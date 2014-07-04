1 season available (48 episodes)

Sword Art Online IISword Art Online II

A year has passed since the SAO incident. Kirito receives a strange request from Seijiro Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Virtual Division. He has been researching a strange phenomenon, Death Gun, that suddenly occurred in the VRMMO Gun Gale Online (GGO). If a player is shot by the avatar who has the black gun, they will die in real life as well. Kirito is unable to reject the the request to log into GGO, despite his doubt about the physical impact that the virtual world can have on reality.more

A year has passed since the SAO incident. Kirito receives a stran...More

Starring: Yoshitsugu MatsuokaHaruka TomatsuKanae Ito

Creators: Kôichirô NatsumeKazutomo SuzukiHisanori Kunizaki

TV14FantasyActionAnimeAnimationInternationalAdventureScience FictionVideogamesTV Series2014
  • hd

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EpisodesSword Art OnlineDetails
Sword Art OnlineTVPG • International, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Sword Art Online IITV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2014)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition (Dub)TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2013)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition (Sub)International, Anime • Movie (2013)
Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Sub)Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale (Dub)TV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)

About this Show

Sword Art Online II

A year has passed since the SAO incident. Kirito receives a strange request from Seijiro Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Virtual Division. He has been researching a strange phenomenon, Death Gun, that suddenly occurred in the VRMMO Gun Gale Online (GGO). If a player is shot by the avatar who has the black gun, they will die in real life as well. Kirito is unable to reject the the request to log into GGO, despite his doubt about the physical impact that the virtual world can have on reality.

Starring: Yoshitsugu MatsuokaHaruka TomatsuKanae ItoAyana TaketatsuMiyuki Sawashiro

Creators: Kôichirô NatsumeKazutomo SuzukiHisanori KunizakiTaro Maki

TV14FantasyActionAnimeAnimationInternationalAdventureScience FictionVideogamesTV Series2014
  • hd

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