Sword Art Online II

TV14 • Action, Fantasy, Animation, Anime, Science Fiction, International, Videogames • TV Series • 2014

A year has passed since the SAO incident. Kirito receives a strange request from Seijiro Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication

A year has passed since the SAO incident. Kirito receives a strange request from Seijiro Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication...more

Episode 1

(Sub) The World of Guns

Almost one year has passed since SAO has been cleared. Kazuto meets with Seijiro Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and learns of a strange incident that has taken place in the VRMMO “Gun Gale Online (GGO).”
Episode 1

(Dub) The World of Guns

Almost one year has passed since SAO has been cleared. Kazuto meets with Seijiro Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and learns of a strange incident that has taken place in the VRMMO “Gun Gale Online (GGO).”
Episode 2

(Dub) Cold-Hearted Sniper

Sinon is known as the best sniper in GGO, armed with the Hécate II sniper rifle. She, along with her squadron, attacks another squadron, successfully sniping the first target. However, the giant cloaked figure she intended as her second target...
Episode 2

(Sub) Cold-Hearted Sniper

Sinon is known as the best sniper in GGO, armed with the Hécate II sniper rifle. She, along with her squadron, attacks another squadron, successfully sniping the first target.
Episode 3

(Sub) Memories of Fresh Blood

In real life, the player Sinon is a high school student named Shino Asada. Because of an incident from her childhood, Shino is traumatized by the sight of guns. What kind of incident was it...?
Episode 3

(Dub) Memories of Fresh Blood

In real life, the player Sinon is a high school student named Shino Asada. Because of an incident from her childhood, Shino is traumatized by the sight of guns. What kind of incident was it...?
Episode 4

(Dub) GGO

Kikuoka has recruited irito to investigate GGO, and so he logs in. To lure Death Gun into targeting him, he hopes to enter Bullet of Bullets (BoB), a tournament to decide the most powerful gunman in GGO.
Episode 4

(Sub) GGO

Kikuoka has recruited irito to investigate GGO, and so he logs in. To lure Death Gun into targeting him, he hopes to enter Bullet of Bullets (BoB), a tournament to decide the most powerful gunman in GGO.
Episode 5

(Dub) Guns and Swords

Barely managing to register for BoB in time, Kirito will be competing in Block F of the preliminary tournament. Sinon is also in Block F, and there's a chance that they'll clash in the final. They promise each other to go all-out if they do meet.
Episode 5

(Sub) Guns and Swords

Barely managing to register for BoB in time, Kirito will be competing in Block F of the preliminary tournament. Sinon is also in Block F, and there's a chance that they'll clash in the final. They promise each other to go all-out if they do meet.
Episode 6

(Dub) Showdown in the Wilderness

After witnessing Kirito’s fight to win his first preliminary match, a man clad in a ragged cloak asks him, "Are you the real deal?" It is then that Kirito and Sinon, having both advanced in the preliminary round, face off in the Block F final, but…
Episode 6

(Sub) Showdown in the Wilderness

After witnessing Kirito’s fight to win his first preliminary match, a man clad in a ragged cloak asks him, "Are you the real deal?" It is then that Kirito and Sinon, having both advanced in the preliminary round, face off in the Block F final.
Episode 7

(Sub) Crimson Memories

The man in the ragged cloak is an SAO survivor... This thought consumes Kirito to the point that it worries Suguha. Meanwhile, Shino can't shake off her irritation towards Kirito, and she launches into a tirade, swearing that she'll defeat him.
Episode 7

(Dub) Crimson Memories

The man in the ragged cloak is an SAO survivor... This thought consumes Kirito to the point that it worries Suguha. Meanwhile, Shino can't shake off her irritation towards Kirito, and she launches into a tirade, swearing that she'll defeat him.
Episode 8

(Sub) Bullet of Bullets

Kirito approaches Sinon about exchanging information and begins to investigate the other players. Meanwhile, the final round begins and a Battle Royale between 30 players is now underway on a massive field measuring 10 km in diameter.
Episode 8

(Dub) Bullet of Bullets

Kirito approaches Sinon about exchanging information and begins to investigate the other players. Meanwhile, the final round begins and a Battle Royale between 30 players is now underway on a massive field measuring 10 km in diameter.
Episode 9

