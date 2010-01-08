1 season available

Durarara!!

TV14 • Action, Drama, Animation, Anime, International • TV Series • 2010

Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the a...more

Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the a...more

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Exit 1 / First Words

Mikado, a young man longing for something unusual in his life, moves to Ikebukuro at the invitation of his childhood friend Masaomi. Arriving in Tokyo, he begins his new life as a high school student, awed and mesmerized by the new world around him.
Episode 1

(Dub) Exit 1 / First Words

Mikado, a young man longing for something unusual in his life, moves to Ikebukuro at the invitation of his childhood friend Masaomi. Arriving in Tokyo, he begins his new life as a high school student, awed and mesmerized by the new world around him.
Episode 2

(Sub) Highly Unpredictable

It is the Entrance Ceremony at Raira Academy, and the auditorium swells with a varied mix of emotions emitted from the students. Amidst all this is Rio Kamichika: a girl with a notably dark vibe following her.
Episode 2

(Dub) Highly Unpredictable

It is the Entrance Ceremony at Raira Academy, and the auditorium swells with a varied mix of emotions emitted from the students.Amidst all this is Rio Kamichika: a girl with a notably dark vibe following her.
Episode 3

(Sub) Rampant Evil

Masaomi Kida is out about town, fervently trying to pick up girls, while Mikado tags along, feeling a bit confused and bewildered. Various people intermingle throughout Ikebukuro as rumors of the “Dollars” spread.
Episode 3

(Dub) Rampant Evil

Masaomi Kida is out about town, fervently trying to pick up girls, while Mikado tags along, feeling a bit confused and bewildered. Various people intermingle throughout Ikebukuro as rumors of the “Dollars” spread.
Episode 4

(Sub) Utterly Alone

A mysterious and headless being appears in the dark alleys of the city. Does anyone really know what it truly is?
Episode 4

(Dub) Utterly Alone

People throughout the city speak of an urban legend known as the “Headless Rider”. A surprising number of people have personally witnessed it speeding down the streets on a jet-black motorbike with no license plate.
Episode 5

(Sub) False Advertising

Mikado, Masaomi, and Anri all enjoy some after-school time, while elsewhere, magazine writer Shuji Niekawa makes little progress in his search to find “the Strongest in Ikebukuro.”
Episode 5

(Dub) False Advertising

Mikado, Masaomi, and Anri all enjoy some after-school time, while elsewhere, magazine writer Shuji Niekawa makes little progress in his search to find “the Strongest in Ikebukuro.” Everyone has a different opinion: The Headless Rider, the Dollars, Simon,
Episode 6

(Sub) Active Interest

An increasing number of people have gone missing in the districts of Ikebukuro and Shibuya. However, those missing are people that will not be missed, such as fugitives and illegal aliens. Who will have the nerve to stand up and save these people?
Episode 6

(Dub) Active Interest

As of late, an increasing number of people have been going missing in the districts of Ikebukuro and Shibuya. However, those that have gone missing are people that will not be missed much such as fugitives and illegal aliens.
Episode 7

(Sub) Bad-ass Dude

Shizuo Heiwajima, also known as “the strongest man in Ikebukuro”, is a man who definitely relishes that title. But lately he has been extremely short-tempered and does not know why. He wanders throughout the city reflecting upon his past.
Episode 7

(Dub) Bad-ass Dude

Shizuo Heiwajima, also known as “the strongest man in Ikebukuro”, is a man who definitely relishes that title. Though he carries with him a high esteem, something is amiss. Lately he has been extremely short-tempered and does not know why.
Episode 8

(Sub) Ephemeral Dream

Celty, anxious and uneasy about being unable to find her head, gets into a quarrel with Shinra and runs away from home. Meanwhile, an exchange student named Shiri wanders the streets of Ikebukuro people “Hello! What are you looking for?”
Episode 8

(Dub) Ephemeral Dream

Celty, anxious and uneasy about being unable to find her head, gets into a quarrel with Shinra and runs away from home. Meanwhile, an exchange student named Shiri wanders the streets of Ikebukuro people “Hello! What are you looking for?”
Episode 9

(Sub) Love and Cherish

Yagiri Pharmaceutical’s director is unable to determine the whereabouts of her brother Seiji and contacts Izaya Orihara, the information broker. Meanwhile, Seiji continues to roam the streets of Ikebukuro together with a woman with a scar on her neck.
Episode 9

