Naruto Classic Extended Trailer
4 seasons available

Naruto

TVPG • Animation, Adventure, Martial Arts, International, Anime • TV Series • 2005

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the vi...more

Watch Trailer

The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the vi...more

Start watching Naruto

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

4 seasons available (440 episodes)

4 seasons available

(440 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1234
Episode 164

(Sub) Too Late for Help

Komei is controlling the Cursed Warrior. Moso thwarts Komei's ambitions. The Leaf team feels uneasy about his motives. Neji doesn't want to get involved, but Naruto is defiant. Gamakichi and Gamatatsu is summoned to investigate...
Episode 164

(Dub) Too Late for Help

Komei is controlling the Cursed Warrior. Moso thwarts Komei's ambitions. The Leaf team feels uneasy about his motives. Neji doesn't want to get involved, but Naruto is defiant. Gamakichi and Gamatatsu is summoned to investigate…
Episode 165

(Sub) The Death of Naruto

Tenten and Neji have no choice but to listen to Kakashi. He senses that their being followed. Komei has been declared a criminal and is to be executed. The Cursed Warrior appears and snatches Komei away.
Episode 165

(Dub) The Death of Naruto

Tenten and Neji have no choice but to listen to Kakashi. He senses that their being followed. Komei has been declared a criminal and is to be executed. The Cursed Warrior appears and snatches Komei away.
Episode 166

(Sub) When Time Stands Still

Sagi swears to punish Moso himself. Naruto is reminded of Sasuke when he sees Sagi. Neither words nor Naruto's attempts to stop him can deter Sagi from his chosen path of revenge.
Episode 166

(Dub) When Time Stands Still

Sagi swears to punish Moso himself. Naruto is reminded of Sasuke when he sees Sagi. Neither words nor Naruto's attempts to stop him can deter Sagi from his chosen path of revenge.
Episode 167

(Sub) When Egrets Flap Their Wings

At Moso's mansion, a battle takes place between the Wandering Ninja and a Leaf Ninja. With Chishima's help, Naruto is freed from Moso's genjutsu. Moso then reveals his true form as the leader of the Wandering ninja, Hoki!
Episode 167

(Dub) When Egrets Flap Their Wings

At Moso's mansion, a battle takes place between the Wandering Ninja and a Leaf Ninja. With Chishima's help, Naruto is freed from Moso's genjutsu. Moso then reveals his true form as the leader of the Wandering ninja, Hoki!
Episode 168

(Sub) Mix it! Stretch It! Boil It! Burn Copper! Burn!

Choji and Naruto are craving Ichiraku's special ramen only to find out that they find the shop closed! Teuchi reveals that his daughter has been kidnapped by Ryonin, aka the Ninja Chefs, who is after his secret recipes!
Episode 168

(Dub) Mix It! Stretch It! Boil It! Burn Copper! Burn!

Choji and Naruto are craving Ichiraku's special ramen only to find out that they find the shop closed! Teuchi reveals that his daughter has been kidnapped by Ryonin, aka the Ninja Chefs, who is after his secret recipes!
Episode 169

(Sub) Remembrance: The Lost Page

The Demon of the Ocean is wreaking havoc in the Land of the Sea. Anko leads a team consisting with Naruto, Ino, and Shino. It turns out Anko has an unexpected history with the Land of the Sea.
Episode 169

(Dub) Remembrance: The Lost Page

The Demon of the Ocean is wreaking havoc in the Land of the Sea. Anko leads a team consisting with Naruto, Ino, and Shino. It turns out Anko has an unexpected history with the Land of the Sea.
Episode 170

(Sub) The Closed Door

Unable to find Naruto, Anko meets with officials from the Land of the Sea. The ship carrying government funds that they were supposed to guard sets sail the next day!
Episode 170

(Dub) The Closed Door

Unable to find Naruto, Anko meets with officials from the Land of the Sea. The ship carrying government funds that they were supposed to guard sets sail the next day!
Episode 171

(Sub) Infiltration: The Set-Up!!

As soon as she awakens, Anko begins to remember Demon Island, a place once visited with her former sensei, Orochimaru. Anko reveals the truth behind the disappearences and the secret behind Isaribi's body.
Episode 171

(Dub) Infiltration: the Set-Up!!

