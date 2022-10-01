Al Wayne is an exceptional farmer who plans to put his skills to good use. However, his life turns upside down when monstrous creatures start to take over the realm.more
Al Wayne is an exceptional farmer who plans to put his skills to ...More
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Al Wayne is an exceptional farmer who plans to put his skills to good use. However, his life turns upside down when monstrous creatures start to take over the realm.
About this Show
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills
Al Wayne is an exceptional farmer who plans to put his skills to good use. However, his life turns upside down when monstrous creatures start to take over the realm.