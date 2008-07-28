In a bleak future where humanity is forced to live underground, a fourteen year-old boy named Simon is assigned the task of digging tunnels to expand his village. But Simon stumbles across a fantastic device, and with the help of many other friends, they use the robots power to fight against their oppressors and take back the surface.more
In a bleak future where humanity is forced to live underground, a...More
Starring: Takayuki SugôTetsuya KakiharaKatsuyuki Konishi
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In a bleak future where humanity is forced to live underground, a fourteen year-old boy named Simon is assigned the task of digging tunnels to expand his village. But Simon stumbles across a fantastic device, and with the help of many other friends, they use the robots power to fight against their oppressors and take back the surface.
Starring: Takayuki SugôTetsuya KakiharaKatsuyuki KonishiMarina InoueYukari Fukui
About this Show
Gurren Lagann
In a bleak future where humanity is forced to live underground, a fourteen year-old boy named Simon is assigned the task of digging tunnels to expand his village. But Simon stumbles across a fantastic device, and with the help of many other friends, they use the robots power to fight against their oppressors and take back the surface.
Starring: Takayuki SugôTetsuya KakiharaKatsuyuki KonishiMarina InoueYukari Fukui