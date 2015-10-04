2 seasons available

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

TVMA • Action, Drama, Science Fiction, Animation, Anime, Adventure, International • TV Series • 2015

Episodes
Season12
Episode 26

(Sub) New Blood

Mikazuki's group, Tekkadan, has been commissioned to escort Kudelia on an inspection of a halfmetal mine. Under their protection, she completes the inspection schedule without incident. But suddenly, Tekkadan finds itself under attack by space pirates.
Episode 26

(Dub) New Blood

Mikazuki's group, Tekkadan, has been commissioned to escort Kudelia on an inspection of a halfmetal mine. Under their protection, she completes the inspection schedule without incident. But suddenly, Tekkadan finds itself under attack by space pirates.
Episode 27

(Sub) In the Midst of Jealousy

Despite some casualties, Tekkadan has successfully repulsed the space pirates of the Dawn Horizon Corps. It appears, however, that this enemy was just one part of a huge group, and Orga decides to counterattack in anticipation of further assaults.
Episode 27

(Dub) In the Midst of Jealousy

Despite some casualties, Tekkadan has successfully repulsed the space pirates of the Dawn Horizon Corps. It appears, however, that this enemy was just one part of a huge group, and Orga decides to counterattack in anticipation of further assaults.
Episode 28

(Sub) Battle Before Dawn

Deploying all the fighting strength it possibly can, Tekkadan attempts to capture Sandoval Reuters, the leader of the Dawn Horizon Corps. During a fight against unequal odds, Gjallarhorn's outer lunar orbit joint fleet Arianrhod also joins the battle.
Episode 28

(Dub) Battle Before Dawn

Deploying all the fighting strength it possibly can, Tekkadan attempts to capture Sandoval Reuters, the leader of the Dawn Horizon Corps. During a fight against unequal odds, Gjallarhorn's outer lunar orbit joint fleet Arianrhod also joins the battle.
Episode 29

(Sub) The Trigger of Success

Mikazuki and Orga visit Allium, leader of the idealogical group Terra Liberionis, to resolve the issues surrounding the attacks of the Dawn Horizon Corps.
Episode 29

(Dub) The Trigger of Success

Mikazuki and Orga visit Allium, leader of the idealogical group Terra Liberionis, to resolve the issues surrounding the attacks of the Dawn Horizon Corps.
Episode 30

(Sub) Inauguration of the Arbrau Defence Forces

Tekkadan's Earth branch, which is now serving as a military advisor to Arbrau, is consumed with preparing the launch ceremony for the Arbrau Defense Forces. At Makanai's request, They take charge of security for the ceremony venue.
Episode 30

(Dub) Inauguration of the Arbrau Defence Forces

Tekkadan's Earth branch, which is now serving as a military advisor to Arbrau, is consumed with preparing the launch ceremony for the Arbrau Defense Forces. At Makanai's request, They take charge of security for the ceremony venue.
Episode 31

(Sub) Silent War

A conflict between the rival economic blocs Arbrau and SAU breaks out as their armies clash on the Balfour Plain. Tekkadan also joins the battle under the command of Galan Mossa, but they become exhausted as the war of attrition continues day after day.
Episode 31

(Dub) Silent War

A conflict between the rival economic blocs Arbrau and SAU breaks out as their armies clash on the Balfour Plain. Tekkadan also joins the battle under the command of Galan Mossa, but they become exhausted as the war of attrition continues day after day.
Episode 32

(Sub) My Friend

Gjallarhorn has received a mediation request from the SAU. In order to break the prolonged stalemate, McGillis personally enters the battlefield in a mobile suit. Galan launches an attack on McGillis, who is whittling down Arbrau's fighting strength.
Episode 32

(Dub) My Friend

Gjallarhorn has received a mediation request from the SAU. In order to break the prolonged stalemate, McGillis personally enters the battlefield in a mobile suit. Galan launches an attack on McGillis, who is whittling down Arbrau's fighting strength.
Episode 33

(Sub) Sovereign of Mars

The fighting ends as the rival economic blocs SAU and Arbrau agree to peace negotiations. As they remember their fallen comrades, the members of Tekkadan decide to withdraw from Earth.
Episode 33

(Dub) Sovereign of Mars

The fighting ends as the rival economic blocs SAU and Arbrau agree to peace negotiations. As they remember their fallen comrades, the members of Tekkadan decide to withdraw from Earth.
Episode 34

(Sub) Vidar Rising

Via a certain matter on Earth, the connection between Tekkadan and McGillis grows even stronger. Meanwhile, the Gundam Vidar, which has been undergoing adjustment by the Arianrhod fleet, finally rolls out.
Episode 34

Vidar Rising

Via a certain matter on Earth, the connection between Tekkadan and McGillis grows even stronger. Meanwhile, the Gundam Vidar, which has been undergoing adjustment by the Arianrhod fleet, finally rolls out.
Episode 35

(Sub) Awakening Calamity

Tekkadan has discovered a huge object at a mine it is managing. Having received a message from Orga about the object's true nature, McGillis decides to pay a secret visit to Mars.
Episode 35

Awakening Calamity

Tekkadan has discovered a huge object at a mine it is managing. Having received a message from Orga about the object's true nature, McGillis decides to pay a secret visit to Mars.
Episode 36

