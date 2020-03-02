1 season available

Breeders

TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series • 2020

"Breeders" explores the paradox experienced by nearly all parents, the willingness to die for one's children coupled with the near-constant desire to ...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

No Sleep

The children won't sleep - Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) thought these nights were over. Paul spends the night fighting his own anger and his children's inability to go the f**k to sleep. Presented by FX.
Episode 2

No Places

Luke's parents evening and the surprise arrival of Ally's estranged father (Michael McKean) cause Paul and Ally to examine their hopes and dreams for Luke and Ava. Presented by FX.
Episode 3

No Accident

Ally attempts to acclimatize to Michael's continued presence while Paul, suspected of intentionally hurting his mum, begins to question if his accident-prone son's frequent injuries might actually be his fault. Presented by FX.
Episode 4

No Lies

Michael thrives in his new role as dad and granddad, but Paul and Ally can’t adapt to his presence as easily as the children can. Presented by FX.
Episode 5

No Dad

Paul and Ally are thrilled that Sprout the family gerbil has finally died, but explaining loss to Luke and Ava is more difficult than they thought as grief manifests itself in mysterious ways and throws the family off course. Presented by FX.
Episode 6

No Talking

In the wake of Michael's death, the family stay with Darren (Patrick Baladi) at his country house. Presented by FX.
Episode 7

No Exit

It's half term and Luke is responsible for taking Lenny the class bear on an adventure. Presented by FX.
Episode 8

No Honeymoon

Paul attempts to focus on his upcoming wedding but is constantly thwarted by his family; Ally is distracted by work, Luke is misbehaving at school and Leah doesn't understand why they are even bothering to get married. Presented by FX.
Episode 9

No Cure (Part 1)

Family life is thrown off kilter as Ally spends her weekdays in Berlin and weekends in London. Paul, Luke and Ava try to muddle through without her, but the children aren't sleeping again and it takes its toll on Paul. Presented by FX.
Episode 10

No Cure, Part 2

Luke's condition worsens and he is admitted to a specialist pediatric unit; as Paul, Ally and their parents desperately wait for news, stress and fear cause cracks to form within the family.

