1 season available (16 episodes)

Ghosted

A cynical skeptic (Craig Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Adam Scott) are recruited by a secret government agency to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.more

A cynical skeptic (Craig Robinson), and a genius “true believer” ...More

Starring: Adam ScottCraig RobinsonAlly Walker

TVPGComedySitcomHorrorSupernaturalTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Ghosted

A cynical skeptic (Craig Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Adam Scott) are recruited by a secret government agency to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

Starring: Adam ScottCraig RobinsonAlly WalkerAdeel AkhtarAmber Stevens West

TVPGComedySitcomHorrorSupernaturalTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Orville
TV14 • Aliens, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Will & Grace
TV14 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2017)
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
My Name Is Earl
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Black-ish
TVPG • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2014)
The Last Man on Earth
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Fresh off the Boat
TVPG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (2015)
The Mick
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Dharma & Greg
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1997)
The Kids Are Alright
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2018)
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$64.99/mo^
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Price will increase to $69.99/month on 12/21/2021

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.