(Sub) Stained Wings

The awakened mobile armor, along with a huge quantity of sub-units, heads for a densely populated area to begin its attack. Tekkadan attempts to hold back the onslaught, but is helpless against its overwhelming power and superior numbers.
Episode 36

(Dub) Stained Wings

The awakened mobile armor, along with a huge quantity of sub-units, heads for a densely populated area to begin its attack. Tekkadan attempts to hold back the onslaught, but is helpless against its overwhelming power and superior numbers.
Episode 37

(Sub) Battle for Chryse

Outnumbered, Tekkadan turns to McGillis for assistance, and launches a mobile armor mopping-up operation. Meanwhile, a strange phenomenon occurs in the Gundam Frames that are confronting the mobile armor.
Episode 37

Battle for Chryse

Outnumbered, Tekkadan turns to McGillis for assistance, and launches a mobile armor mopping-up operation. Meanwhile, a strange phenomenon occurs in the Gundam Frames that are confronting the mobile armor.
Episode 38

(Sub) Hunter of Angels

Mikazuki faces off against the mobile armor. The battle continues with mounting intensity.
Episode 38

(Dub) Hunter of Angels

Mikazuki faces off against the mobile armor. The battle continues with mounting intensity.
Episode 39

(Sub) Counsel

Lafter and the other Turbines members take their leave of Tekkadan. Meanwhile, at Teiwaz, the organization's number two Jasley Donomikols plans a new maneuver.
Episode 39

Counsel

Lafter and the other Turbines members take their leave of Tekkadan. Meanwhile, at Teiwaz, the organization's number two Jasley Donomikols plans a new maneuver.
Episode 40

(Sub) Lit by a Blazing Sun

Tekkadan has been thwarted in its attempt to rescue Turbines from danger. Orga restrains himself in response to Naze's wishes, but…
Episode 40

(Dub) Lit by a Blazing Sun

Tekkadan has been thwarted in its attempt to rescue Turbines from danger. Orga restrains himself in response to Naze's wishes, but…
Episode 41

Natural for a Human

A modest funeral service is held aboard the Saisei. But Jasley has been preparing yet another stratagem.
Episode 41

(Sub) Natural for a Human

A modest funeral service is held aboard the Saisei. But Jasley has been preparing yet another stratagem.
Episode 42

Settlement

With the repairs to the Barbatos complete, Tekkadan musters its fighting strength. The members ready their resolve for the confrontation with Jasley.
Episode 42

(Sub) Settlement

With the repairs to the Barbatos complete, Tekkadan musters its fighting strength. The members ready their resolve for the confrontation with Jasley.
Episode 43

Revealed Intentions

Gjallarhorn's Earth headquarters has been captured in a coup d'état by young officers; among them is McGillis, who heads for a facility underneath the headquarters.
Episode 43

(Sub) Revealed Intentions

Gjallarhorn's Earth headquarters has been captured in a coup d'état by young officers. Among them is McGillis, who heads for a facility underneath the headquarters.
Episode 44

(Sub) The Man Who Holds the Soul

The Arianrhod fleet, led by Rustal Elion, attempts to gather all its forces to fight the coup d'état.
Episode 44

(Dub) The Man Who Holds the Soul

The Arianrhod fleet, led by Rustal Elion, attempts to gather all its forces to fight the coup d'état.
Episode 45

(Sub) If This is the End

After many complications, Tekkadan finally joins the battle against the Arianrhod fleet, but…
Episode 45

(Dub) If This Is the End

After many complications, Tekkadan finally joins the battle against the Arianrhod fleet, but…
Episode 46

(Dub) For Whom

Tekkadan revives and launches an attack, aiming to escape the battlefield. Meanwhile, the fight between McGillis and Gaelio becomes increasingly ferocious.
Episode 46

(Sub) For Whom

Tekkadan revives and launches an attack, aiming to escape the battlefield. Meanwhile, the fight between McGillis and Gaelio becomes increasingly ferocious.
Episode 47

(Dub) Scapegoat

Tekkadan plans to return to its Martian headquarters and start over. The situation, however, has undergone a dramatic reversal.
Episode 47

(Sub) Scapegoat

Tekkadan plans to return to its Martian headquarters and start over. The situation, however, has undergone a dramatic reversal.
Episode 48

Promise

Tekkadan is in a difficult predicament. A huge Gjallarhorn force then begins deploying around its Martian headquarters.
Episode 48

(Sub) Promise

Tekkadan is in a difficult predicament. A huge Gjallarhorn force then begins deploying around its Martian headquarters.
Episode 49

(Sub) McGillis Fareed

Gjallarhorn intends to launch a mopping-up operation against Tekkadan. The hour of its commencement is drawing steadily closer…
Episode 49

(Dub) McGillis Fareed

Gjallarhorn intends to launch a mopping-up operation against Tekkadan. The hour of its commencement is drawing steadily closer…
Episode 50

(Sub) Their Place

Gjallarhorn begins its Tekkadan mopping-up operation. Facing this, Tekkadan's future is…
Episode 50

(Dub) Their Place

Gjallarhorn begins its Tekkadan mopping-up operation. Facing this, Tekkadan's future is…

