her reply, her friends worry… Seika High wouldn't be where it is today without her.
Episode 9

(Dub) Maid Sama Does Momotaro

Takumi narrates a strange retelling of the legend of Momotaro with Misaki as the titular character herself.
Episode 9

(Sub) Maid-Sama Does Momotaro

Takumi narrates a strange retelling of Momotar with Misaki as the titular character herself.
Episode 10

(Sub) Sakura's Indie-Label Love

Sakura, an avid fan of indie rock band U-memishi, falls in love with its vocalist Kuuga. She invites Misaki and Shizuko to a tea party with the entire band. To the girls’ dismay, Kuuga takes an interest in Misaki and ignores Sakura.
Episode 10

(Dub) Sakura's Indie-Label Love

Sakura, an avid fan of rock band Yumemishi, is in love with its vocalist Kuuga. She invites her friends to a party with the band, but Kuuga has his eyes on Misaki instead.
Episode 11

(Dub) The Secret of Takumi Usui Approaches!

Usui meets Misaki's mom and helps her, and she invites him home for tea. Misaki drags him from her home. When her friends see them leave together, what else would they think?
Episode 11

(Sub) The Secret of Takumi Usui Approaches!

One day, Usui meets Misaki's mother and helps her carry her apples. As thanks, she invites him over to her house for tea. Misaki drags him to the park, warning him not to come to her home again. Sakura and Shizuko see them and think they're dating.
Episode 12

(Sub) Maid-Sama and the Sports Festival

It's the Seika High Sports Festival, and Misaki wins every event for the girls. At the obstacle race, where first prize is a kiss from a horrified Sakura, Misaki is leading until one of the boys pushes her into the pool to disqualify her.
Episode 12

(Dub) Maid Sama and the Sports Festival

It's the Sports Festival, and the boys have decided that the Grand Prize is a kiss from a horrified Sakura. Misaki competes to save her, despite all efforts to disqualify her.
Episode 13

(Dub) Idiots and Juveniles and Heroes and...

Aratake, the strongest delinquent in school, can't believe Naoya, a former gang leader, has gone soft; the gang abducts Yukimura, whom they mistake for Naoya's girlfriend.
Episode 13

(Sub) Idiots and Juveniles and Heores and…

Aratake, the strongest delinquent in school, and his gang can’t believe Naoya Shirakawa, a former gang leader himself, has gone soft; so the gang abducts a cross-dressing Yukimura, who they mistake for Naoya's girlfriend.
Episode 14

(Sub) Soutarou Kano of Class 1-7

The Student Council plans to hold an open house at Seika High to attract more girls to enroll there. However, a girl-hating freshman named Soutarou Kanou is against it, and interferes with their work by hypnotizing them to derail their efforts.
Episode 14

(Dub) Soutarou Kano of Class 1-7

The Student Council plans an open house at Seika High to boost female enrollment. However, a girl-hating freshman, Soutarou, goes to extreme measures to derail their efforts.
Episode 15

(Dub) Bespectacled Rabbit at the Open Campus

Soutarou is shocked to find that Misaki was able to outlast his little game. Misaki has a special punishment in mind for the freshman at the upcoming Open House.
Episode 15

(Sub) Bespectacled Rabbit at the Open Campus

Soutarou is shocked to find out that Misaki was able to stay awake until the 24-hour time limit. As punishment, Misaki forces Soutarou to help Sakura, Shizuko, and the girls at the upcoming Open House’s cafeteria.
Episode 16

(Dub) Maid Latte at the Beach House

It's the summer vacation, and the Maid Latte crew has been invited to Satsuki's sister's beach resort. Aoi tags along, too, but why did Satsuki bring Usui?
Episode 16

(Sub) Maid Latte at the Beach House

It's summer vacation, and the Maid Latte crew have been invited by Satsuki's sister Nagisa to her beach resort, with Aoi tagging along; and Usui recruited as a bodyguard by Satsuki, chagrining Misaki.
Episode 17

(Dub) Usui Becomes the Enemy

It's the second day of vacation, and Aoi needs Misa's help to win the beach volleyball tournament! The winners are crowned Beach Prince and Princess, so why is Usui competing?
Episode 17

(Sub) Usui Becomes the Enemy

It's the second day of the Maid Latte crew's vacation at the beach house. Nagisa is allowing Aoi to cross-dress if he wins the beach volleyball tournament held near the beach house, with the winning team becoming Beach Prince and Princess as well.
Episode 18

