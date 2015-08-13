Original • 4 seasons available (44 episodes)

CasualCasual

From the Academy Award Nominated Director of “Up in the Air” and “Juno” comes Casual, a new comedy series about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter. Created by Zander Lehmann, Casual is executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and Liz Tigelaar.more

From the Academy Award Nominated Director of “Up in the Air” and ...More

Starring: Michaela WatkinsTommy DeweyTara Lynne Barr

Creator: Zander Lehmann

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Casual S4 - Trailer
Episode 13: Sneak Peek
Episode 12: Sneak Peek
Episode 11: Sneak Peek
Episode 10: Sneak Peek
Episode 9: Sneak Peek
Episode 8: Sneak Peek
Episode 7: Sneak Peek
Episode 6: Sneak Peek
Episode 5: Sneak Peek
Episode 4: Sneak Peek
Episode 2: Sneak Peek
Episode 3: Sneak Peek
Casual S3 - Trailer
Casual Defined
Critical Acclaim
Season 2 Look Ahead
Casual S2 - Trailer
Casual S2 - Trailer
Season 1 Trailer
Behind the Scenes

About this Show

Casual

From the Academy Award Nominated Director of “Up in the Air” and “Juno” comes Casual, a new comedy series about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter. Created by Zander Lehmann, Casual is executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, and Liz Tigelaar.

Starring: Michaela WatkinsTommy DeweyTara Lynne BarrNyasha HatendiJulie Berman

Creator: Zander Lehmann

TVMAComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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