Souma is a teenage chef who is always looking for the perfect flavors and combinations in his art, the art of cooking. So when his father suddenly closes down the family diner, his hopes of someday owning fade away. But his dad has bigger plans for him, enrolling him in a cut throat culinary school so Souma can prove his worth. Will he make the cut, or will his pot boil over? Find out in Food wars!more
Souma is a teenage chef who is always looking for the perfect fla...More
Starring: Yoshitsugu MatsuokaRisa TanedaMinami Takahashi
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Souma is a teenage chef who is always looking for the perfect flavors and combinations in his art, the art of cooking. So when his father suddenly closes down the family diner, his hopes of someday owning fade away. But his dad has bigger plans for him, enrolling him in a cut throat culinary school so Souma can prove his worth. Will he make the cut, or will his pot boil over? Find out in Food wars!
About this Show
Food Wars!
Souma is a teenage chef who is always looking for the perfect flavors and combinations in his art, the art of cooking. So when his father suddenly closes down the family diner, his hopes of someday owning fade away. But his dad has bigger plans for him, enrolling him in a cut throat culinary school so Souma can prove his worth. Will he make the cut, or will his pot boil over? Find out in Food wars!