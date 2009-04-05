2 seasons available (139 episodes)

Dragon Ball Z KaiDragon Ball Z Kai

For the first time in history, experience the legendary Z as the master intended: bigger, faster, stronger, and packed with the pulverizing power to blow your puny minds! Beef up your collection with this manga-centric, fresh take on Akira Toriyama's original vision, featuring more action than you can handle, revitalized animation, and an amped-up audio experience that will make your ears beg for mercy!more

For the first time in history, experience the legendary Z as the ...More

Starring: Masako NozawaHiromi TsuruMayumi Tanaka

Creators: Yoko MatsuzakiKōzō Morishita

TV14FantasyAdventureAnimeTV Series2009
  • hd

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EpisodesDragon Ball UniverseDetails
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)

About this Show

Dragon Ball Z Kai

For the first time in history, experience the legendary Z as the master intended: bigger, faster, stronger, and packed with the pulverizing power to blow your puny minds! Beef up your collection with this manga-centric, fresh take on Akira Toriyama's original vision, featuring more action than you can handle, revitalized animation, and an amped-up audio experience that will make your ears beg for mercy!

Starring: Masako NozawaHiromi TsuruMayumi TanakaTôru FuruyaNaoki Tatsuta

Creators: Yoko MatsuzakiKōzō Morishita

TV14FantasyAdventureAnimeTV Series2009
  • hd

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