As soon as she awakens, Anko begins to remember Demon Island, a place once visited with her former sensei, Orochimaru. Anko reveals the truth behind the disappearences and the secret behind Isaribi's body.
Episode 172

(Sub) Despair: A Fractured Heart

Amachi and his gang begin their attack on the government ship. Naruto and the others escape from Demon Island, but the sight that greets them is the Land of the Sea fleet on the verge of annihilation.
Episode 172

(Dub) Despair: A Fractured Heart

Amachi and his gang begin their attack on the government ship. Naruto and the others escape from Demon Island, but the sight that greets them is the Land of the Sea fleet on the verge of annihilation.
Episode 173

(Sub) Battle at Sea: The Power Unleashed!!

The Hidden Leaf ninja and Amachi battle it out at sea. With Naruto's help, Amachi is defeated, but then a monster appears. Naruto summons Gamabunta in order to defeat the monster.
Episode 173

(Dub) Battle at Sea: The Power Unleashed!!

The Hidden Leaf ninja and Amachi battle it out at sea. With Naruto's help, Amachi is defeated, but then a monster appears. Naruto summons Gamabunta in order to defeat the monster.
Episode 174

(Sub) Impossible! Celebrity Ninja Art: Money Style Jutsu!

Kunijiro visists Tsunade and decides to have Naruto guide his boy through one day in the life of a ninja!
Episode 174

(Dub) Impossible! Celebrity Ninja Art: Money Style Jutsu!

Kunijiro visists Tsunade and decides to have Naruto guide his boy through one day in the life of a ninja!
Episode 175

(Sub) The Treasure Hunt is On!

Naruto, Kiba, and Hinata are searching for buried treasue at the request of Tsunade's friend Agari Kaisen. Thinking it's an easy task since they have a map, Tsunade threatens to send them back to the Academy if they fail.
Episode 175

(Dub) The Treasure Hunt Is On!

Naruto, Kiba, and Hinata are searching for buried treasue at the request of Tsunade's friend Agari Kaisen. Thinking its an easy task since they have a map, Tsunade threatens to send them back to the Academy if they fail.
Episode 176

(Sub) Run, Dodge, Zigzag! Chase or Be Chased!

After escaping from the cave, Naruto and the others chase after the Kedouin in order to put a halt to their plot, but the Village Hidden in the Leaves is already under attack.
Episode 176

(Dub) Run, Dodge, Zigzag! Chase or Be Chased!

After escaping from the cave, Naruto and the others chase after the Kedouin in order to put a halt to their plot, but the Village Hidden in the Leaves is already under attack.
Episode 177

(Sub) Please, Mr. Postman!

Naruto discovers Jiraiya is up to no good. Jiraiya claims to be busy getting his manuscript ready before his deadline. Impatient and irritated, Naruto writes his own manuscript for Jiraiya!
Episode 177

(Dub) Please, Mr. Postman!

Naruto discovers Jiraiya is up to no good. Jiraiya claims to be busy getting his manuscript ready before his deadline. Impatient and irritated, Naruto writes his own manuscript for Jiraiya!
Episode 178

(Sub) Encounter! The Boy with a Star's Name

Hidden Leaf Village receives a request from the Village Hidden in the Stars to guard a star. The star is actually a meteorite that fell 200 years ago and is said to possess mysterious powers.
Episode 178

(Dub) Encounter! the Boy With a Star's Name

Hidden Leaf Village receives a request from the Village Hidden in the Stars to guard a star. The star is actually a meteorite that fell 200 years ago and is said to possess mysterious powers.
Episode 179

(Sub) The Remembered Lullaby

Naruto and the others investigates the whereabouts of the stolen star. The team suspects that is an inside job because the ninja who took the star used the ninja art, Kujaku, from the Star Village.
Episode 179

(Dub) The Remembered Lullaby

Naruto and the others investigates the whereabouts of the stolen star. The team suspects that is an inside job because the ninja who took the star used the ninja art, Kujaku, from the Star Village.
Episode 180

(Sub) Hidden Jutsu! The Price of the Ninja Art: Kujaku

Akahoshi, the masked ninja who kidnapped Sumaru, intends to use Sumaru to call out the mysterious ninja who stole the star.
Episode 180

(Dub) Hidden Jutsu! the Price of the Ninja Art: Kujaku

Akahoshi, the masked ninja who kidnapped Sumaru, intends to use Sumaru to call out the mysterious ninja who stole the star.
Episode 181

