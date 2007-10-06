1 season available (50 episodes)

Mobile Suit Gundam 00Mobile Suit Gundam 00

It is 2301, and the Kurdish Republic is fighting against the forces of Azadistan. A number of MSER-04 Anfs go against Workloader and small ground forces, mostly child guerrillas. The battle follows a young boy and his struggle to survive. A man's voice is broadcasted across the battlefield, declaring that they are fighting for God and will destroy all who do not follow tradition.more

It is 2301, and the Kurdish Republic is fighting against the forc...More

Starring: Richard Ian CoxBrad Swaile

TVMADramaActionScience FictionAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2007
  • hd

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About this Show

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

It is 2301, and the Kurdish Republic is fighting against the forces of Azadistan. A number of MSER-04 Anfs go against Workloader and small ground forces, mostly child guerrillas. The battle follows a young boy and his struggle to survive. A man's voice is broadcasted across the battlefield, declaring that they are fighting for God and will destroy all who do not follow tradition.

Starring: Richard Ian CoxBrad Swaile

TVMADramaActionScience FictionAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2007
  • hd

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