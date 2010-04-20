If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
While delivering pizza on New Year's Eve 1999, Philip J. Fry is accidentally cryonically frozen and thawed out one thousand years into the future. From the creator of "The Simpsons," "Futurama" is a sci-fi animated comedy.
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
EMMY® WINNING A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
The Promised Neverland
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Fifteen escaped from Grace Field House, finally getting a chance at freedom. Instead, the outside world is almost too cruel to face. But the search for better lives and a promise to save their family still trapped imbue the kids with strength and courage.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
She-Ra: Princess of Power
TVY7 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1985)
In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
One-Punch Man
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
His Dark Materials
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
From Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy comes this compelling HBO series that follows a young girl's adventure in a parallel world.
Manifest
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
When Flight 828 lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, all 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same.
Hunter x Hunter
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father’s footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!
Fruits Basket (2019)
TV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Tohru goes from living in a tent to rooming with the mysterious boys of the Soma clan. But she'll learn they have a shocking family secret!
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Explore the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation - and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck, and they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
High School DxD
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
After being killed by a fallen angel, Issei Hyodo is brought back to life by the gorgeous president of his high school's Occult Research Club, Rias Gremory, who turns out to be a high-ranking demon. With devilish new powers, Issei is bound to serve Rias.
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.
The Twilight Zone
TVPG • Classics, Fantasy • TV Series (1959)
Rod Serling's seminal anthology series focused on ordinary folks who suddenly found themselves in extraordinary, usually supernatural, situations.
The Orville
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a live-action, one-hour space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (1992)
When delinquent Yusuke dies saving someone else, he gets a second shot at life as a Spirit Detective. With his former rival, Kuwabara, and demons Kurama and Hiei, Yusuke takes on the monsters and humans who desire to rule the three realms of reality.
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law. The original series follows Knight as he takes on the forces of evil with the help of his artificially intelligent supercar, K.I.T.T.
Inuyasha
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Kagome is a modern high school girl who doesn't believe in the old myths and legends surrounding her grandfather's shrine. That is, until the day she falls into the shrine's well and into another time! In Japan's ancient past, Kagome joins the half demon Inuyasha on a quest to find the scattered shards of the Shikon Jewel, a gem so powerful that demons from across the land will do anything to get even a piece. Along the way they gain friends, battle enemies, and prepare to face their deadliest foe and rival for the Shikon Jewel--Naraku!
Moonbase 8
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly star in this new comedy series as three astronauts stationed at NASA's Moon Base Simulator in a remote part of the Arizona desert. While working vigorously to qualify for their first lunar mission, they encounter many obstacles including loneliness, self-doubt and their own incompetence. In spite of it all, they remain determined to prove they have the right stuff to reach the moon.
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle: ER, Falling Skies) may appear to be an ordinary librarian working for the world-famous Metropolitan Library, but beneath the public library lies the centuries-old headquarters of scholars and adventurers who investigate the bizarre, collect dangerous artifacts and save the world from supernatural threats. This is The Library,and Flynn is The Librarian.
11.22.63
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Imagine having the power to change history. Would you journey down the “rabbit hole?" This eight –part event series follows Jake Epping (James Franco), an ordinary high school teacher, presented with the unthinkable mission of traveling back in time to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Jake travels to the past in order to solve the most enduring mystery of the 20th century: who killed JFK, and could it have been stopped? But as Jake will learn, the past does not want to be changed. And trying to divert the course of history may prove fatal.
Future Man
TVMA • Comedy, Time Travel • TV Series (2017)
Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.
Legion
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
LEGION follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who may be more than human. Since he was a teenager, David has struggled with mental illness. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, he has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, David is confronted with the possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real.
Firefly
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2002)
The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's resources have diminished and forced us to look elsewhere in 2517. Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) steers his bandit-crew through anything to keep them alive, and keep flying.
Stargate Atlantis
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2004)
A military unit uses an alien Stargate to travel to a far-off galaxy.
