1 season available (54 episodes)

Gurren LagannGurren Lagann

In a bleak future where humanity is forced to live underground, a fourteen year-old boy named Simon is assigned the task of digging tunnels to expand his village. But Simon stumbles across a fantastic device, and with the help of many other friends, they use the robots power to fight against their oppressors and take back the surface.more

In a bleak future where humanity is forced to live underground, a...More

Starring: Takayuki SugôTetsuya KakiharaKatsuyuki Konishi

TV14ActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationInternationalAdventureTV Series2008
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Gurren Lagann

In a bleak future where humanity is forced to live underground, a fourteen year-old boy named Simon is assigned the task of digging tunnels to expand his village. But Simon stumbles across a fantastic device, and with the help of many other friends, they use the robots power to fight against their oppressors and take back the surface.

Starring: Takayuki SugôTetsuya KakiharaKatsuyuki KonishiMarina InoueYukari Fukui

TV14ActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationInternationalAdventureTV Series2008
  • hd

You May Also Like

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood WarTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2024)
PERSONA5 the AnimationTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
BLEACHTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Kill la KillTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Magi 2TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
KenichiTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2006)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Mobile Suit Gundam 00TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2007)
One-Punch ManTVMA • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
GINTAMATV14 • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2006)
Food Wars!TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Higurashi: When They Cry - GOUTVMA • Anime, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Puella Magi Madoka MagicaTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
Fate/ZeroTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2011)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.