(Sub) Hoshikage: The Buried Truth

The masked ninja and Naruto fall into the depths of the Valley. While tending to Naruto's wounds, the masked ninja tells him the reason for stealing the star.
Episode 181

(Dub) Hoshikage: The Buried Truth

The masked ninja and Naruto fall into the depths of the Valley. While tending to Naruto's wounds, the masked ninja tells him the reason for stealing the star.
Episode 182

(Sub) Reunion: The Remaining Time

Natsuhi's body is reacting to the effects of the star. She wields the star and desperately confronts Akahoshi, but Sumaru is taken hostage
Episode 182

(Dub) Reunion: The Remaining Time

Natsuhi's body is reacting to the effects of the star. She wields the star and desperately confronts Akahoshi, but Sumaru is taken hostage
Episode 183

(Sub) The Star's Radiance

Sumaru senses his mother's death and Naruto is unable to stop an angry Sumaru from running off. To save Sumaru, Hokuto and Mizura stake their lives to reveal the truth behind the star training.
Episode 183

(Dub) The Star's Rediance

Sumaru senses his mother's death and Naruto is unable to stop an angry Sumaru from running off. To save Sumaru, Hokuto and Mizura stake their lives to reveal the truth behind the star training.
Episode 184

(Sub) Kiba's Long Day

Akamaru is injured by a rival shinobi from another nation. The shinobi used a battle skill that spreads bacteria throughout the opponent's body, infecting the vicitim's mental faculties. This causes Akamaru to go into uncontrollable rampage!
Episode 184

(Dub) Kiba's Long Day

Akamaru is injured by a rival shinobi from another nation. The shinobi used a battle skill that spreads bacteria throughout the opponent's body, infecting the vicitim's mental faculties. This causes Akamaru to go into uncontrollable rampage!
Episode 185

(Sub) A Legend from the Hidden Leaf: The Onbaa!!

A mysterious being attaches itself to Naruto, while he was training in the forest. Tsunade begins to wonder if it isn't the legendary being known as the "Onbaa."
Episode 185

(Dub) A Legend from the Hidden Leaf: The Onbaa!!

A mysterious being attaches itself to Naruto, while he was training in the forest. Tsunade begins to wonder if it isn't the legendary being known as the "Onbaa."
Episode 186

(Sub) Laughing Shino

Naruto and Shino are given a mission to provide security during the Kagetsu family funeral, but they soon realize that the real mission is to help the eldest son carry out the man's unusual last will and testament!
Episode 186

(Dub) Laughing Shino

Naruto and Shino are given a mission to provide security during the Kagetsu family funderal, but they soon realize that the real mission is to help the eldest son carry out the man's unusual last will and testment!
Episode 187

(Sub) Open for Business! The Leaf Moving Service

A ominous black smoke appears over the Land of Greens, and all of sudden Choji and company are attacked by an unidentified Ninja!
Episode 187

(Dub) Open for Busines! The Leaf Moving Service

A ominous black smoke appears over the Land of Greens, and all of sudden Choji and company are attacked by an unidentified Ninja!
Episode 188

(Sub) The Mystery of the Targeted Merchants

While questioning Yurinoshin and Shun, the Hidden Leaf squad learns the truth about Shun's true identity. She is Princess Haruna, the only daughter of the Feudal Lord of the Land of Greens!
Episode 188

(Dub) The Mystery of the Targeted Merchants

While questioning Yurinoshin and Shun, the Hidden Leaf squad learns the truth about Shun's true identity.
Episode 189

(Sub) A Limitless Supply of Ninja Tools

Naruto and the others is attacked by Ruiga, the first evil ninja, who can draw water from the earth to use as weapons. Naruto soon discovers a way to reverse the odds of their battle!
Episode 189

(Dub) A Limitless Supply of Ninja Tools

Naruto and the others is attacked by Ruiga, the first evil ninja, who can draw water from the earth to use as weapons.
Episode 190

(Sub) The Byakugan Sees the Blind Spot!

Naruto is again attacked by the second evil ninja, Jiga. Jiga threatens Naruto's life when Hinata rushes in to save Naruto, but Hinata resists the threats and begins to fight!
Episode 190

(Dub) The Byakugan Sees the Blind Spot!