Stargate SG-1
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (1997)
Step through the stargate with SG-1, a team of soldiers and scientists, as they travel instantaneously to other planets to explore, forge alliances, defuse crises, establish trade, investigate ancient mysteries, and defend Earth from such hostile forces as the Goa'uld, the Replicators, and the Ori.
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Investigating one of Kamome Academy's rumors led to young Nene accidentally being linked to the ghost of Hanako-kun. Now the pair are trying to keep things civil between student and supernatural, but mischief always seems to find them!
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
It’s an all-new series! With an all-new Omnitrix and new alien heroes. A quirky, new underground world full with intergalactic life. A new, partner named Rook, helping Ben save the world and bail him out of trouble. And a new Ben like you’ve never seen him – a little older but not always a little wiser. It’s going to be a wild ride!
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
After a mysterious virus wipes out ninety percent of humanity, vampires emerge, treating mankind like livestock. But 12-year-old Yuichiro Hyakuya successfully escapes the bloodsucking captors, joining an extermination unit dedicated to killing vampires.
Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
HBO's animated series based on the popular comic books about a dead C.I.A. assassin who returns to life as a superhuman hell spawn.
Angel
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Joss Whedon, the creator and executive producer of the international hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, combines supernatural adventure and dark humor in this next chapter of the Buffy mythology. Just as Whedon and executive producer David Greenwalt brought the monsters of adolescence to life with Buffy, this one-hour series explores the twists and turns of early adulthood with the same irony and wit.
A centuries-old vampire cursed with a conscience, Angel left the small California town of Sunnydale and the only woman he ever loved to take up residence in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Between pervasive evil and countless temptations lurking beneath the city's glittery facade, L.A. has proven to be the ideal address for a fallen vampire looking to save a few lost souls and, in turn, perhaps redeem his own.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (1989)
Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) focuses on the 24th century adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). This incarnation of the famous starship is much larger than the one captained by James T. Kirk a century earlier, and, accordingly, it carries a larger crew complement: 1,012 men, women…and, surprisingly, children. This era’s Starfleet Command believes that men and women are more likely to sign up for long-term exploratory missions if they think of their ship as home. Thus, Picard’s crew enjoys many of the comforts they’d have otherwise left behind, including a wide variety of recreational opportunities, “replicated” food dishes to suit every palate, and quarters large enough to share with spouses and offspring. There are schools for the children and a bar (stocked with synthetic alcohol, or synthehol) where the adults can unwind. However, the ongoing mission—no longer limited to a mere five years—remains virtually the same as it was during Kirk’s time: to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no one has gone before.
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
NOS4A2
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Based on Joe Hill's New York Times best-selling novel, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story.
Timeless
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
This high-octane drama follows an unlikely trio who travel through time to battle a master criminal intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno as “Lily Chan;” Nick Offerman as “Forest,” the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as “Jamie,” Lily’s former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as “Sergei,” Lily’s boyfriend; Zach Grenier as “Kenton,” Amaya’s Head of Security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Stewart,” one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Cailee Spaeny as the young, brilliant “Lyndon;” and Alison Pill as “Katie,” the gifted quantum physicist and second in command at Amaya.
Alex Garland writes, directs and serves as executive producer of Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is produced by FX Productions.
Wise Man's Grandchild
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
A young man dies in a car accident and is reborn in a magical new world. The old, yet wise Merlin raises the boy and teaches him all that he'd ever need to know about magic and survival--all, except common sense!
Noragami
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Yato may be a minor god, but he's got a plan to make it big. Unfortunately, things just don't seem to be going his way. He doesn't have a single shrine dedicated to him, his partner has just quit, and now he's got to find a new divine weapon.
Avenue 5
TVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2019)
Hugh Laurie stars in this HBO comedy series set 40 years in the future when travelling the solar system has become big business.
