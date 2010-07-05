Rikuo Nura lives in Ukiyoe Town and looks like your typical junior high student. But unlike his classmates, he lives in an old, Japanese-style house full of yokai that serve him. Unbeknownst to many, Rikuo is the grandson of Nurarihyon, who is the leader of all yokai. Rikuo is regarded as the Third Heir of the Nura Clan, but he has yet to officially take his seat.more
Rikuo Nura lives in Ukiyoe Town and looks like your typical junio...More
Starring: Jun FukuyamaAya HiranoYui Horie
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Rikuo Nura lives in Ukiyoe Town and looks like your typical junior high student. But unlike his classmates, he lives in an old, Japanese-style house full of yokai that serve him. Unbeknownst to many, Rikuo is the grandson of Nurarihyon, who is the leader of all yokai. Rikuo is regarded as the Third Heir of the Nura Clan, but he has yet to officially take his seat.
Starring: Jun FukuyamaAya HiranoYui HorieAi Maeda
About this Show
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
Rikuo Nura lives in Ukiyoe Town and looks like your typical junior high student. But unlike his classmates, he lives in an old, Japanese-style house full of yokai that serve him. Unbeknownst to many, Rikuo is the grandson of Nurarihyon, who is the leader of all yokai. Rikuo is regarded as the Third Heir of the Nura Clan, but he has yet to officially take his seat.
Starring: Jun FukuyamaAya HiranoYui HorieAi Maeda