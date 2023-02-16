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Sitcom TV

New on Hulu
Animal ControlAnimal Control
Animal Control follows a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Going DutchGoing Dutch
After an unfiltered rant, an arrogant U.S. Army Colonel is reassigned to the Netherlands.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
Popular
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
The Big Bang TheoryTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2007)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
FriendsTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
Abbott ElementaryTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
New GirlTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Schitt's CreekTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Georgie & Mandy's First MarriageTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Frasier (1993)TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Young SheldonTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
The SimpsonsTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
Malcolm in the MiddleTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
George LopezTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2002)
RebaTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Last Man StandingTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
The NannyTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Shifting GearsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
CommunityTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
My Name Is EarlTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
30 RockTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The LeagueTVMA • Sports, Football • TV Series (2009)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
The Good PlaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Raising HopeTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
Broad CityTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
ShoresyTVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Animal ControlTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
ScrubsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2026)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Mindy ProjectTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
KrapopolisTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
The MickTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Life in PiecesTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Frequently Binged Sitcom
New GirlTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Schitt's CreekTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Georgie & Mandy's First MarriageTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Frasier (1993)TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Young SheldonTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
The SimpsonsTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
Malcolm in the MiddleTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
RebaTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Last Man StandingTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
The NannyTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
CommunityTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
My Name Is EarlTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
30 RockTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The LeagueTVMA • Sports, Football • TV Series (2009)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The Good PlaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Raising HopeTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
Broad CityTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
ShoresyTVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
The Mindy ProjectTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
The MickTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
Life in PiecesTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The Golden PalaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Cougar TownTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Mad About You (1992)TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (1988)
Who's the Boss?TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
Will & GraceTV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
DuncanvilleTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Just Shoot MeTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Home MoviesTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (1999)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Home EconomicsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
DAVETVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
You're the WorstTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
DeadbeatTV14 • Supernatural, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Most Liked Sitcom
ScrubsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2026)
Shifting GearsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
The Good PlaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Scrubs (2001)TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
The NannyTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
George LopezTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2002)
My Name Is EarlTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
ShoresyTVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
CommunityTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
Animal ControlTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
RebaTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The MickTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
Living SingleTV14 • Black Stories, Classics • TV Series (1993)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Last Man StandingTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
Raising HopeTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
30 RockTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Going DutchTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Broad CityTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Mad About You (1992)TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
The Golden PalaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
KrapopolisTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
Universal Basic GuysTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (1988)
Who's the Boss?TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
Life in PiecesTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
ExtraordinaryTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Cougar TownTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Home EconomicsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
The LeagueTVMA • Sports, Football • TV Series (2009)
Will & GraceTV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
DAVETVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Mad About You (2019)TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
The Mindy ProjectTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Just Shoot MeTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
Fugget About ItTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
You're the WorstTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
The Wonder YearsTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Happy EndingsTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
Stuart Fails to Save the UniverseTVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
A-Z
30 RockTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
Abbott ElementaryTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Absolutely FabulousTVPG • International, British • TV Series (1992)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
And Just Like That...TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Animal ControlTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Arli$$TVMA • Sports, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
Awkwafina Is Nora From QueensTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Big Bang TheoryTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2007)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Black-ish en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Bless the HartsTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Bless This MessTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2019)
Bob Hearts AbisholaTVPG • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
BordertownTV14 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
BreedersTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Broad CityTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Call Me KatTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Candy CruzTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
CasualTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
CheersTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1982)
The Cleveland ShowTV14 • Black Stories, Adult Animation • TV Series (2009)
CommunityTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Cougar TownTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Curb Your EnthusiasmTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2000)
DAVETVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
DeadbeatTV14 • Supernatural, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
Difficult PeopleTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Divorce (SPN)TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
DuncanvilleTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
ExtraordinaryTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
Frasier (1993)TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirTVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
FriendsTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
Fugget About ItTVMA • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
George LopezTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2002)
Georgie & Mandy's First MarriageTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Going DutchTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs en EspañolTV14 • Spanish, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
The Golden PalaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
The Good PlaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
The Great NorthTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
GrimsburgTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2024)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Happy EndingsTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at LawTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2000)
Home EconomicsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
Home MoviesTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The Hotwives of Las VegasTV14 • Satire, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Hotwives of OrlandoReality, Satire • TV Series (2014)
HouseBrokenTVPG • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
How I Met Your FatherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
InsecureTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2016)

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