Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the area. After Mikado sees a jet black motorcycle with a headless ride, a series of random attacks and events begin to occur on the streets of Ikebukuro.more
Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school ther...More
Starring: Akio OhtsukaAyahi TakagakiDaisuke Ono
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Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the area. After Mikado sees a jet black motorcycle with a headless ride, a series of random attacks and events begin to occur on the streets of Ikebukuro.
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Durarara!!
Mikado Ryugamine moves to Ikebukuro, Tokyo and enters school there. According to his childhood friend, Masaomi, there are two untouchable men in the area. After Mikado sees a jet black motorcycle with a headless ride, a series of random attacks and events begin to occur on the streets of Ikebukuro.