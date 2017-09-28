Rose, Blanche and Sophia are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace.more
Rose, Blanche and Sophia are where we last left them, in the livi...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Rose, Blanche and Sophia are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace.
About this Show
The Golden Palace
Rose, Blanche and Sophia are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace.