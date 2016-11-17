1 season available (39 episodes)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & MoonPokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!more

Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner ...More

TVY7AnimeAdventureInternationalActionKidsAnimationTV Series2016

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Explore the universe of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!

TVY7AnimeAdventureInternationalActionKidsAnimationTV Series2016