(Dub) Maid Sama is a Footman

The Miyabigaoka Student Council aims to buy out Maid Latte and replace it with a butler cafe. The only way for Misa to stop this is to enter the footman auditions in disguise.
Episode 18

(Sub) Maid-Sama Is a Footman

The Miyabigaoka Student Council aims to buy Maid Latte in a hostile takeover and replace it with a butler cafe. The only way for Misaki to stop this is to don a disguise and join the male-only footman auditions.
Episode 19

(Sub) Footmen Through a Change of Pairs

In the second round of the footman auditions, Usui and Misaki succeed in the required task of setting up a high class table for afternoon tea. But before the third round begins, Misaki falls off the stage.
Episode 19

(Dub) Footmen Through a Change of Pairs

Usui and Misaki must cooperate to succeed in the second round of the footman auditions, but before the third round begins, disaster strikes.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Vice President is a Prince?! Aoi and Her Fun Companions

Yukimura's sister loves playing princess but her brother's not princely enough. She's smitten by Prince Usui, so Yukimura arranges a date for them to regain her favor.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Vice President Is a Prince?! Aoi and Her Fun Companions

Yukimura’s little sister Ruri loves playing make-believe princess but refuses to acknowledge her brother. When she meets "prince-like" Usui, Yukimura manages to get Usui to go on a date with his sister in order to gain her favor.
Episode 21

(Dub) Usui's Rival?! Hinata Shintani

Misaki orders the sports clubs to clean up their club rooms. Meanwhile, a transfer student, Hinata Shintani, arrives and irks Misaki with his childish behavior and gluttony.
Episode 21

(Sub) Usui's Rival?! Hinata Shintani

Misaki orders the sports clubs to clean up their club rooms. Meanwhile, a transfer student named Hinata Shintani arrives and irks Misaki due to his childish behavior and gluttony.
Episode 22

(Dub) Tag at the Forest School

It's the school field trip, and the class has been tricked into hard work at a temple. The girls are curious about Misa and Hinata, while she has to keep him and Usui apart.
Episode 22

(Sub) Tag at the Forest School

It is the Seika High Outdoor field trip, and the students have been tricked into enduring a hard life at a Buddhist temple for five days. As Misaki deals with the girls'gossiping, she also has to prevent him and Usui from fighting.
Episode 23

(Sub) Maid Latte and a Whole Bunch of Sweets

Erika asks Misaki for help when she promised a customer a date--which is against Maid Latte policy. However, Hinata joins the contest and wins, and gets to choose a maid of his choice to take a picture with him.
Episode 23

(Dub) Maid Latte and a Whole Bunch of Sweets

Dating customers is against café policy, but Erika promised one a date if he wins an eating contest. Misa competes to save her, but then Hinata joins, with his sights on her!
Episode 24

(Sub) Lovey-Dovey Through Latte Magic

The rivalry between Hinata and Usui gets more tense than ever. When the two flare up in the student council room, Misaki throws both of them out for fighting. The Maid Latte maids are cosplaying as characters from the anime “Maid Witches."
Episode 24

(Dub) Lovey-Dovey Through Latte Magic

Hinata and Usui's rivalry flares as Hinata tries rekindling childhood memories with Misa. Meanwhile, the café holds a Maid Witches cosplay event, but can maid magic help here?
Episode 25

(Sub) Hinata and Misaki and Usui

Hinata reminiscences about his past.  At Maid Latte, the café hosts a Fortune Telling Day with Erika as the fortune teller-- who gives Usui a depressing fortune regarding his future with Misaki.
Episode 25

(Dub) Hinata and Misaki and Usui

Hinata reminiscences about his past.  Maid Latte hosts a Fortune Telling Day and Erika the fortune teller gives Usui a depressing fortune regarding his future with Misaki.
Episode 26

(Sub) Too-Cruel Ayuzawa and Usui the Idiot!

Misaki and Usui decide to enjoy the festival together, and end up joining a contest called 'Love Trial.' The prize is a premium ticket to the post-festival event, and the only rule is that you must never let go of your partner's hand.
Episode 26

(Dub) Too-Cruel Ayuzawa and Usui the Idiot!

At the festival together, Misaki and Usui end up joining the Love Trial. The prize: a ticket to the after-party, and the only rule is that they must hold hands the whole time!