Naruto is again attacked by the second evil ninja, Jiga. Jiga threatens Naruto's life when Hinata rushes in to save Naruto, but Hinata resists the threats and begins to fight!
Episode 191

(Sub) Forecast: Death! Cloudy with Chance of Sun!

Naruto and Haruna is confronted by Renga. Declaring that he has taken down others before them, he advances on Naruto, ordering him to hand over the princess!
Episode 191

(Dub) Forecast: Death! Cloudy With Chance of Sun!

Naruto and Haruna is confronted by Renga. Declaring that he has taken down others before them, he advances on Naruto, ordering him to hand over the princess!
Episode 192

(Sub) Ino Screams! Chubby Paradise!

The princess has gained weight due to nerves and wants Ino to pose as the princess in order to attend the first meeting with a prince she adores.
Episode 192

(Dub) Ino Screams! Chubby Paradise!

The princess has gained weight due to nerves and wants Ino to pose as the princess in order to attend the first meeting with a prince she adores.
Episode 193

(Sub) Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth Is All About Passion!

Lee opens a dojo because he feels like he isn't keeping up with his training. He is hoping challengers will come to his dojo to face him in battle.
Episode 193

(Dub) Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth Is All About Passion!

Lee opens a dojo because he feels like he isn't keeping up with his training. He is hoping challengers will come to his dojo to face him batle.
Episode 194

(Sub) The Mysterious Curse of the Haunted Castle

The first lady of the Land of Honey and her entourage have disappeared. Naruto, Kiba, and Hinata are sent on a mission and they discover an eerie castle looming in the middle of the road!
Episode 194

(Dub) The Mysterious Curse of the Haunted Castle

The first lady of the Land of Honey and her entourage have disappeared. Naruto, Kiba, and Hinata are sent on a mission and they discover an eerie castle looming in the middle of the road!
Episode 195

(Sub) The Third Super-Beast!

During Lee's medical check-up, he discovers that there's a lot of damage in his chakra network. Guy tries to cheer him up by taking Lee to the Academy training hall.
Episode 195

(Dub) The Third Super-Beast!

During Lee's medical check-up, he discovers that there's a lot of damage in his chakra network. Guy tries to cheer him up by taking Lee to the Academy training hall.
Episode 196

(Sub) Hot-Blooded Confrontation: Student Vs. Sensei

Seeking revenge for his dead father, Genho, Yagura's true identity and oldest sibling of the Ryudoin Brothers, confronts Guy using a unique Jutsu.
Episode 196

(Dub) Hot-Blooded Confrontation: Student vs. Sensei

Seeking revenge for his dead father, Genho, Yagura's true identity and oldest sibling of the Ryudoin Brothers, confronts Guy using a unique Jutsu.
(Sub) Crisis: The Hidden Leaf 11 Gather!
Episode 197

(Sub) Crisis: The Hidden Leaf 11 Gather!

The ANBU Black Ops suspect that Genno, a carpenter of Hidden Leaf Village, stole important blueprints of the village. Tsunade concludes that the one who used Genno plans to attack the Village and puts the village on Super S-Rank Alert!
Episode 197

(Dub) Crisis: the Hidden Leaf 11 Gather!

The ANBU Black Ops suspect that Genno, a carpenter of Hidden Leaf Village, stole important blueprints of the village. Tsunade concludes that the one who used Genno plans to attack the Village and puts the village on Super S-Rank Alert!
Episode 198

(Sub) The Anbu Gives Up: Naruto's Recollection

ANBU Black Ops puts Naruto under retro-hypnosis to extract Genno's motives. Without much success, Hidden Waterfall Village will be conducting maneuvers close to the village borders.
Episode 198

(Dub) The Anbu Gives up? Naruto's Recollection

ANBU Black Ops puts Naruto under retro-hypnosis to extract Genno's motives. Without much success, Hidden Waterfall Village will be conducting maneuvers close to the village borders.
Episode 199

(Sub) The Missed Target

While looking for the scattered blueprints, Naruto and his team realize that Genno's actions are a diversion.
Episode 199

(Dub) The Missed Target

While looking for the scattered blueprints, Naruto and his team realize that Genno's actions is a diversion.
Episode 200

