Cleopatra in SpaceCleopatra in Space

TVY7ComedyAnimation • AdventureKidsTV Series2020

The first season find Cleo learning to adjust to her new school, meeting friends and ...more

The first season find Cleo learning to adjust to her new school, meeting friends and trying to fit in.

Episodes
Season 1
Episode 1

Parasites

Mihos has some parasites making him sick, and Cleo and the rest have to shrink down tiny to cure him. This one turns out weirder than you're expecting.
Episode 2

Savior

When all the other students at the Academy find out Cleo is the prophesied "Savior of the Galaxy," she worries they'll treat her differently. Then she worries they won't. Then there's this freaky bug lady.
Episode 3

Ladies Night

Khepra, leader of the Cat Council, takes Cleo, Akila and Callie on a "Ladies' Night Out" at the arcade. Cleo hates it until Khepra picks a fight with some aliens. Then at least there's kicking.
Episode 4

Pirates

It turns out the Space Pirates are so cool, you guys! Cleo, Akila and Brian get captured by them, but they're so cool it's almost hard to be mad at them, you know?
Episode 5

Eyeball

Brian and Akila get trapped inside this weird planet and Brian reprograms a broken Xerx robot and basically, it's like it's their baby. They have to raise it real fast so it can save them from fire monsters and junk.
Episode 6

Cleo & Zaid

Cleo and Zaid finally find the Uta Tablet, but the people guarding it want Cleo to stay and be their Queen. Which, like, is definitely not the worst offer she's ever gotten.
Episode 7

Pyramid Scheme

This is a big one. I mean, I feel like you should just watch it. There's a huge betrayal and then Octavian totally invades Mayet and then... I've already said too much.

About this Show

Cleopatra in Space

The first season find Cleo learning to adjust to her new school, meeting friends and trying to fit in.

Starring: Lilimar HernandezKatie CrownJorge DiazSendhil Ramamurthy

TVY7ComedyAnimationAdventureKidsTV Series2020