(Dub) Love and Cherish

Yagiri Pharmaceutical’s executive director is unable to determine the whereabouts of her beloved younger brother Seiji and contacts Izaya Orihara, the information broker. Meanwhile, Seiji continues to roam the streets of Ikebukuro together with a woman.
Episode 10

(Sub) Never Before Seen

Mikado runs into the girl with a scar on her neck, being chased by the Headless Rider, and succeeds in safely getting home with her. The next day, two individuals wait for him outside the school gates: the information broker Izaya and the Headless Rider.
Episode 10

(Dub) Never Before Seen

Mikado runs into the girl with a scar on her neck, being chased by the Headless Rider, and succeeds in safely getting home with her. The next day, two individuals wait for him outside the school gates: the information broker Izaya and the Headless Rider.
Episode 11

(Sub) Storm and Stress

Anri’s missing friend, the Dullahan, the girl with the scar on her neck, Yagiri Pharmaceuticals, the kidnappings, and the Dollars…little by little, the pieces begin to fall into place.
Episode 11

(Dub) Storm and Stress

Anri’s missing friend, the Dullahan, the girl with the scar on her neck, Yagiri Pharmaceuticals, the kidnappings, and the Dollars…little by little, the pieces begin to fall into place.
Episode 12

(Sub) Yin and Yang

Seiji attacks Mikado for the return of the girl with the scar on her neck. In the midst of the fight, the girl reveals the truth, which shocks both Seiji and Celty. Seiji is seemingly paralyzed from the truth, while an infuriated Celty leaves the scene.
Episode 12

(Dub) Yin and Yang

Seiji attacks Mikado for the return of the girl with the scar on her neck. In the midst of the fight, the girl reveals the truth, which shocks both Seiji and Celty. Seiji is seemingly paralyzed from the truth, while an infuriated Celty leaves the scene.
Episode 13

(Sub) Takes a Sudden Turn

Half a year has passed since the Dollars meeting and Ikebukuro seems to have returned to normal. But underground, the Yellow Scarves and the Slasher are becoming increasingly active. Darkness approaches, ready to destroy the days of peace.
Episode 13

(Dub) Takes a Sudden Turn

Half a year has passed since the Dollars meeting and Ikebukuro seems to have returned to normal. But underground, the Yellow Scarves and the Slasher are becoming increasingly active. Darkness approaches, ready to destroy the days of peace.
Episode 14

(Sub) Turmoil Reigns

Anri is attacked by the Slasher. The same night, the user Saika appears in the chatroom, and posts a puzzling message. Mikado, worried about rumors that the Slashers are the Dollars, decides to cooperate with Celty.
Episode 14

(Dub) Turmoil Reigns

Anri is attacked by the Slasher. The same night, the user Saika appears in the chatroom, and posts a puzzling message. Mikado, worried about rumors that the Slashers are the Dollars, decides to cooperate with Celty.
Episode 15

(Sub) Even a Stopped Clock is Right Twice a Day

Magazine Journalist Shuji Niekawa’s unbridled passion is raging. A Russian who runs a sushi shop, the Awakusu organization, an Information Broker, the Headless Rider... He investigates the supposedly strongest man in Ikebukuro: Shizuo Heiwajima.
Episode 15

(Dub) Even a Stopped Clock Is Right Twice a Day

Magazine Journalist Shuji Niekawa’s unbridled passion is raging. A Russian who runs a sushi shop, the Awakusu organization, an Information Broker, the Headless Rider... He investigates the supposedly strongest man in Ikebukuro: Shizuo Heiwajima.
Episode 16

(Sub) Mutual Love

Anri is targeted by the Slasher, but Kyohei’s gang moves to rescue her. Shizuo and Celty join in, and after defeating the Slasher, reveal his true identity. However, this moment of relief doesn’t last as Celty reads what has been posted in the chatroom.
Episode 16

(Dub) Mutual Love

Anri is targeted by the Slasher, but Kyohei’s gang moves to rescue her. Shizuo and Celty join in, and after defeating the Slasher, reveal his true identity. However, this moment of relief doesn’t last as Celty reads what has been posted in the chatroom.
Episode 17

