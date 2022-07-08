Ko's new companion, Nazuna, could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality; but there are conditions that Ko must meet before he can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he discovers just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires.more
Ko's new companion, Nazuna, could offer him dark gifts and a vamp...More
Starring: Gen SatoSora AmamiyaYumiri Hanamori
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Ko's new companion, Nazuna, could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality; but there are conditions that Ko must meet before he can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he discovers just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires.
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Call of the Night
Ko's new companion, Nazuna, could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality; but there are conditions that Ko must meet before he can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he discovers just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires.