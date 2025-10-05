1 season available (42 episodes)

Digimon BeatbreakDigimon Beatbreak

"E-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the AI support device "Sapotama." From the shadows of this remarkable development, terrifying monsters appear. Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-Pulse. Tomoro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experienceafter meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team "Glowing Dawn," Tomoro renews his resolve.more

"E-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was...More

Starring: Miyu IrinoMegumi HanTomoyo Kurosawa

AnimeScience FictionAdventureAnimationTV Series2025
  • hd

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About this Show

Digimon Beatbreak

"E-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the AI support device "Sapotama." From the shadows of this remarkable development, terrifying monsters appear. Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-Pulse. Tomoro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experienceafter meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team "Glowing Dawn," Tomoro renews his resolve.

Starring: Miyu IrinoMegumi HanTomoyo KurosawaMutsumi TamuraArisa Sekine

AnimeScience FictionAdventureAnimationTV Series2025
  • hd

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