(Sub) Everything Changes

As Anri faces off against Haruna, truths about her past are revealed. Elsewhere, Shizuo fights an unending battle against the Slashers in South Ikebukuro Park. As he defeats them one after another, his expression starts to take on a hint of joy.
Episode 17

(Dub) Everything Changes

As Anri faces off against Haruna, truths about her past are revealed. Elsewhere, Shizuo fights an unending battle against the Slashers in South Ikebukuro Park. As he defeats them one after another, his expression starts to take on a hint of joy.
Episode 18

(Sub) Out of Your Control

Civil unrest begins to descend upon Ikebukuro. Masaomi finds himself in an abandoned building, depressed, thinking about his past: how he ended up back there, and how a girl still waits for him at a hospital.
Episode 18

(Dub) Out of Your Control

Civil unrest begins to descend upon Ikebukuro. Masaomi finds himself in an abandoned building, depressed, thinking about his past: how he ended up back there, and how a girl still waits for him at a hospital.
Episode 19

(Sub) Anarchy

Anri notices something is wrong with Masaomi, and takes action to find out what it is. Elsewhere, a gang-war breaks out between the Yellow Scarves and the Dollars over the Slasher’s identity. The standoff grows as Mikado’s desire to stop it is ignored.
Episode 19

(Dub) Anarchy

Anri notices something is wrong with Masaomi, and takes action to find out what it is. Elsewhere, a gang-war breaks out between the Yellow Scarves and the Dollars over the Slasher’s identity. The standoff grows as Mikado’s desire to stop it is ignored.
Episode 20

(Sub) A New King Will Arise

After doing some investigating, Masaomi starts to suspect that the remnants of the Blue Squares, a gang that he once fought, have slipped into the Dollars. He decides to visit Kyohei’s gang to learn the truth.
Episode 20

(Dub) A New King Will Arise

After doing some investigating, Masaomi starts to suspect that the remnants of the Blue Squares, a gang that he once fought, have slipped into the Dollars. He decides to visit Kyohei’s gang to learn the truth.
Episode 21

(Sub) Everything Covered in Fog

Despite Mikado’s orders, the Yellow Scarves hunt down members of the Dollars. Mikado begins to question whether the existence of the Dollars is worth such a sacrifice. Anri tries to put a stop to the gang war, but ends up making the situation worse...
Episode 21

(Dub) Everything Covered in Fog

Despite Mikado’s orders, the Yellow Scarves hunt down members of the Dollars. Mikado begins to question whether the existence of the Dollars is worth such a sacrifice. Anri tries to put a stop to the gang war, but ends up making the situation worse...
Episode 22

(Sub) Declaration of Disbandment

The Dollars are enraged at the Yellow Scarves’ actions. The Yellow Scarves learn that Anri is the girl who escaped from their hideout during the night of the meeting, and track her down. However, an unexpected group of people steps in to save her...
Episode 22

(Dub) Declaration of Disbandment

The Dollars are enraged at the Yellow Scarves’ actions. The Yellow Scarves learn that Anri is the girl who escaped from their hideout during the night of the meeting, and track her down. However, an unexpected group of people steps in to save her...
Episode 23

(Sub) Complicated and Confused

A gunshot resounds from an alley, echoed by a phone call for Masaomi. Mikado rides with Celty, and Anri learns the truth. Their hearts are filled with trust, doubt, and unease. Everything rushes toward a conclusion, and Izaya enjoys the chaos.
Episode 23

(Dub) Complicated and Confused

A gunshot resounds from an alley, echoed by a phone call for Masaomi. Mikado rides with Celty, and Anri learns the truth. Their hearts are filled with trust, doubt, and unease. Everything rushes toward a conclusion, and Izaya enjoys the chaos.
Episode 24

(Sub) Selfless Devotion

Filled with unwavering determination, Masaomi enters the abandoned factory, and encounters the unexpected. At last: Masaomi, Mikado, and Anri face off. Although each of them carries inexpressible feelings, they eventually find an answer...
Episode 24

(Dub) Selfless Devotion

Filled with unwavering determination, Masaomi enters the abandoned factory, and encounters the unexpected. At last: Masaomi, Mikado, and Anri face off. Although each of them carries inexpressible feelings, they eventually find an answer...

