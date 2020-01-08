Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??more
Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she start...More
Starring: Kaede HondoRuriko NoguchiSatomi Arai
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Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??
Starring: Kaede HondoRuriko NoguchiSatomi AraiSaori HayamiAi Kakuma
About this Show
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??
Starring: Kaede HondoRuriko NoguchiSatomi AraiSaori HayamiAi Kakuma