Original • 1 season available (7 episodes)

The Hotwives of Las VegasThe Hotwives of Las Vegas

This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in reality television moves to Las Vegas and brings a new cast of characters to the city where dreams and fortunes are made every day, and crushed every day. We’ll meet a fresh batch of Hotwives – loving and clawing their way through Sin City with smiling faces because the Botox won't let them frown.more

This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in rea...More

Starring: Casey WilsonAngela KinseyKristen Schaal

TV14SatireComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Episode 7: Sneak Peek
Episode 6: Sneak Peek
Episode 5: Sneak Peek
Episode 4: Sneak Peek
Episode 3: Sneak Peek
The Hotwives of Las Vegas - Trailer

About this Show

The Hotwives of Las Vegas

This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in reality television moves to Las Vegas and brings a new cast of characters to the city where dreams and fortunes are made every day, and crushed every day. We’ll meet a fresh batch of Hotwives – loving and clawing their way through Sin City with smiling faces because the Botox won't let them frown.

Starring: Casey WilsonAngela KinseyKristen SchaalTymberlee HillDanielle Schneider

TV14SatireComedySitcomTV Series2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

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