Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.more
Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling nove...More
Starring: Julia OrmondMädchen AmickJenna Dewan Tatum
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Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.
Starring: Julia OrmondMädchen AmickJenna Dewan TatumRachel BostonEric Winter
About this Show
Witches of East End
Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.
Starring: Julia OrmondMädchen AmickJenna Dewan TatumRachel BostonEric Winter