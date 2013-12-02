Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
The Promised Neverland
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Fifteen escaped from Grace Field House, finally getting a chance at freedom. Instead, the outside world is almost too cruel to face. But the search for better lives and a promise to save their family still trapped imbue the kids with strength and courage.
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine... begins now!
Naruto Shippuden
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Dragon Ball Super
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. Ordered by Chi-chi to earn money, Goku works even as he wants to train even more. Meanwhile, Goten, about to become a brother-in-law to Videl, sets out on a journey with Trunks to find her a present.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
The adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes.
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
Warrior
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A martial arts prodigy emigrates from China to San Francisco and becomes a hatchet man for an organized crime family in this action series.
His Dark Materials
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
From Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy comes this compelling HBO series that follows a young girl's adventure in a parallel world.
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
One Piece
TV14 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth – the Legendary One Piece!
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.
Alone
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Hardcore survivalists seek to stay alive in extreme locations around the world.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
Fire Force
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A superhuman firefighter force deals with supernatural fire incidents.
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
Madagascar: A Little Wild
TVG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.
Strike Back
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
A former U.S. Special Forces operative joins forces with a stealth British military unit.
Fear Factor
TV14 • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Fear Factor is the competition reality show in which contestants must decide if they have the guts and determination to face their fears while outpacing the competition. This hit TV series is back and ready to challenge teams of two to compete for up to $50,000.
Spartacus (2010)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Spartacus was inspired by the actual slave of the Roman Republic who, in 73 BC, led a slave revolt that grew to more than 120,000 fighters. Defying the Roman Republic's legions of soldiers, they campaigned for two years through much of what is now Italy before succumbing to a much larger army. The series tells a new set of stories rich in character, action, sex and combat centered on the title character. As punishment for defying a Roman Legate, Spartacus is sentenced to die in the gladiator arena.
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
Black Sails
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
A STARZ original series, the pirate adventure BLACK SAILS, centers on the tales of Captain Flint and his notorious crew as they fight for fortune and survival prior to the events portrayed in the book "Treasure Island."
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes, whose missions in life alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are frequently called upon by the town's childlike and naive mayor to help fight nearby criminals using their powers.
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Rebooting the hit movie franchise, "Lethal Weapon" is set in modern-day Los Angeles, where Detective Roger Murtaugh works a crime-ridden beat. Murtaugh, a married father of three, finds himself working with Detective Wesley Cole, a former international CIA operative who has been everywhere and seen everything.
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2001)
From athletes and actors to tattoo artists, social workers and musicians - a diverse mix of teams will need to utilize their street smarts and savvy know-how to compete in the race of their lifetime. Multiple Emmy-award winner for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.
Deadliest Catch
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea. Surrounded by death and injury, these brave men struggle to return alive from man’s oldest journey.
The Pacific
TVMA • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2010)
The epic 10-part HBO miniseries that tells the true stories of three Marines fighting in the brutal Pacific theater during WWII.
Watchmen
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
HBO's epic series based on the groundbreaking graphic novel set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws.
The Hardy Boys
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy and his brother Joe are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy, Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their Dad, detective Fenton Hardy has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
Hatfields & McCoys
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2012)
A bitter blood feud between the two families on the West Virginia/Kentucky border in the years after the Civil War.
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
Burn Notice
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
A "burned" spy returns to Miami where he uses his special ops training to help those in need, and bring justice against the men who wrongly burned him.
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet. With the Diaz's teenage son Marco by her side, this foreign exchange student from another dimension embarks on new adventures battling evil villains throughout the multiverse and in high school, all in an effort to protect her powerful magic wand which she is still figuring out how to use.
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a mysterious virus wipes out ninety percent of humanity, vampires emerge, treating mankind like livestock. But 12-year-old Yuichiro Hyakuya successfully escapes the bloodsucking captors, joining an extermination unit dedicated to killing vampires.
Uncle Grandpa
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.
Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Kick Buttowski is an extraordinary kid determined to become the worlds greatest daredevil. Small in stature, but big in heart, Kick takes on every stunt with unwavering enthusiasm.
Treadstone
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Sleeper agents across the globe are mysteriously "awakened" to resume deadly missions.
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (1992)
When delinquent Yusuke dies saving someone else, he gets a second shot at life as a Spirit Detective. With his former rival, Kuwabara, and demons Kurama and Hiei, Yusuke takes on the monsters and humans who desire to rule the three realms of reality.
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law. The original series follows Knight as he takes on the forces of evil with the help of his artificially intelligent supercar, K.I.T.T.
American Ninja Warrior
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2012)
American competitors face the world's most difficult obstacle course in Japan for the chance to win $500,000.
Tales of Wells Fargo
TV14 • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Special agent Jim Hardie protects Wells Fargo agents from the perils of the road
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Rabbids land on Earth and everything becomes a source of wonder and entertainment for them. Watch as these indestructible and uncontrollable creatures break all social rules, and create hilarious chaos in their non-stop quest for amusement!
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Goku's a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating - until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain. Together, they set out to find the seven magic Dragon Balls and make the wish that will change their lives forever.
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
Expedition Unknown
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. "Expedition Unknown" chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a thirst for action, Gates investigates recent developments before embarking on a detailed exploration. Whether he's trekking through Fiji in search of Amelia Earhart's remains or diving the deep seas of Panama to locate Captain Morgan's pirate ship, Gates' roughshod expeditions lead him one step closer to the truth.
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle: ER, Falling Skies) may appear to be an ordinary librarian working for the world-famous Metropolitan Library, but beneath the public library lies the centuries-old headquarters of scholars and adventurers who investigate the bizarre, collect dangerous artifacts and save the world from supernatural threats. This is The Library,and Flynn is The Librarian.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AMC's Preacher is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher, Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend, Tulip and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy.
Extreme Rescues
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Footage of real-life rescues captured by the rescuers themselves as they put their lives on the line saving others.
Unikitty
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2017)
Cartoon Network is transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkle matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!
