Durarara!!

Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the a...more
Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the a...more
Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the area. After Mikado sees a jet black motorcycle with a headless ride, a series of random attacks and events begin to occur on the streets of Ikebukuro.
1 season available (48 episodes)
1 season available
(48 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month