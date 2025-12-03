1 season available (9 episodes)

Baking Championship: Next GenBaking Championship: Next Gen

For the first time ever, 12 teams of young siblings between the ages of 8-14 compete to win $25,000 and become the next generation of Baking Champions! Surprises and unexpected twists are the name of the game, and once the competition begins, the youthful collaborators take on tricky challenges like Breakfast Dessert Imposters, Cream Puff Friendship Bracelets, and Animated Cakes. Pastry master Duff Goldman and Southern baker Kardea Brown serve as hosts, judges, and mentors throughout this incredible, jam-packed journey of baking and bonding that gives a whole new meaning to sibling rivalry.more

For the first time ever, 12 teams of young siblings between the a...More

Starring: Duff GoldmanKardea Brown

TVGCompetitionLifestyleRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodKidsTV Series2025
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Baking Championship: Next Gen

For the first time ever, 12 teams of young siblings between the ages of 8-14 compete to win $25,000 and become the next generation of Baking Champions! Surprises and unexpected twists are the name of the game, and once the competition begins, the youthful collaborators take on tricky challenges like Breakfast Dessert Imposters, Cream Puff Friendship Bracelets, and Animated Cakes. Pastry master Duff Goldman and Southern baker Kardea Brown serve as hosts, judges, and mentors throughout this incredible, jam-packed journey of baking and bonding that gives a whole new meaning to sibling rivalry.

Starring: Duff GoldmanKardea Brown

TVGCompetitionLifestyleRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodKidsTV Series2025
  • hd

You May Also Like

Holiday Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Kitchen UndercoverTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Restaurant Impossible: Last CallTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
PitmastersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Kitchen ChaosTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Sweet DeceitTVPG • Family, Holiday • TV Series (2026)
Harry Potter: Wizards of BakingTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Kids Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.