(Sub) Death Gun

The man in the ragged cloak reveals himself to be Death Gun, and announces that he’ll be bringing on real-life death. Meanwhile, Kirito and Sinon decide to join forces, hoping to take Death Gun down before there are any more casualties.
Episode 9

(Dub) Death Gun

The man in the ragged cloak reveals himself to be Death Gun, and announces that he’ll be bringing on real-life death. Meanwhile, Kirito and Sinon decide to join forces, hoping to take Death Gun down before there are any more casualties.
Episode 10

(Sub) Death Chaser

Attacked from behind by Death Gun, Sinon has her back to the wall. Death Gun's weapon is, oddly enough, the same gun that Sinon used to kill the bank robber. Death Gun tries to kill Sinon, stunned by flashbacks, in order to motivate Kirito.
Episode 10

(Dub) Death Chaser

Attacked from behind by Death Gun, Sinon has her back to the wall. Death Gun's weapon is, oddly enough, the same gun that Sinon used to kill the bank robber. Death Gun tries to kill Sinon, stunned by flashbacks, in order to motivate Kirito.
Episode 11

(Dub) What It Means To Be Strong

After escaping from Death Gun, Kirito and Sinon lay low in a desert cave. There, Kirito speculates on how Death Gun murdered other players. In doing so, he hits upon a certain terrifying possibility.
Episode 11

(Sub) What It Means to Be Strong

"After escaping from Death Gun, Kirito and Sinon lay low in a desert cave. There, Kirito speculates on how Death Gun murdered other players. In doing so, he hits upon a certain terrifying possibility.
Episode 12

(Sub) Bullet of a Phantom

BoB has reached its last stage, and the field of survivors has been narrowed down to Kirito, Sinon, Death Gun, and Yamikaze, the previous tournament's runner-up.
Episode 12

(Dub) Bullet of a Phantom

BoB has reached its last stage, and the field of survivors has been narrowed down to Kirito, Sinon, Death Gun, and Yamikaze, the previous tournament's runner-up.
Episode 13

(Dub) Phantom Bullet

Kirito is in dire straits. He is driven into a corner due to Death Gun’s prowess not only as a gunman, but as a swordsman, too, and he is beginning to lose all strength. Meanwhile, Sinon desperately tries to figure out what she can do.
Episode 13

(Sub) Phantom Bullet

Kirito is in dire straits. He is driven into a corner due to Death Gun’s prowess not only as a gunman, but as a swordsman, too, and he is beginning to lose all strength. Meanwhile, Sinon desperately tries to figure out what she can do.
Episode 14

(Dub) One Little Step

Kyoji attacks, intent on ending his own life after first killing Shino. But just in the nick of time, Kazuto bursts through the door, and tackles Kyoji. As they struggle furiously, Kyoji shoves the poison-filled syringe against Kazuto…
Episode 14

(Sub) One Small Step

Kyoji attacks, intent on ending his own life after first killing Shino. But just in the nick of time, Kazuto bursts through the door, and tackles Kyoji. As they struggle furiously, Kyoji shoves the poison-filled syringe against Kazuto
Episode 15

(Sub) Queen of the Lake

It's reported that the Holy Sword Excalibur has been discovered inside ALO. Hearing the news, Kirito and Leafa decide to take possession of Excalibur before other players get to it first. Summoning Asuna, Klein, Sinon and the others, they set off.
Episode 15

(Dub) The Queen of the Lake

It's reported that the Holy Sword Excalibur has been discovered inside ALO. Hearing the news, Kirito and Leafa decide to take possession of Excalibur before other players get to it first. Summoning Asuna, Klein, Sinon and the others, they set off.
Episode 16

(Dub) The King of the Giants

Kirito and the others are tasked with subjugating the Frost King Thrymr, and a quest to recover Excalibur. It's Yui's guess that this isn't a quest planned by the game admins, but something automatically generated by the system. And if that's the case…
Episode 16

(Sub) King of the Giants

Kirito and the others are tasked with subjugating the Frost King Thrymr, and a quest to recover Excalibur. It's Yui's guess that this isn't a quest planned by the game admins, but something automatically generated by the system. And if that's the case…
Episode 17