Angels of Death
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2018)
When Rachel wakes up in the basement of an unfamiliar building, she finds herself lost all her memory. As Rachel tries to get clear of the basement, she runs into Zack, a scythe-carrying serial killer wrapped from head to toe in bandages. “Kill me, kill me please…”, she says. “I will do it, but only if you help me to get out of this building.” The bizarre promise brings these two together and somehow makes them an irreplaceable partner to each other. Where are they? Why are they trapped? And what is the destiny they have been looking for? The journey of death and lives starts…
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
Plunderer
Adventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
In the world of Alcia, everyone has a number seared onto their body. This "Count" either goes up or down, dependent upon how a person chooses to live. But no one wants to reach 0. Because if you do, you'll be sent to the Abyss!
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
TVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
For Ikki Kurogane, graduating as a Magical Knight is nigh impossible. Among Blazers, he’s considered the worst; he can materialize his soul into a weapon, but his magical power is extremely low. To add insult to injury, an unfortunate encounter with the talented and beautiful Princess Stella Vermillion slashes his already slim odds and alters the course of his life forever.
Dragon Ball GT
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of creation, and if Goku, Pan, and Trunks can't gather them in a year's time, Earth will meet with final catastrophe. The countdown to oblivion has begun.
Witches of East End
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2013)
Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2012)
In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (1966)
The 23rd century adventures of Captain James T. Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701), a powerful interstellar spacecraft dispatched by Earth-based Starfleet Command to explore the galaxy. Kirk commands a crew of 430 men and women aboard his starship, which can travel at speeds surpassing the speed of light. Kirk's five-year mission—and his mandate from Starfleet—is to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.
Devils' Line
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In a world where devils blend in with the rest of human population, half-devil Anzai uses his devil-born gifts to protect Tokyo from vampire-related crimes. His strong will of never drinking blood becomes severely tested when he falls in love with the girl he rescued from a devil's attack. Will Anzai be able to resist the urge of his demon instincts?
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric hoped to resurrect their mother’s corpse when they attempted human transmutation, but their reckless defiance of alchemy’s Law of Equivalent Exchange resulted in no miraculous reunion. Their experimentation with forbidden science plunged the boys into a hellish nightmare; half of Ed’s limbs were torn from his body, and Al awoke to discover his young soul transferred to a suit of armor. There is but one way the Elrics can restore what was lost - find the fabled Philosopher’s Stone. In a land marred by war and persecution, where truth comes only with tragedy, they undertake their desperate search. Every step closer to the mythical Philosopher’s Stone brings the broken brothers deeper into the darkest shadows of reality. Sinful abominations, both unnatural and human, will try to keep the boys from their redemption - but the Elrics must forge ahead if despair is to be transmuted into peace.
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Invertia (meteor storm)… an unprecedented disaster that struck the world during the 20th century. Because of this disaster, numerous cities around the world were destroyed. However, within the meteor, an unknown element called mana (all-encompassing element), was discovered, which allowed human technology to make rapid strides, and gave rise to a new species of human born with unique skills – the Star Pulse Generation (Genestella). The setting for the world’s greatest all-around battle entertainment, the Festas (Star Warrior Festivals), is an academy city above the water surrounded by six academies called Rikka, also commonly known as Asterisk. Having transferred into Seidoukan Academy in order to fulfill his own wish, scholarship student Ayato Amagiri swears to himself that he’ll fight in this city. Burning souls race… The curtain rises on school battle entertainment!
The First
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.
12 Monkeys
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The show follows the journey of a time traveler, Cole, from the post-apocalyptic future. Using a dangerous and untested method of time travel, Cole arrives in the present day on a mission to locate and eradicate the source of a deadly plague that will eventually decimate 93.6% of the human race.
Demon Lord, Retry!
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Akira Oono awakens in the body of his online character: Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. With powerful game mechanics and abilities on his side, this gamer turned badass plots his course through a new world filled with saints, demons, and charming companions!
Misfits
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
Star Trek: Voyager
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (1997)
Catapulted into the distant sector of the galaxy, the Star Trek franchise's first female captain and her crew encounter strange new worlds and dangerous new enemies in their quest to return home.
