Summer is a precious time of year filled with delicious ingredients, special celebrations and memories that last forever. Now, host Jesse Palmer invites 10 of America's top bakers to channel their summer joy through baked goods as they face two challenges week after week. In the end, only one baker will impress judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Damaris Phillips to win the title of Summer Baking Champion and take home the grand prize of $25,000.more
Summer is a precious time of year filled with delicious ingredien...More
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Summer is a precious time of year filled with delicious ingredients, special celebrations and memories that last forever. Now, host Jesse Palmer invites 10 of America's top bakers to channel their summer joy through baked goods as they face two challenges week after week. In the end, only one baker will impress judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Damaris Phillips to win the title of Summer Baking Champion and take home the grand prize of $25,000.
About this Show
Summer Baking Championship
Summer is a precious time of year filled with delicious ingredients, special celebrations and memories that last forever. Now, host Jesse Palmer invites 10 of America's top bakers to channel their summer joy through baked goods as they face two challenges week after week. In the end, only one baker will impress judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Damaris Phillips to win the title of Summer Baking Champion and take home the grand prize of $25,000.