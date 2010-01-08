1 season available (48 episodes)

Durarara!!Durarara!!

Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the area. After Mikado sees a jet black motorcycle with a headless ride, a series of random attacks and events begin to occur on the streets of Ikebukuro.more

Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school ther...More

Starring: Akio OhtsukaAyahi TakagakiDaisuke Ono

TV14DramaActionAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2010

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About this Show

Durarara!!

Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the area. After Mikado sees a jet black motorcycle with a headless ride, a series of random attacks and events begin to occur on the streets of Ikebukuro.

Starring: Akio OhtsukaAyahi TakagakiDaisuke OnoHiroshi KamiyaJun Fukuyama

TV14DramaActionAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2010

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