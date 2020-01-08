2 seasons available (48 episodes)

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.

Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??more

Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she start...More

Starring: Kaede HondoRuriko NoguchiSatomi Arai

TV14InternationalAnimeAnimationVideogamesTV Series2020
  • hd

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BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.

Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??

Starring: Kaede HondoRuriko NoguchiSatomi AraiSaori HayamiAi Kakuma

TV14InternationalAnimeAnimationVideogamesTV Series2020
  • hd

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