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My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me!

Yogiri Takatou missed a few things during his nap. When he wakes up, he finds out that he and his entire class are in another world and must now team up with Tomochika and fend off danger with his Instant Death ability. If he can keep his eyes open, that is...