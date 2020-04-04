Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS

Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises - the megacorp that controls the whole city - is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom - they don't know Yuga!more
Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out ther...More
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Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises - the megacorp that controls the whole city - is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom - they don't know Yuga!
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Yuga can't wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises - the megacorp that controls the whole city - is having none of it! They're the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they're going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that's going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom - they don't know Yuga!