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Adventure TV

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Queen of the SouthQueen of the South
The story of a woman's escape from a Mexican cartel, and rise to become a drug queenpin in America.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Da Vinci's Demons
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Naked and Afraid of LoveNaked and Afraid of Love
Sexy singles embark on the adventure of a lifetime looking for love in a tropical island paradise. With no access to clothes, apps, filters or swipes, can they survive the island elements while finding their soul mates?
TV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
Popular
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
President CurtisTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Naked and Afraid of LoveTV14 • Adventure, Romance • TV Series (2021)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Naked and AfraidTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing FriendsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Port Protection AlaskaTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Tiny Toons LooniversityTVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2023)
SuperKittiesTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Tales Of Wells FargoTV14 • Western, Drama • TV Series (1957)
Wagon TrainTVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
CheyenneTVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
My Adventures with SupermanTVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Alone (Australia)TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2023)
Genndy Tartakovsky's PrimalTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Legendary LocationsTVPG • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2017)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Alone (UK)TVPG • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
The UnitTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2006)
Trending Adventure
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
NarutoTVPG • International, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
Dragon Ball SuperTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Port Protection AlaskaTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball Z KaiTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Naked and AfraidTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing FriendsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
The UnitTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2006)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
SuperKittiesTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
Vinland SagaTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
El señor de los cielosTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2013)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Last of UsTVMA • Adventure, Latino • TV Series (2023)
KiffTVY7 • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
WipeoutTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Alone (UK)TVPG • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Frequently Binged Adventure
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Naked and AfraidTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Expedition XTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Naked and Afraid XLTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Spartacus (2010)TVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Tales Of Wells FargoTV14 • Western, Drama • TV Series (1957)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Wagon TrainTVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1957)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
CheyenneTVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Genndy Tartakovsky's PrimalTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Yu-Gi-Oh!TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Legendary LocationsTVPG • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2017)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
The UnitTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2006)
Total DramaramaTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
WipeoutTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Star Trek: DiscoveryTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Naked and Afraid: Last One StandingTV14 • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2023)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
LegionTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Mountain MonstersTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2013)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1985)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
T.O.T.S.TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Fancy NancyTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Fear FactorTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2011)
El señor de los cielosTV14 • Telenovelas, International • TV Series (2013)
We Baby BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Gold Rush: White WaterTV14 • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
MorphleTVG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2019)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Elena of AvalorTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Most Liked Adventure
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
Pole to Pole with Will SmithTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2026)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
Regular Show: The Lost TapesTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2026)
One PieceTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
SherlockTV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Vinland SagaTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Sleepy HollowTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Shangri-La FrontierTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Dragon Ball DAIMATV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
LanternsTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
Expedition UnknownTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
A-Z
(New) Rurouni KenshinTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Fionna and CakeTV14 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Alaska: The Last FrontierTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Alone (Australia)TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2023)
Alone (UK)TVPG • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
The BatmanTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Batman BeyondTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
Batman: The Animated SeriesTVPG • Kids, Action • TV Series (1992)
Batman: The Audio AdventuresTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Batman: The Brave and the BoldTVY7 • Kids, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
BatwheelsTVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Bear Grylls Is Running WildTV14 • Adventure, Travel • TV Series (2026)
Bering Sea GoldTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Beyblade XTVY7-FV • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Big City GreensTVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Black ButlerTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Black SailsTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Bullet BulletTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Bullet Bullet (Eng Dub)TV14 • Animation, Action • TV Series (2025)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
CardinalTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
CheyenneTVG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1955)
Cleopatra in SpaceTVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Conjuring KeshaTV14 • Supernatural, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
CoppelionTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Creature CommandosTVMA • Adventure, Superhelter • TV Series (2024)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Da Vinci's DemonsTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
DAN DA DANAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Swordsmith Village ArcAdventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train ArcFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Digimon AdventureTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1999)
Digimon Adventure 02TVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Digimon FrontierTVY7 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2003)
Digimon FusionFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Digimon TamersTVY7 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little MermaidTVY • Kids, Action • TV Series (2024)
DMZTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2022)
Dragon BallTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1986)

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