To be a fan of The League on FXX, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate. FXX's ensemble comedy follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another - so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other's lives miserable. The League was created by the husband-and-wife team of Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) and Jackie Marcus Schaffer (Disturbia, Eurotrip) who serve as executive producers and directors. The League features an ensemble cast of rising actors/comedians. Mark Duplass (Humpday) plays "Pete," the perennial league champ who is struggling to become an adult. Stephen Rannazzisi (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) is "Kevin," a happily married father and commissioner of the league. Nick Kroll (Get Him to the Greek) plays "Ruxin," who believes he is the smartest of the group but can't figure out how exactly the other guys are screwing him over. "Andre," played by Paul Scheer (Human Giant), has continued to be the punching bag of the group since their high school days - a fact that hasn't changed despite the fact he is now a successful plastic surgeon. Jon Lajoie is "Taco," Kevin's little brother, a part-time musician and full-time stoner with little interest in fantasy other than hanging with his buddies (whom he struggles to remember). Katie Aselton (The Freebie) plays "Jenny," Kevin's wife and his better half - especially when it comes to Fantasy Football. An FX Networks Original Series.