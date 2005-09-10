The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!more
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja...More
Starring: Junko TakeuchiNoriaki SugiyamaChie Nakamura
Creator: Masashi Kishimoto
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The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Starring: Junko TakeuchiNoriaki SugiyamaChie NakamuraKazuhiko Inoue
Creator: Masashi Kishimoto
About this Show
Naruto
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Starring: Junko TakeuchiNoriaki SugiyamaChie NakamuraKazuhiko Inoue
Creator: Masashi Kishimoto