(Dub) Excalibur

Kirito and the others are taking on Thrymr, the Boss lurking at the bottom level of the dungeon. But unable to make much of a dent in Thrymr's HP, they soon find themselves in grave danger. Just then, their new ally, Freyja, raises her voice…
Episode 17

(Sub) Excalibur

Kirito and the others are taking on Thrymr, the Boss lurking at the bottom level of the dungeon. But unable to make much of a dent in Thrymr's HP, they soon find themselves in grave danger. Just then, their new ally, Freyja, raises her voice…
Episode 18

(Dub) House in the Forest

In an upcoming update of ALO, Floors 21-30 of New Aincrad will be unlocked. Asuna, Kirito and Yui revisit their dream of once again living together in their log cabin on Floor 22. After the update, Asuna, Kirito and the rest face the boss of Floor 21…
Episode 18

(Sub) House in the Forest

In an upcoming update of ALO, Floors 21-30 of New Aincrad will be unlocked. Asuna, Kirito and Yui revisit their dream of once again living together in their log cabin on Floor 22. After the update, Asuna, Kirito and the rest face the boss of Floor 21...
Episode 19

(Sub) Zekken

Hearing rumors about a brilliant player known as Zekken, Asuna decides to mount a challenge. But when Asuna logs out, she is told by her mother to take an exam to transfer into an academically oriented high school.
Episode 19

(Dub) Absolute Sword

Hearing rumors about a brilliant player known as Zekken, Asuna decides to mount a challenge. But when Asuna logs out, she is told by her mother to take an exam to transfer into an academically oriented high school.
Episode 20

(Sub) Sleeping Knights

Asuna is asked to help the guild “Sleeping Knights,” which has decided to disband soon due to the members’ circumstances. Before they do, they want to defeat a Floor Boss with only their party, something usually done with 49 people.
Episode 20

(Dub) Sleeping Knights

Asuna is asked to help the guild “Sleeping Knights,” which has decided to disband soon due to the members’ circumstances. Before they do, they want to defeat a Floor Boss with only their party, something usually done with 49 people.
Episode 21

(Dub) The Monument of the Swordsmen

Asuna and the Sleeping Knights’ attempt to defeat the boss on Floor 27 has been observed by a guild specializing in boss raids. Now 20 of its members block the boss room. With Kirito stalling the rest of the guild, can Asuna and the others break through?
Episode 21

(Sub) The Monument of the Swordsmen

Asuna and the Sleeping Knights’ attempt to defeat the boss on Floor 27 has been observed by a guild specializing in boss raids. Now 20 of its members block the boss room. With Kirito stalling the rest of the guild, can Asuna and the others break through?
Episode 22

(Sub) The End of the Journey

A few days have passed since Yuuki suddenly disappeared from in front of Asuna, and she still hasn’t logged in to ALO. Later, Asuna meets Kazuto on the school roof, where he hands her a note and tells her Yuuki might be at the location written on it.
Episode 22

(Dub) The End of the Journey

A few days have passed since Yuuki suddenly disappeared from in front of Asuna, and she still hasn’t logged in to ALO. Later, Asuna meets Kazuto on the school roof, where he hands her a note and tells her Yuuki might be at the location written on it.
Episode 23

(Dub) The Dream Begins

As a tester for the world’s first medical-use Full-Dive device, Yuuki has been diving into virtual worlds from the hospital. Unable to leave her hospital room, she longs to go to school again. To make that wish come true, Asuna asks Kazuto for help…
Episode 23

(Sub) The Dream Begins

As a tester for the world’s first medical-use Full-Dive device, Yuuki has been diving into virtual worlds from the hospital. Unable to leave her hospital room, she longs to go to school again. To make that wish come true, Asuna asks Kazuto for help.
Episode 24

(Dub) Mother's Rosario

Getting to experience the outside world, Yuuki’s days are more satisfactory than ever before. In ALO, the players have a barbecue and end up on a quest. In the real world, Asuna and the girls take a trip to Kyoto. One day, Asuna receives an email…
Episode 24

(Sub) Mother's Rosario

Getting to experience the outside world, Yuuki’s days are more satisfactory than ever before. In ALO, the players have a barbecue and end up on a quest. In the real world, Asuna and the girls take a trip to Kyoto. One day, Asuna receives an email.

(Sub) Debriefing

(Dub) Debriefing

