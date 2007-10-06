It is 2301, and the Kurdish Republic is fighting against the forces of Azadistan. A number of MSER-04 Anfs go against Workloader and small ground forces, mostly child guerrillas. The battle follows a young boy and his struggle to survive. A man's voice is broadcasted across the battlefield, declaring that they are fighting for God and will destroy all who do not follow tradition.more
It is 2301, and the Kurdish Republic is fighting against the forc...More
Starring: Richard Ian CoxBrad Swaile
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It is 2301, and the Kurdish Republic is fighting against the forces of Azadistan. A number of MSER-04 Anfs go against Workloader and small ground forces, mostly child guerrillas. The battle follows a young boy and his struggle to survive. A man's voice is broadcasted across the battlefield, declaring that they are fighting for God and will destroy all who do not follow tradition.
Starring: Richard Ian CoxBrad Swaile
About this Show
Mobile Suit Gundam 00
It is 2301, and the Kurdish Republic is fighting against the forces of Azadistan. A number of MSER-04 Anfs go against Workloader and small ground forces, mostly child guerrillas. The battle follows a young boy and his struggle to survive. A man's voice is broadcasted across the battlefield, declaring that they are fighting for God and will destroy all who do not follow tradition.
Starring: Richard Ian CoxBrad Swaile