(Sub) The Powerful Helper

Naruto and the others are shocked at the number of paper bombs placed throughout the village. While removing the seals, unexpected help arrives in the way of Homura and Koharu.
Episode 200

(Dub) The Powerful Helper

Naruto and the others are shocked at the number of paper bombs placed throughout the village. While removing the seals, unexpected help arrives in the way of Homura and Koharu.
Episode 201

(Sub) Multiple Traps! Countdown to Destruction

Naruto confronts Genno, and Shikamaru realizes that all the traps are all diversions. Genno's intention was to bury the village in a rockslide. Can the 11 ninja save the village from destruction?
Episode 201

(Dub) Multiple Traps! Countdown to Destruction

Naruto confronts Genno, and Shikamaru realizes that all the traps are all diversions. Genno's intention was to bury the village in a rockslide. Can the 11 ninja save the village from destruction?
Episode 202

(Sub) The Top 5 Ninja Battles!

Naruto, Uzumaki, and Sakura take the microphones as hosts and then the program begins.
Episode 202

(Dub) The Top 5 Ninja Battles!

Naruto, Uzumaki, and Sakura take the microphones as hosts and then the program begins.
Episode 203

(Sub) Kurenai's Decision: Squad 8 Left Behind

Naruto encounters a young girl named Yakumo drawing a strange picture. The ANBU Black Ops and the Medical Corps arrive and whisk her away.
Episode 203

(Dub) Kurenai's Decision: Squad 8 Left Behind

Naruto encounters a young girl named Yakumo drawing a strange picture. The ANBU Black Ops and the Medical Corps arrive and whisk her away.
Episode 204

(Sub) Yakumo's Sealed Power

Naruto has a dream about Yakumo wishing to become a ninja and Kurenai threatens to seal her power
Episode 204

(Dub) Yakumo's Sealed Power

Naruto has a dream about Yakumo wishing to become a ninja and Kurenai threatens to seal her power.
Episode 205

(Sub) Kurenai's Top-Secret Mission: The Promise with the Third Hokage

The assailants are members of the Kurama Clan of Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto and company rush to the villa to protect Yakumo.
Episode 205

(Dub) Kurenai's Top-Secret Mission: the Promise With the Third Hokage

The assailants are membes of the Kurama Clan of Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto and company rush to the villa to protect Yakumo.
(Sub) Genjutsu or Reality?
Episode 206

(Sub) Genjutsu or Reality?

Naruto goes to the hospital, when Unkai the ninja, who attacked them at the villa, appears. They search the village and come up with a theory based on the movement of Shino's parasitic insects.
Episode 206

(Dub) Genjutsu or Reality?

Naruto goes to the hospital, when Unkai the ninja, who attacked them at the villa, appears. They search the village and come up with a theory based on the movement of Shino’s parasitic insects.
Episode 207

(Sub) The Supposed Sealed Ability

Naruto finds that Yakumo has put Kurenai in a desperate situation, and the terrible secret of the Kurama villa reveals itself.
Episode 207

(Dub) The Supposed Sealed Ability

Naruto finds that Yakumo has put Kurenai in a desperate situation, and the terrible secret of the Kurama villa reveals itself.
Episode 208

(Sub) The Weight of the Prized Artifact!

Naruto and Kiba's mission is to guard a prized tea bowl and meet the client Shinemon.
Episode 208

(Dub) The Weight of the Prized Artifact!

Naruto and Kiba's mission is to guard a prized tea bowl and meet the client Shinemon.
Episode 209

(Sub) The Enemy: Ninja Dropouts

Gantetsu, a member of the Ninja Dropouts requests a guarded escort out of Hidden Leaf Village.
Episode 209

(Dub) The Enemy: Ninja Dropouts

Gantetsu, a member of the Ninja Dropouts requests a guarded escort out of Hidden Leaf Village.
(Sub) The Bewildering Forest
Episode 210

(Sub) The Bewildering Forest

After evading the ambush by the Ninja Dropouts, Naruto, Gantetsu, and Todoroki find themselves in a forest maze that confuses a human's sense of direction.
Episode 210

(Dub) The Bewildering Forest

After evading the ambush by the Ninja Dropouts, Naruto, Gantetsu, and Todoroki find themselves in a forest maze that confuses a human's sense of direction.
Episode 211

(Sub) Memory of Flames

The relationship between Gantetsu and Todoroki is revealed and tensions rise between the two.
Episode 211

