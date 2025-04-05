1 season available (1 episode)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend

Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order to attain his goal of becoming a real samurai. By a twist of fate, he returns to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who are connected to his father, Kenjuro. Yaiba constantly baffles the Mines' daughter Sayaka as she witnesses his wild and reckless ways. One day, Yaiba tags along with Sayaka to school and has a fateful encounter with Takeshi Onimaru, a kendo expert. Yaiba and Onimaru repeatedly clash, and as if in response to their search for strength, two ancient powers are unleashed: the Fujinken, the Wind God's Sword, and the Raijinken, the Thunder God's Sword. Both supernatural blades that have jolted the world since ancient days have reawakened...and the truth behind them is revealed!more

Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order...More

Starring: Minami TakayamaManaka IwamiYoshimasa Hosoya

ActionFantasyDramaComedyAnimationAnimeTV Series2025
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU, ESPN+ BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

YAIBA: Samurai Legend

Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order to attain his goal of becoming a real samurai. By a twist of fate, he returns to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who are connected to his father, Kenjuro. Yaiba constantly baffles the Mines' daughter Sayaka as she witnesses his wild and reckless ways. One day, Yaiba tags along with Sayaka to school and has a fateful encounter with Takeshi Onimaru, a kendo expert. Yaiba and Onimaru repeatedly clash, and as if in response to their search for strength, two ancient powers are unleashed: the Fujinken, the Wind God's Sword, and the Raijinken, the Thunder God's Sword. Both supernatural blades that have jolted the world since ancient days have reawakened...and the truth behind them is revealed!

Starring: Minami TakayamaManaka IwamiYoshimasa HosoyaKatsuyuki KonishiJunichi Suwabe

ActionFantasyDramaComedyAnimationAnimeTV Series2025
  • hd

You May Also Like

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Spanish)Anime, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
The Fable (Eng Dub)Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The FableTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Mashle: Magic and MusclesAction, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District ArcFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
The Eminence in ShadowFantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarAnime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Mission: Yozakura FamilyTV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Ya Boy Kongming!Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The Misfit of Demon King AcademyFantasy, Action • TV Series (2023)
Blue Dragon UncutTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.