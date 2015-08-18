This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in reality television moves to Las Vegas and brings a new cast of characters to the city where dreams and fortunes are made every day, and crushed every day. We’ll meet a fresh batch of Hotwives – loving and clawing their way through Sin City with smiling faces because the Botox won't let them frown.more
This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in rea...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in reality television moves to Las Vegas and brings a new cast of characters to the city where dreams and fortunes are made every day, and crushed every day. We’ll meet a fresh batch of Hotwives – loving and clawing their way through Sin City with smiling faces because the Botox won't let them frown.
About this Show
The Hotwives of Las Vegas
This on-going parody of one of the most popular franchises in reality television moves to Las Vegas and brings a new cast of characters to the city where dreams and fortunes are made every day, and crushed every day. We’ll meet a fresh batch of Hotwives – loving and clawing their way through Sin City with smiling faces because the Botox won't let them frown.