(Dub) Memory of Flames

The relationship between Gantetsu and Todoroki is revealed and tensions rise between the two.
Episode 212

(Sub) To Each His Own Path

After a heated battle, Naruto has the enemy cornered, but a boy is taken. This boy turns out to be Akio, Todoroki's younger brother, who Todoroki thought was dead.
Episode 212

(Dub) To Each His Own Path

After a heated battle, Naruto has the enemy cornered, but a boy is taken. This boy turns out to be Akio, Todoroki's younger brother, who Todoroki thought was dead.
(Sub) Vanished Memories
Episode 213

(Sub) Vanished Memories

Naruto comes upon an injured youth who has lost his memory. Tsunade is cautious about the boy's presence, but Naruto is impressed by the boys kindness and insists on allowing the boy to stay.
Episode 213

(Dub) Vanished Memories

Naruto comes upon an injured youth who has lost his memory. Tsunade is cautious about the boy's presence, but Naruto is impressed by the boys kindness and insists on allowing the boy to stay.
(Sub) Bringing Back Reality
Episode 214

(Sub) Bringing Back Reality

Tsunade believes that Menma has some connection to the Hidden Sound Village, and Naruto and the others head to the Land of Rice Paddies to check into Menma's Memories.
Episode 214

(Dub) Bringing Back Reality

Tsunade believes that Menma has some connection to the Hidden Sound Village, and Naruto and the others head to the Land of Rice Paddies to check into Menma's Memories.
(Sub) A Past to Be Erased
Episode 215

(Sub) A Past to Be Erased

While in battle, Naruto finds out that Menma is a member of the gang of bandits that attacked their village. Being called a traitor by the leader of the gang, Menma reveals his greatest secret.
Episode 215

(Dub) A Past to Be Erased

While in battle, Naruto finds out that Menma is a member of the gang of bandits that attacked their village. Being called a traitor by the leader of the gang, Menma reveals his greatest secret.
Episode 216

(Sub) The Targeted Shukaku

Tsunade assigns Shikamaru a mission which is to solve the kidnapping case of the Sand Village ninja candidate Matsuri carried out by the Four Celestials. Leaf genin is called together once again.
Episode 216

(Dub) The Targeted Shukaku

Tsunade assigns Shikamaru a mission which is to solve the kidnapping case of the Sand Village ninja candidate Matsuri carried out by the Four Celestials. Leaf genin is called together once again.
Episode 217

(Sub) Sand Alliance with the Leaf Shinobi

Shino, Hinata, and Neji search out the enemy while Shikamaru waits for the right moment to attack. The true intentions of the Four Celestials is to capture Gaara.
Episode 217

(Dub) Sand Alliance With the Leaf Shinobi

Shino, Hinata, and Neji search out the enemy while Shikamaru waits for the right moment to attack.
Episode 218

(Sub) The Counterattack!

Gaara's opponents are setting up a trap and he is later caught in their secret jutsu, the Reverse Scale Position, and his sand is completely sealed.
Episode 218

(Dub) The Counterattack!

Gaara's opponents are setting up a trap and he is later caught in their secret jutsu, the Reverse Scale Position, and his sand is completely sealed.
Episode 219

(Sub) The Ultimate Weapon Reborn

Gaara and Naruto corner Hoko, the last of the Four Celestials, in a gully. They find out that their goal is to steal the Sand Spirit Shukaku's chakra in order to gain the power to challenge the Five Great Nations.
Episode 219

(Dub) The Ultimate Weapon Reborn

Gaara and Naruto corner Hoko, the last of the Four Celestials, in a gully.
Episode 220

(Sub) Departure

Gaara transforms into Shukaku the Sand Spirit, and wins an impressive victory. After the battle, some discover new paths to follow, and Naruto decides to become even stronger by going on a training journey with Jiraiya.
Episode 220

(Dub) Departure

After the battle, some discover new paths to follow, and Naruto decides to become even stronger by going on a training journey with Jiraiya.

Naruto Classic Extended Trailer

You May Also Like

Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
Sonic X
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2003)
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Bleach
TV14 • Animation, Supernatural • TV Series (2006)
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Blue Dragon Uncut
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Afro Samurai
TVMA • Anime, Martial Arts • TV Series (2009)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

4 seasons available (440 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial