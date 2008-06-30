3 seasons available (46 episodes)

The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackThe Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.more

Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarr...More

Starring: Thurop Van OrmanBrian Doyle MurrayJeff Bennett

Creator: Thurop Van Orman

TVY7FantasyAdventureCartoonsAnimationKidsTV Series2008

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Candy Doctor
Pinky Promise
Candy Fish
One Per Customer
The Hero
Cat House
Sunbathing
Jump In
On Our Own
Double Forfeit
The Island
You're Lazy
Sailor Jokes
K'Nuckles Song
Happy Birthday
Low Tidings
Duck and Elephant
Mind the Store
Singing
Candy Convention
Mother with Child
Free Fancy Pants
Candy Surgery
Hide and Seek
Paper Mache Masks
TaDa!
Easily Startled
Hypnotized
Flirting Whales
Love
Mistaken Identity
Fruit Folly
Lost Limbs
Dance
Grow Up!
Enemies
Punny
Bearded Pirates
Sweet Serenade
Little Fleabag gets a New Name
Captain K'Nuckles' Hand
The Snark Ship Arrives
Cammie Island
Haircut
This is the Life
Boyhood Bottle Cap

About this Show

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

Oh buoy! Set a course for misadventure! Take a trip to the bizarre sea village of Stormalong Harbor with a kooky kid named Flapjack and his very best friends - a crusty old pirate called Captain K'nuckles, and a wise-talking whale, Bubbie, whose mouth they call home sweet home.

Starring: Thurop Van OrmanBrian Doyle MurrayJeff BennettRoz RyanSteve Little

Creator: Thurop Van Orman

TVY7FantasyAdventureCartoonsAnimationKidsTV Series2008

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