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Science Fiction TV

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A man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death.
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Popular
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
President CurtisTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The OrvilleTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2017)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
UploadTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Star Trek: DiscoveryTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth JediTVPG • Action and Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
The Secret of Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2020)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
LegionTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Hard SunTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Jessica JonesTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Scavengers ReignTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The FirstTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
DevsTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Gurren LagannTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
Sword Art Online IITV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2014)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Mobile Suit Gundam WingTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (1995)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded OrphansTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Puella Magi Madoka MagicaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Tengoku Daimakyo (Eng)Science Fiction, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Eng Dub)TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Jessica's Big Little WorldTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)
HelixTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
GINTAMATV14 • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2006)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Tokyo RevengersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2021)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
Inuyasha - The Final ActTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Mobile Suit Gundam The OriginTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Mobile Suit Gundam 00TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2007)
Trending Science Fiction
LanternsTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
The OrvilleTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2017)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
SurrealEstateTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
SnowpiercerTVMA • Thriller, Action • TV Series (2020)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
The Tyrant (Eng Dub)Thriller, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Star Trek: DiscoveryTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Clone HighTVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Dune: ProphecyTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
Desde el mañana
Desde el mañanaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Blood FreeTVPG • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
BatwomanTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Frequently Binged Science Fiction
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Star Trek: DiscoveryTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Secret of Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2020)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
LegionTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Hard SunTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai ClanTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The FirstTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
DevsTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Gurren LagannTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Sword Art Online IITV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2014)
Mobile Suit Gundam WingTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (1995)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded OrphansTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Puella Magi Madoka MagicaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)
HelixTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
GINTAMATV14 • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2006)
Tokyo RevengersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2021)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
Mobile Suit Gundam The OriginTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Inuyasha - The Final ActTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Mobile Suit Gundam 00TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2007)
Mobile Suit Gundam The 08th MS TeamTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (1996)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
ZOMBOAT!Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Gargantia on the Verdurous PlanetTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.TVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2021)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
CoppelionTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Tengoku DaimakyoInternational, Thriller • TV Series (2023)
Hikaru no GoTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
FLCLTVMA • Comedy, Action • TV Series (2000)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn FallTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)
The Tatami Time Machine BluesInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Most Liked Science Fiction
Wonder ManTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
UploadTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
LegionTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Tokyo Revengers (Eng Dub)Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth JediTVPG • Action and Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2026)
Puella Magi Madoka MagicaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Jessica JonesTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
HelixTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Tengoku Daimakyo (Eng)Science Fiction, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Sword Art Online IITV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2014)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Gurren LagannTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
DevsTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
A-Z
Accel WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Avenue 5TVMA • Science Fiction, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
BatwomanTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn FallTVMA • International, Science Fiction • TV Series (2022)
Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (Eng)Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Blood FreeTVPG • International, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
Blood Free (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Blood LadTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buso RenkinTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
CharlotteTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Clone HighTVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)
Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (Eng Dub)Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
ConnectTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
Connect (Eng)TVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
CoppelionTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
DevsTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
Digimon BeatbreakAnime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
DMZTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2022)
Dragon Ball GTTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1996)
Dune: ProphecyTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2024)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
FireflyTVPG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2002)
The FirstTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
FLCLTVMA • Comedy, Action • TV Series (2000)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Fringe en EspañolDrama, Spanish • TV Series
From the Earth to the MoonTVPG • Drama, Action • TV Series (1998)
Desde el mañana
Desde el mañanaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Gargantia on the Verdurous PlanetTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
gen:LOCKTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2019)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
GINTAMATV14 • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2006)
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Eng Dub)TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Gurren LagannTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Hard SunTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
HelixTVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Hikaru no GoTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2006)
His Dark MaterialsTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Hunter x HunterTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
InuyashaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2000)
Inuyasha - The Final ActTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Jessica JonesTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2015)
Jessica's Big Little WorldTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Justice LeagueTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Justice League UnlimitedTVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (2004)
Kizazi Moto: Generation FireTVPG • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2023)

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