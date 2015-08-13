From the Academy Award Nominated Director of “Up in the Air” and “Juno” comes Casual, a new comedy series about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter. Created by Zander Lehmann, Casual is executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and Liz Tigelaar.more
From the Academy Award Nominated Director of “Up in the Air” and ...More
Starring: Michaela WatkinsTommy DeweyTara Lynne Barr
Creator: Zander Lehmann
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From the Academy Award Nominated Director of “Up in the Air” and “Juno” comes Casual, a new comedy series about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter. Created by Zander Lehmann, Casual is executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and Liz Tigelaar.
About this Show
Casual
From the Academy Award Nominated Director of “Up in the Air” and “Juno” comes Casual, a new comedy series about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter. Created by Zander Lehmann, Casual is executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and Liz Tigelaar.