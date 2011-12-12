Fear Factor is the competition reality show in which contestants must decide if they have the guts and determination to face their fears while outpacing the competition. This hit TV series is back and ready to challenge teams of two to compete for up to $50,000.more
Fear Factor is the competition reality show in which contestants ...More
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Fear Factor is the competition reality show in which contestants must decide if they have the guts and determination to face their fears while outpacing the competition. This hit TV series is back and ready to challenge teams of two to compete for up to $50,000.
About this Show
Fear Factor
Fear Factor is the competition reality show in which contestants must decide if they have the guts and determination to face their fears while outpacing the competition. This hit TV series is back and ready to challenge teams of two to compete for up to $50,000.