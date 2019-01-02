Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
Dancing With the Stars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a spectacular reality competition that focuses on the glamorous and entertaining world of competitive dance. A cast of celebrities from music, TV, film and sports partner with professional dancers and week-to-week, try to impress the judges and the audience at home in order to be the last pair standing - and the ones who waltz away with the coveted mirrorball trophy.
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Multi-award winning television host, producer, writer, actress and entertainment powerhouse Ellen DeGeneres brings her hilarious, high-energy comedy to primetime this January with NBC's newest reality competition show, "Ellen's Game of Games."
I Can See Your Voice
TVPG • Reality, Music • TV Series (2020)
Actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join host Ken Jeong and a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics, pop culture experts and a musical superstar, to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers -- without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad "secret voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks reveals good or bad singing in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2007)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?
Celebrity Family Feud
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2008)
Celebrity Family Feud hosted by Steve Harvey pits celebrities against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.
Halloween Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2000)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Documenting the journeys of families who dream of living in a sandy locale on a budget.
Halloween Baking Championship
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.
Emergency Call
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2020)
An inside look into the heroic work, the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s 911 heroic call takers. Shining a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help.
Shark Tank
TVPG • Reality, Business & Finance • TV Series (2009)
From Executive Producer Mark Burnett comes an inventive new reality series you can sink your teeth into. Budding entrepreneurs with big ideas can still make their dreams come true and ABC is about to give them the chance to make it happen. Each week a group of self-made millionaires from all corners of the business world take their own hard earned money and offer everyday people their one true shot at making their dreams a reality. Some will sink, some will swim and some will be eaten alive.
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The first 48 hours after a crime is committed are key in closing the case.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
90 Day Fiancé
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Is three months enough time to decide your future? With a fiancé visa, the sponsor and his or her fiancé must wed within 90 days of their arrival in the U.S. The international fiancés will have to get to know their potential spouses and American culture fast, and then decide whether or not to get married.
Married at First Sight
TV14 • Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2014)
In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
American Ninja Warrior
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2012)
American competitors face the world's most difficult obstacle course in Japan for the chance to win $500,000.
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2006)
This spinoff of the wildly popular HGTV House Hunters globe trots from Sao Paolo to Prague. Home hunters and their real estate agents check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real estate in other countries. In any language, home buying is an emotional experience.
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.
The Real Housewives of New York City
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2008)
A group of wealthy Manhattan housewives balance their careers, friendships and home lives.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Catfish: The TV Show brings together couples who've interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
The Wall
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
From Executive Producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes “The Wall," the fastest and simplest game with more than $12 million on the line every night - and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop. At four stories high, the wall was built for one purpose - to change people's lives. With tremendous cash prizes waiting at the bottom, this game can change lives in an instant. Hosted by Chris Hardwick.
Jersey Shore
TV14 • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2009)
Young adults move into a summer share to indulge in everything Seaside Heights, New Jersey has to offer. Jersey Shore uncovers sometimes surprising, often hilarious and usually over-the-top personalities.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2016)
Throughout Potomac, Maryland are a handful of old-line, wealthy African-American families who have historically broken racial barriers to provide the best life possible for their children.
Property Brothers
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Contractor Jonathan Scott and real estate expert Drew Scott combine their skills to help families find and buy a house to transform into their dream home.
My 600-lb Life
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2010)
The hit Bravo franchise heads to the glamorous city that defines luxurious wealth and pampered privilege, a city where being seen and who you know is everything - Beverly Hills. This one-hour docu-series is being produced by Evolution Media ("The Real Housewives of Orange County") for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, Kathleen French and Dave Rupel as executive producers, and Alex Baskin as co-executive producer.
Good Bones
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Karen and Mina, a mother/daughter duo, transform properties around their hometown of Indianapolis.
Press Your Luck
TVPG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2019)
A game of wits as contestants avoid the WHAMMY.
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
Storage Wars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A&E presents the new original real-life series “Storage Wars,” which follows four professional buyers and their teams as they scour repossessed storage units in search of hidden treasure. Part gamblers, part detectives, these seasoned veterans have found everything from coffins to the world’s most valuable comic book collection, paying as little as ten dollars for items valued in the millions.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Home Town
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.
Brother vs. Brother
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka The Property Brothers, will be pitted against one another as they each mentor a team of five talented renovators who compete in weekly challenges to raise property values in comparable homes. Whichever house has the highest property-value increase wins. The weak link from the losing team will be eliminated until only one remains. Which brother's team will win? The last man (or woman) standing gets $50,000 in cash!
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Each 60-minute episode of Hoarders is a fascinating look inside the lives of two different people whose inability to part with their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of a personal crisis.
Unexpected
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Unexpected explores the ups and downs of pregnant teen couples and the parents who raised them. Tensions mount between the families as everyone has conflicting ideas for what is best for the young parents and their child - from where they will live to whether or not they should get married.
Undercover Boss
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
A two-time Emmy-nominated reality series that follows high-level corporate executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own companies. Each week, a different executive will leave the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their corporation.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
The O.C. ladies are back as the series goes behind the gates for a voyeuristic look at the scandalous truths, mending friendships, rocky marriages, sizzling romances, and ever-changing loyalties inside the wealthy Southern California suburb.
Marrying Millions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches
Deadliest Catch
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Forty-foot waves, hurricane force winds, heavy-machinery and massive icebergs are just a few reasons that no season is ever the same on the Bering Sea. Surrounded by death and injury, these brave men struggle to return alive from man’s oldest journey.
